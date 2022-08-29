Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The dog is in the corner, sleeping. She is well past 13 now, muzzle long gone gray, and sleeping is how she prefers to spend much of her time. From somewhere deep within her, she will still respond to old routines, rising up for meals or when she hears the sound of the leash drawn from its hook upon the wall. But, for the most part, her life is a life of dreams.

Her younger counterpart, at 7, goes by a different clock. Since he came to us out of the pound years ago, it is as though he studied and bought into every detail of our lives around the house. He is never far away, even as we sleep, an 80-pound character of curling tail, thick chest and spotted ears, a dog shaped by so many wildly varied kinds of forebears that he becomes utterly unique and a treasure unto himself.

It is 6 a.m. and he is watching me, head up, even as I write. The older dog, on the far side of the room, sleeps near the porch door. It is has been a difficult summer for her. The people at the rescue where we found her long ago told us she is part-Australian Shepherd and part-Mountain Cur, a variety of which I had not heard. The result is a thick mosaic of a coat, like cigar smoke at dusk, that for even a young dog would be far too hot on summer days.

She is not young, and this summer has brought her one long barrage of heat. Her legs sometimes tremble from her age as she wills herself to navigate the steps. From all those generations before her, she was born with the attitude of a working dog, and the mission in life she first locked into as a pup was to chase a ball and bring it back to drop between our feet – a ritual she would follow, if allowed, into pure exhaustion.

Even that, for the first time, has changed in recent months. Take her now to a field where she can run and hit no wall and she will chase the ball once, at what really is more of a contemplative walk, lifting it up as if symbolically punching the time clock only to drop it and do some ecstatic rolling on her back, before pausing to look back at us, ball at her side.

Once again, job done, she is at peace.

So we make changes in what have been the locked-down rituals of many years. On the hottest days, we take a short walk to a creek not far away, which demands a slow and cautious descent along a bluff she once careened down like an acrobat. At the bottom, she likes to take a few steps into the cold water until it reaches stomach-high. She will stand there motionless, eyes, nose and ears lifted toward the sky, these senses of a keenness beyond our imagination that allow her to map out a world of dogs and deer and other creatures in distant woods and yards, far beyond what we can see.

On recent evenings, to her benefit, we could feel a change. Last night, when we walked the dogs, I stuffed her ball into the pockets of a hoodie that went untouched for a long time, and I would later fall asleep beneath a blanket I had not needed for months. The cicadas have been offering their urgent backdrop for what we all know is coming, the cool nights and softer sunlight that prophecy the fall, and in that shift our old dog has discovered a reprieve.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It is subtle, but there is a touch of energy, of renewal, even in the way she lifts her head. She looks toward us for any gesture or change in expression, motions of far more meaning than any vocabulary, because she knows us so well after all this time that a glance or a footstep can say far more than a spoken word.

Like all great family dogs, she is both her own distinct being and a bridge into the past. When we first brought her home, we had two kids in high school and one early in college. They were young enough that they all crowded into the car and took turns holding her – a warm bundle small enough to cradle in their arms – as we drove back from the rescue farm where we picked her up.

That was going on 14 years ago. At that time our schedules were still based on teenagers and school, beginning with frantic September mornings and evening hustles to plays or sports events, always trying to balance what goes on with home and work. It was a life lived at such velocity that no matter how many times people say it will come and go, you cannot really believe it ever will be so.

Until you wake up, and you are in your 60s and late August is no longer the calendar doorstep for when your kids go back to school, even if you feel it like muscle memory. Instead, as the occasional monarch flutters through the yard and the early apples on the trees become ripe enough to pick, those teenagers are now working people in their late 20s and 30s.

As for me, I am now that parent drinking coffee, just after the sunrise, whose expression holds the revelation I used to feel in my own mother and father as I moved into the world.

It is the morning calm – almost a sigh - impossible to understand until you’re there, which is simply the lightning truth of how fast the summer goes, revealed on August mornings.

The dog, in her rhythms and loyalties, is the proof. I am at a point where I sometimes reflect on a world I remember before iPhones and ATMs and self-checkouts in the way my parents must have remembered a vanished world where a horse still pulled the ragman’s wagon on the streets of Buffalo. The last half-century has been a convulsion of unimaginable change, ecstatic and exacting and sometimes devastating, and within that time, my wife and I have squeezed in careers, our parenting and now have a moment to reflect just a bit on all that might come next.

The way I speak, the words I use, the tone of my voice: It has changed for almost everything over the years, but not so for the dog. As I write this, she sleeps on her bed in the corner. Sometimes she trembles and whines in her dreams. I guess in her own imagination or what dogs use in its stead, she is chasing a ball or running along paths in the woods, but as with all that exists in what she senses or perceives, I cannot know.

What I am sure of is this: At a point in life where little else seems to stay the same, I still speak to her in the way I did when she was a pup. As she listens, I see the lesson offered by all great dogs, the anticipation that wraps together all we need and want and hope for in one moment, and how August means embracing it and not quite letting go.