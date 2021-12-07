Sean Kirst: To observe Pearl Harbor Day, why not send Ed Stone a card?

Sue Zenger, at 61 the youngest child of Ed Stone, said her single favorite quality about her dad – a guy who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 80 years ago today – is the way he finds the positives in any situation. Zenger recalls how she would often call her father from her Indiana home during the early months of the pandemic, fearing all the hours of solitude would leave Stone depressed.
Instead, he would offer this reaction:
"This a lot what it was like to serve on a submarine," he would cheerfully tell Zenger and her husband David, a Lockport native, before Stone would go back to, say, playing Big Band numbers on his beloved drums.
For a different kind of person, today's anniversary might be cause for melancholy. Almost all of the many Pearl Harbor survivors that Stone has met over the years have died, including Ray Garland, a memorable Marine from Idaho who promised Stone they would meet again at Pearl when they both turned 100.
At one point, the 98-year-old Stone – a U.S. Navy veteran who enlisted in Buffalo – had planned to travel with Zenger to today's memorial services in Hawaii. That was before he seriously hurt his back through a couple of falls at his house, and – following some long talks with his family – he reluctantly decided to move into an assisted care facility, not far from his longtime home in Syracuse.
To Zenger's point about always looking up, Stone quickly decided he liked the place, where he uses a walker to get around. In a long phone conversation Monday, he mentioned that he is the last member of a Pearl Harbor Survivors chapter that many years ago had well over 100 members.
His philosophy on how his life has changed? He laughed and told a story about Buffalo. After a childhood in Towanda, Pa. he decided to join the Navy in 1940, when he was 17. His mother had died years earlier of tuberculosis, and his father had moved away to look for work.
Stone and his brother Hadley were making it on their own. To sign up, Stone went to Elmira, where they told him he needed to go to Buffalo. He rode a train to this city, arriving in a dreary December rain, and that night things froze up while he slept in a room at the YMCA.
In the morning, Stone had to climb the steps of the old Post Office, now SUNY Erie Community College city campus, to go in and enlist. The stone steps were encased in ice.
"I fell three times, but I didn't break anything," Stone said.
The falls that meant he kept getting up and starting again, as though part of a slapstick movie.
His point, the idea that drew his rueful laughter, was the notion that falling on hard stone when you are a rubbery 17 is significantly different than falling at home when you are 98.
He is, as Zenger said, "always upbeat." Case in point: He loves the food at the new place where he is staying. He has plenty of room to roam around. He sends emails and often FaceTimes with his four grown children or his grandchildren. He has already mailed out his stack of Christmas cards, writing "Ed Stone" in the same distinctive cursive his friends have seen every December for many years, at least since his wife Eleanor died 15 years ago.
One other thing he still enjoys:
Stone checks his box every day to see if he has received any written mail, a ritual that leads me to a suggestion.
It is important, before we have that discussion, to recall the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when Ed was an 18-year-old radio operator on the USS Pyro, an ammunition ship moored at West Loch and separate from Pearl Harbor's battleship row. Stone said the Pyro's crew was under orders to take a position on the next day alongside those battleships – a piece of fate and timing that Stone knows might be why he is here at 98.
While the Pryo was damaged, it escaped the kind of fury many ships endured. Stone recalls how he was ordered to go on deck and use a hand-crank to start an emergency radio generator as Japanese planes flew overhead. A day earlier, beneath quiet skies, the generator had sputtered a little when he worked on it. This time, when he sprinted out there, he turned the crank and it smoothly fired up.
He remains grateful that it started so easily, because the area near the generator withstood a strafing not long after he got out of there.
Before the end of the war, Stone would get his chance to serve on a submarine. He came home to take a job with General Electric in Syracuse, and he eventually built a career selling electronics parts. That work often brought him to Buffalo, a community that always evoked images of the frigid day he enlisted – as well as a memory of how this constant optimist came here in December 1940 with only a light spring jacket, which left him shivering when the heat broke down on the train that carried him away to active duty.
For decades on Pearl Harbor Day, he was a regular at solemn community observances. He was also a faithful visitor to regional classrooms at any time of year. He would explain what he witnessed to the Facebook generation, talks he enjoyed immensely. This year will be considerably quieter, though the staff at the place where he lives now asked him to give a presentation this morning to his fellow residents, about Pearl Harbor.
As for the rest of us, here is an idea. If, like me, you are a graying child of parents who came of age during World War II, then you remember a time a half-century ago when it seemed as though every adult you knew had been directly affected by the war, and the way those women and men would react with deep emotion if you asked if they remembered where they were at the instant they learned Pearl Harbor had been bombed.
Zenger said the magnitude of what her father experienced and survived did not fully come home to her until his generation began passing from the stage. Now she understands a reflection Stone makes all the time: He is among the last witnesses to not only the chaos of a fierce attack in which more than 2,400 Americans died, but to a moment that signaled life around the world would never again be the same.
That is the central thought Stone will share today in his presentation. If you seek your own way to somehow recognize Pearl Harbor Day, here is a proposal that could even become a class project for some teachers: Why not send Ed Stone a note or a card? You can mail them to me in care of the newsroom at The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, 14240. I will allow a week or so for everything to come in, and then I will hand-deliver those messages to Stone, whom Zenger guarantees will get a charge out of reading them.
Maybe we can even give this vital and thoughtful Pearl Harbor veteran, at 98, a new message to remember concerning Buffalo:
We are honored you enlisted here, and glad you laugh about those icy steps.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.