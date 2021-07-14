Sean Kirst: The legacy of a physician who saw compassion as medicine

Aswani had planned on leaving Buffalo with Dhan this week for a visit to the clinic, packing along an ultrasound machine. He wanted to meet the staff already working there, figure out the best way he could help and then report back to Holmes and consider a larger visit, with more colleagues and medical students.

Donohue said she spent 90 minutes on the phone with Aswani, not long ago, heartened by his interest and complete anticipation.

Last month, to their shock, she and Dhan learned of his death.

To those who saw his firsthand impact on Buffalo, it is impossible to imagine he was not even here for five full years. Holmes said he and his colleagues in Global Health Education are already dedicated to what they believe is the most fitting tribute:

They hope to join together in January for a group journey to Dhan’s clinic, Holmes said, "a chance for assessing the needs of that community and seeing how Western New York can help.”

Holmes called Aswani “kind and gentle and unassuming,” a physician whose entire focus was his patients. His nephew Harry, who eulogized him at the service, said his uncle had little interest in material things, yet visiting with him for long games of chess was unforgettable, because his simple presence offered a feeling of safety and peace.