Sean Kirst: The legacy of a physician who saw compassion as medicine

The idea grew from a casual conversation between doctor and patient, in Buffalo. Before long, Fidele Dhan and Dr. Vijay Aswani were planning a shared journey to South Sudan. Dhan, who survived the ordeal of the Sudanese children known as the “lost boys,” runs a clinic in the same region where he fled for his life as a child. Aswani, Dhan's physician, heard the tale and spontaneously volunteered to help.
“This guy was going to be the face of the project,” said Dhan, voice rippling with disbelief.
We spoke last week at Getzville's Chapel at CrossPoint, where a crowd gathered for Aswani's memorial service. He died in late June, at 59. His older brother Jaikishin, "Jake" for short, said Aswani routinely faced peril to help the suffering. He had gone on medical missions to Sierra Leone – he was there during the Ebola breakout – as well as El Salvador, Panama and Haiti, before he traveled to Brooklyn to help patients during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Buffalo, his family said he offered no sign of illness before he died of natural causes at home.
“We just believe God took him,” Jake Aswani said.
Not quite five years ago, Aswani left the University of Wisconsin's Marshfield Clinic to arrive at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences as associate professor of internal medicine and pediatrics. While it was a teaching position, a major part of his work involved offering primary care for an outpatient practice at Conventus, operated by the UBMD Physicians' Group.
The scope of what he accomplished is made clear on his digital obituary page, where dozens of people – including many everyday patients – wrote notes of appreciation for his empathy and diligence.
One woman recalled how Aswani cared for her young son at the hospital while she comforted her husband during a late-night trip to the emergency room. Another patient offered this account:
“My first visit with him was a late Friday afternoon, and he wanted to have a Doppler done on my knee; he called over to BGH and they agreed to do it. Dr. Aswani wheeled me over himself, waited for the procedure and result, wheeled me back to the Conventus Center and waited with me for my car to be returned from the valet! Who does that?”
Those last three words capture the general reaction of everyone who knew him. Drs. Ellene Sandoval and Korinne Barnett, medical students now doing residencies, were featured in a video tribute at his service – and both paused in telephone conversations, overwhelmed by emotion, while recalling his role in Buffalo.
“He never made anyone feel bad for not knowing,” said Sandoval, speaking of his gifts as a teacher. Not long after she met Aswani, he agreed to write a letter of recommendation that helped toward her residency at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in California. She was still routinely exchanging text messages with him – both for counsel and because of his warm support – when she learned of his death.
Like Sandoval, Barnett spoke of Aswani’s deep commitment to the principles of the New Testament. “He was going to be my mentor in the clinic,” said Barnett, whose residency is in Buffalo. While she referred to his loss as “devastating,” she said he provided a lasting example of the notion of Christianity in medicine, “of really serving others, above yourself.”
Those who love him say he needed few possessions, even choosing to sleep on the floor because a bed, to him, was unnecessary. His ex-wife, Amy Herron, remained a close friend, describing Aswani as one of those people with such enthusiasm that he would often repeat the same story, from sheer excitement.
Aswani did that, she said, when speaking of Dhan and his clinic.
The two men met at Conventus, where Dhan was a patient. Upon learning that Dhan was from South Sudan, Aswani mentioned he was born not so far away, in Nigeria – where his dad, a native of India, was a businessman.
They talked casually over the years about careers and education. When he discovered Dhan was a UB graduate, with a degree in psychology and training as a medical assistant, Aswani offered to help him find a related job, and wondered why Dhan – who has five children with his wife, Abang Kuol – preferred to work as a school bus driver.
Last November, as Aswani listened intently, Dhan explained. He told Aswani he was one of the “lost boys,” the Sudanese children who fled into the wilderness decades ago after their villages were attacked by government troops. He described a journey of starvation and thirst on which he watched many children die, a trek of over 1,000 miles by foot that did not end until they found safety in a refugee camp in Kenya.
Eventually, he joined many other “lost boys” as refugees in Syracuse, which became a pivot toward college at UB. Dhan found a close friend and mentor in Ginny Donohue, founder of On Point for College, an upstate organization that reaches out to young people from difficult circumstances and helps them to reach college, and stay enrolled.
Donohue is now chairwoman of the volunteer board for the South Sudan Villages Clinic, a medical operation Dhan founded in Koiyom, his home village. It has served thousands of people, particularly children, who are suffering from malaria, parasites or countless problems that can quickly turn into life or death.
The whole reason he works as a bus driver, Dhan explained, is so he can dedicate full summers to the clinic.
Aswani, stunned, had a simple reply:
“I want to get involved.”
For Aswani, that meant going all in, as he did with any subject that moved him. This was a guy, for instance, who studied ancient languages for a better grasp of the meaning of Biblical passages. He began reading about life in South Sudan while discussing possibilities with Dr. David Holmes, a close friend and director of Global Health Education at UB.
Aswani had planned on leaving Buffalo with Dhan this week for a visit to the clinic, packing along an ultrasound machine. He wanted to meet the staff already working there, figure out the best way he could help and then report back to Holmes and consider a larger visit, with more colleagues and medical students.
Donohue said she spent 90 minutes on the phone with Aswani, not long ago, heartened by his interest and complete anticipation.
Last month, to their shock, she and Dhan learned of his death.
To those who saw his firsthand impact on Buffalo, it is impossible to imagine he was not even here for five full years. Holmes said he and his colleagues in Global Health Education are already dedicated to what they believe is the most fitting tribute:
They hope to join together in January for a group journey to Dhan’s clinic, Holmes said, "a chance for assessing the needs of that community and seeing how Western New York can help.”
Holmes called Aswani “kind and gentle and unassuming,” a physician whose entire focus was his patients. His nephew Harry, who eulogized him at the service, said his uncle had little interest in material things, yet visiting with him for long games of chess was unforgettable, because his simple presence offered a feeling of safety and peace.
Herron, his ex-wife, spoke of her gratitude at the role he played in the life of her son, P.J. Aswani grounded every day in his faith, she said, trying to model his life after Christ’s teachings, and she believes – more than with anyone else she ever met – that the guy “had literally no fear of death.”
In the video tribute, Holmes recalled how Aswani – always learning, always a student – used to reflect out loud about unanswerable mysteries that he hoped to present to God for answers, once they met.
His friends, still missing him, have one more to add.
