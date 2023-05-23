For a moment, even the unflappable Thelma Bonzek was stunned. She walked outside Monday morning to welcome Syracuse Common Councilor Chol Majok, a guy whose arrival at her door was a surprise all by itself, but then she heard the joyous greeting coming from her front yard.

It was crowded with cheering kindergarteners, maybe 30 in all from the nearby John T. Roberts School, all of them shouting to Thelma:

"Happy Birthday!"

Thelma began attending Roberts, oh, about 95 years ago. She graduated in the 1930s, not so long after the school opened. Her 100th birthday happened to be Monday. We tipped off Roberts Principal John Devendorf. He told social worker Leigh Sexton, who mapped out a surprise with the help of kindergarten teachers Shana Lewis, Jess Mohr and Sarah Schneider.

They walked their pupils to Thelma’s house, which is not far from the school. Thelma has always lived within walking distance of Roberts since she arrived in the late 1920s in her city neighborhood.

I am writing about this birthday celebration for three reasons. First, Thelma deserves it. Second, I made a promise to myself long ago – when I was still writing in Syracuse, and it started to seem pretty evident that Thelma was not simply going to reach 100, but would go past it like a sprinter busting through the tape – that I would write a column about Thelma, who is unforgettable, wherever I happened to be when she cleared a century.

Third and most important, I can make this guarantee: Your day will feel a little better after reading about her approach to life.

For instance: Thelma still gets up in the morning and plays piano. Maybe she will play “What a Wonderful World” or “Chattanooga Choo-Choo.” Maybe she will play “Symphony,” a hit song from 1945 that always makes her think of her late husband Joe, who died at 91 more than a decade ago.

Thelma not only plays. She plays exceedingly well. She is a former church organist who taught piano from the time she was in grade school until the start of the pandemic, when – at 96 – she had to finally stop teaching the last of her adult students.

Piano, to her, is as much jubilant worship as it is art. When she plays, she plays for Joe and other people she has lost, and she said the walls of grief fall away and she feels they are there, in the room, hearing each song. That is why she gets up every morning and plays for a long time on the 1950s Acrosonic that Joe brought home for her decades ago, when he was doing some work on the house of a guy who no longer wanted such an imposing instrument.

“That piano,” she said, “has carried me through since Joe died.”

Her husband was from New England. She met him by letter during World War II. Joe, an Army Ranger, was in a military hospital alongside her brother Paul. He had a hard childhood, and did not have much real family. Thelma, to fill that void, began exchanging letters with her brother's fellow patient.

After the war, once she met him, that was it. "Integrity," she says, of the man she married. Joe went to work for Thelma’s father, a skilled carpenter. Before long, he was building houses, including the one in Syracuse where she has lived since 1959. I met the couple, late in Joe's life, when his family helped in an extraordinary effort to connect Joe with the relatives of Jesus Gallardo – a close Army buddy Joe carried down a mountain after Gallardo was killed in World War II.

It would have been easy, once Thelma lost Joe to cancer, for her to give up trying.

It also would have gone against every iota of her nature.

In her youth, she was a tremendous athlete, a girl who decided – when the boys would get mad and try to ban her from baseball after she hit the ball a mile – that “no boy or man would ever beat me.”

During her teen years, she was captain of women’s tennis at Central Tech and a women’s citywide tennis champion, on clay courts. She remembers teaching a young friend what it takes to excel at tennis, and she offered a philosophy that served her throughout life:

“Just get the ball over the net, and let the other person make the mistakes.”

She went on to Syracuse University, where she earned degrees in music and later in education. Thelma taught for much of her adult life, pausing only for a break while raising three children. She started off by teaching music at rural districts, then returned to the classroom to teach kindergarten to city children at Seymour Elementary in the heart of Syracuse, the job she loved the most.

The kindergarteners who showed up Monday were a perfect choice to celebrate with this distinguished graduate of their school, who has lived about 20 times as long as those 5- and 6-year-olds - but showed them a Depression-era class photo of herself, as a tiny child, in the same school building they attend right now.

Thelma proceeded to lead the girls and boys in spelling out "100" with their arms. The elated children then decided to get down to business, belting out “Happy Birthday.” Thelma – as if she had never left the classroom – instantly started clapping in time, which gradually evolved into a little dance as the kids went right from the song into counting: “Are you 1? Are you 2?”

Once they made it into the 20s, they saved some time by trimming their breathless count down to just the numbers, which is how Thelma and the children – voices rising to a collective shout – made it all the way to a booming 100.

As kids and teachers do, they let out a cheer, together.

All of it was like muscle memory for Thelma, who graduated early from college and started teaching at 19. She said she has already written her obituary – not that anyone thinks she’ll need it anytime soon. She believes two qualities are key to enjoying our time here, regardless of longevity, though she fears both are now in short supply around the world:

Love and humor.

“I’ve had a wonderful, wonderful life,” she told the kids.

She turned toward Majok, who has an astounding story of his own: As a child, he was a “lost boy" of South Sudan – one of the desperate children who faced an impossibly brutal flight from warfare and terror in their homeland. Majok survived that ordeal to embrace education and a new landscape in Syracuse, where he was eventually elected to the Common Council.

Thelma knows him. She is aware of every abandoned property in a neighborhood she loves, and whenever Majok comes around, she fills him in and peppers him with questions. In that way he has grown to admire her passion, and he read a proclamation from Mayor Ben Walsh that spoke of courage, selflessness and empathy and officially declared May 22 as “Thelma Bonzek Day” in Syracuse.

Hearing that, Thelma threw her head back and laughed. She has a deep, to-the-gut, unforgettable laugh, and she looked toward her daughter Terry and her grandson Bowie and his girlfriend Holly – all of them in town for Thelma’s birthday shindig at the Most Holy Rosary church hall, three days ago. Her expression said it all, even as she kept laughing so hard she couldn’t manage to say the three words.

Thelma Bonzek Day?

The odds of it seemed like, well, 365,000-to-1.