Sean Kirst: When Bills make you want to 'Shout!,' remember Ron Isley's divine inspiration and Pat Ruffino's relentlessness

They were rolling through Jackie Wilson’s “Lonely Teardrops,” the last song of the last show, when Isley looked out at an impassioned audience and was moved to simply riff: “You know you make me want to … kick my heels back and ... throw my hands up!” The crowd erupted, roaring back the word "Shout!" in jubilation. Isley, who grew up singing in the church, said he felt the touch of God in that moment. The best comparison he can make, he said, is when the words and music to “It’s Your Thing” came to him in a dream and he had to get to his brother's place, and fast, to get it down.

“I’m thinking the Lord must have had me singing the words,” Isley said of "Shout," which “came out of heaven, from the heavenly spirit.”

Isley carried the song back to New York in his head, and his late brother O’Kelly Isley Jr. helped add to the lyrics. They recorded it quickly, and "Shout" changed their lives. It was not only their first hit but would emerge as part of the American tapestry, a song that wraps in everyone and everything Ron Isley ever loved, a statement of exuberant thanksgiving he cannot narrow to any one city, much less to one team.