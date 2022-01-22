Sean Kirst: When Bills make you want to 'Shout!,' remember Ron Isley's divine inspiration and Pat Ruffino's relentlessness

Ron Isley refuses to take credit for an especially precious creation, so beloved in Buffalo. "Shout," a melody dear to disciples of the Bills, began like a burst of flame in Isley’s mind, though he is quick to insist it did not come from him.
He describes it as “a God-given song for the Isley Brothers,” a gift from the divine to a soon-to-be legendary American singing group during the passionate finale to a 1959 concert in Philadelphia.
How I came to be on the phone with Isley, 80, is a journey unto itself, beginning with repeated messages from a dogged substitute teacher and leading through the classical hallways of Kleinhans Music Hall, but the truth is that I had always dreamed of the chance to ask him a few simple questions about Buffalo.
This is a guy involved with creating such global treasures as “Who's that Lady? (That Lady)," or popularizing "Twist and Shout." Just think of that. I wondered if Isley knew how “Shout” registers in Western New York, and whether that passion leads to any Isley affection for the Bills, now preparing for Sunday’s high-emotion National Football League playoff showdown on the road in Kansas City.
Sure, Isley is aware of how a version of his group's epic song is played at euphoric moments at Highmark Stadium. “Oh yeah, it means a lot to us,” he said of that tradition, speaking for himself and his brother Ernie, and he said the unfettered, communal joy after a Bills touchdown meshes with what he describes as the miracle of how the song came to be.
The thing is, Isley said, he likes both Buffalo and Kansas City as communities. There is no way he is going to say he prefers one or the other in Sunday’s showdown. "Shout" was a song intended for the world, a song people embrace at weddings and other moments of utter happiness that Isley will not lock into any specific ZIP code, including the 716. Even so, to paraphrase a certain lyric, he wants you to know how much he appreciates Buffalo's loyalty, and that leads him to a promise.
We will get back to that.
First, a little background on the way this came to be. Over the past few years, I received regular correspondence – and that is an understatement – from Pat Ruffino, 67, a retired administrator for the Erie County Department of Health who now substitute teaches in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda schools. Ruffino, who feels deep satisfaction when Bills loyalists in the stadium and beyond dance and leap to “Shout,” wants to make sure his connection is not forgotten.
In 1993, between the great comeback against Houston and the opening of the regular season, the Bills almost dumped the song. As Tim O’Shei of The Buffalo News has recounted beautifully, the local cover – with its Buffalo-flavored lyrics – had been recorded in the mid-1980s by Scott Kemper, an Indiana musician.
The team was ready to leave that version at the curb, frustrated by demands from Polaroid, which controlled the rights. That is when Ruffino, alarmed at the news, went to work. He became chairman of what he called the “Save the Shout Committee,” and he was relentless for the cause.
Ruffino grew up walking to games – and sometimes sneaking in – at the old War Memorial Stadium. He was a lineman at Grover Cleveland High School, and if there is one lesson he learned as a kid, it was persistence. In 1993, he called or wrote the Bills front office constantly about "Shout," and he wore a path to the door of every news outlet in greater Buffalo. In this time of fierce civic debates over saving the Great Northern grain elevator or finding the right stadium location or countless other questions about the Buffalo-to-be, Ruffino serves as a lesson about what one voice can do against the odds:
He won. The late Ralph Wilson, then the owner of the Bills, sent him a letter 29 years ago acknowledging the song's “decline has not gone unnoticed,” just before the Bills decided to keep "Shout." But what caused Ruffino’s latest correspondence – a musical statement that brought him to tears – was a video of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra sweeping through the song, with maestro JoAnn Falletta and the musicians decked out in Bills gear.
While the performance arrived this month on social media, the origins underline Isley’s emphasis on joy. Falletta said that in November, after the pandemic had long kept the orchestra from playing as a whole, everyone finally reunited on the same stage to rehearse – and to plunge into "Shout."
“It was our first project,” said Falletta, who embraced the Bills when she moved here more than 20 years ago. “We love them and we’re so excited for their excellence,” she said, a point seconded by principal cellist Roman Mekinulov, a devout Bills fan who joined his daughter Talia in tweeting out their own version of the Isley Brothers classic, a year ago.
Whenever the orchestra does concerts that overlap with the Bills – a problem barely avoided Sunday, since a 2:30 p.m. BPO celebration of Mozart should be over just in time – Mekinulov said that he and his fellow diehards are not talking about musical selections when they quietly ask any crew members who venture on or near the stage:
“What’s the score?”
All of that led me to one of those this-is-a-revelation phone conversations with Ron Isley, a founding member of his bedrock American R&B group and a guy who alternates between homes in St. Louis and California. He said he was 19, still juggling his musical dreams with shifts in a New York City cigarette factory, when he and his brothers did an extended gig at Philadelphia’s Uptown Theater.
They were rolling through Jackie Wilson’s “Lonely Teardrops,” the last song of the last show, when Isley looked out at an impassioned audience and was moved to simply riff: “You know you make me want to … kick my heels back and ... throw my hands up!” The crowd erupted, roaring back the word "Shout!" in jubilation. Isley, who grew up singing in the church, said he felt the touch of God in that moment. The best comparison he can make, he said, is when the words and music to “It’s Your Thing” came to him in a dream and he had to get to his brother's place, and fast, to get it down.
“I’m thinking the Lord must have had me singing the words,” Isley said of "Shout," which “came out of heaven, from the heavenly spirit.”
Isley carried the song back to New York in his head, and his late brother O’Kelly Isley Jr. helped add to the lyrics. They recorded it quickly, and "Shout" changed their lives. It was not only their first hit but would emerge as part of the American tapestry, a song that wraps in everyone and everything Ron Isley ever loved, a statement of exuberant thanksgiving he cannot narrow to any one city, much less to one team.
At the same time, he is grateful for what the song means in Buffalo, and he understands why a community that has known its share of hard times might find “Shout” to be a kind of communal choice at great moments, since it is about expressing happiness on a shared level that involves your whole being.
In that same way, Ron Isley – who sees himself as just a vessel for how this song came to be – makes his promise.
If Buffalo does go to the Super Bowl, look for him to provide a welcome in Los Angeles, where Isley vows he will make Bills fans want to shout.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.