Sean Kirst: The Golden Snowball is not really about snow. It's about us.

Stephen Vermette has this childhood story he thinks explains it all. He and a few buddies were walking to school on a snowy morning in Ontario, when they saw a woman whose car was stuck in a drift.

The boys stopped to help. They pushed and rocked until they shared that indescribably good sensation in the gut when the car shook lose. The grateful woman gave them each a stick of gum, and they arrived at St. Wilford’s School feeling happy about what they did, even if the principal had a different take.

She made them all stand in the hall for a long time, as discipline. Still, the tale pretty much defines why Vermette is a Western New York champion of the Golden Snowball:

“It was worth it,” he said.

I spoke Sunday by phone with Vermette, who offered a rueful laugh at how life is sometimes a cosmic joke. His interests, his profession, are intertwined with big snow. He bought his home in Glenwood, in southern Erie County, to be in the bullseye of lake-effect. By Sunday, that paid off with about 3 feet of the stuff in his driveway.

Vermette wasn’t there. He left a few days ago for a long-planned visit with family in Windsor, Ontario. He could only appreciate it through television reports as greater Buffalo received the kind of storm that is hard to imagine, from the outside:

Such as 80-inch snowfall measurements in Orchard Park, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

Yet Vermette, who teaches meteorology and climatology at SUNY Buffalo State College, is close enough emotionally to understand one thing:

The storm proves exactly why he brought home the Golden Snowball.

“It’s about far more than who gets the most proverbial snow,” he said. “It’s about what binds us, what brings us together and who we are. This trophy represents the culture we all know in Western New York, and I’ll say this: Without lake-effect, I think we’d lose something about what we are.”

You might remember Vermette. The Golden Snowball is a trophy, created 45 years ago by Upstate meteorologists, awarded to the large city in New York that receives the most snow. It was born amid awe at Buffalo’s 199.4 inches of snow during The Blizzard winter of 1976-77, and was carried on for a while by Upstate meteorologists.

“The idea was celebrating what you live with,” said Dave Sage, a retired lead meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Buffalo and a guy who was part of the Golden Snowball process in those early years.

Eventually, the original trophy – made from an old Little League trophy and a painted tennis ball – mysteriously disappeared, and the idea petered out. But it was revived again decades later, when Rosanne Anthony of the A-1 Trophy Shop of Syracuse created an actual award involving a gold-flecked glass ball – and a blogger named Pat DeCoursey began charting both statewide and national totals for big cities.

Buffalo, in a way all too similar to certain teams we know, came close, but did not win it for many years. So Vermette was startled at the reaction in 2019, when Buffalo finished on top with more than 118 inches of snow – the most for any American city with a population of at least 100,000 – and Mayor Byron Brown declined to accept the Golden Snowball, saying, “that’s nothing really to be celebrated.”

To Vermette, that was missing what matters. When Buffalo was again the state and national snow champion last winter, he took matters into his own hands. He drove to Binghamton and picked up the snowball, and he made this vow:

“It’s your trophy,” he said, speaking collectively to Western New York. “It’s for all the people around us who live in the snow and get through it, whether you love it or hate it.”

This is his point: This is trophy not a booby prize, but an acknowledgement of resilience in the face of real struggle. The storm the region just endured – Sage refers to how it happened, with awe, as “the plume” – dropped at least several feet of snow on tens of thousands of everyday residents who did more than to simply "deal with it." They bundled up and went out to help the folks next door.

We all know the beautiful and emblematic tale of neighbors who plowed or shoveled out the Buffalo Bills, so the players could make it to the airport in time to catch their plane for Detroit – specifically Marc Braun and “Squirrel” Winters, two guys singled out for thanks on national television by quarterback Josh Allen.

Vermette’s take: The Golden Snowball is for them. It is for every neighbor who wades across the street to dig a path for an elderly friend. It is for the group of teens who dislodge the wedged-in car of some frustrated stranger, or for the volunteers who deliver a hot meal to someone's door.

It is for the plow drivers, the mail carriers, the power line workers, the health care specialists, the public safety people, the custodians, the workers at grocery stores and food places – including that kid with no gloves earning minimum wage who hands over our coffee while we sit in our warm cars.

The Golden Snowball is a gleaming symbol for a community that comes together, almost casually, after the “whole fetch of Lake Erie” – as Sage describes it, with meteorological passion – delivered this bolo punch of a storm with so much weekend snow that it seems difficult to grasp for many throughout the world.

That is what the trophy means to Vermette, who has lived here for more than 30 years. For him, it captures an essential and selfless part of the Western New York soul and personality. It also underlines what he believes this region ought to represent.

Faced with this kind of of snow, Buffalo ought to be the place always doing the best and most innovative thinking about how to plow its streets, and it ought to be the place that makes it easier for schoolchildren and the elderly and people with disabilities to navigate snow-packed sidewalks.

To Vermette, all of it – the difficulties, challenges and triumph that meld us together as one community – is elevated by this extraordinary tide of snow, which helps define how he sees his own role in the whole deal.

“The thing about the Golden Snowball,” he said, “is that I’m just the custodian.”

What he means is that he wants it to be out there, for you. The Golden Snowball appeared at the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. Right now, it is at the Buffalo Museum of Science for an exhibit called, appropriately, “Tiny crystals, global impact.”

Before the season is over and Vermette has to give it up, he intends to share the snowball with churches, bookstores, museums and any community organization with a good idea.

Then again, maybe he won't need to give it up at all. Hitchcock said three feet of snow have already fallen in this storm at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, far ahead of what has come down in Syracuse, which is typically the dynastic force within Golden Snowball rankings.

Even so, if Syracuse or Rochester or any city manage to catch up and "outsnow" Buffalo, Vermette will gladly hand the snowball over, with this understanding:

Where it is matters far less than embracing what it means.