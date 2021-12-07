Sean Kirst: To observe Pearl Harbor Day, why not send Ed Stone a card?

+7 Sean Kirst: From Kenmore to Hollywood, a Pearl Harbor template of 'true value' Jim Roach has the rare perspective of someone who has witnessed both the tumult of this pandemic and who also was there for a Hawaiian morning that changed the world.

He remains grateful that it started so easily, because the area near the generator withstood a strafing not long after he got out of there.

Before the end of the war, Stone would get his chance to serve on a submarine. He came home to take a job with General Electric in Syracuse, and he eventually built a career selling electronics parts. That work often brought him to Buffalo, a community that always evoked images of the frigid day he enlisted – as well as a memory of how this constant optimist came here in December 1940 with only a light spring jacket, which left him shivering when the heat broke down on the train that carried him away to active duty.

For decades on Pearl Harbor Day, he was a regular at solemn community observances. He was also a faithful visitor to regional classrooms at any time of year. He would explain what he witnessed to the Facebook generation, talks he enjoyed immensely. This year will be considerably quieter, though the staff at the place where he lives now asked him to give a presentation this morning to his fellow residents, about Pearl Harbor.

