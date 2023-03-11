Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Randy McPhee looked out Tuesday at old friends scattered at tables throughout the pub in the Buffalo Irish Center, neighbors leaning forward to do some catching up, and then described the process of choosing the right tribute for one Mary Heneghan.

“She was the pillar of this place, and this is the cultural heart of the Irish in Buffalo,” said Bonnie O’Hara, a longtime regular who showed up for a special dedication. McPhee said the board of directors contemplated many ways of honoring Mary, but suddenly it seemed obvious:

The library. Of course. They would name it in her honor.

“This was everything she found most important,” said Mary Kay Heneghan, a giant in Irish dancing in Buffalo and one of four Heneghan children. She stood before shelves loaded with books about Irish dance and music and history and genealogy and every conceivable topic of interest, moments after the unveiling of her mother's name on the library door.

“I just think she would be thrilled,” Mary Kay said, “about keeping things alive that meant so much.”

Mary died in August, at 76, three years after she lost her Irish-born husband, Thomas. She died of an illness only discovered in the spring, which at first seemed to be a nagging problem in her back before emerging as the cancer that would take her life.

It happened so fast it created a sense of shock. Posters around the building still list her email as definitive contact – mary@buffalorishcenter.com – and her friends decided to wait until they could honor her in a way involving one central imperative:

“We wanted everyone to have a chance to gather and share and remember the good times, for the time for sadness has passed,” said McPhee, now part of a collective effort to run the place after Mary served as tireless chairperson for a quarter century.

It was no coincidence Tuesday's event was held in the heart of what you might call the St. Patrick’s season in South Buffalo, but the timing came with a certain twist:

Mary loved the Mass and traditional Irish breakfast, set this year for March 18, that provides an annual St. Patrick's celebration at the center. Still, as Mary Kay and her brother Tom both emphasized – a point reinforced by everyone who knew their mother – she was no fan of the raucous, beer-soaked commercial image of the season.

She had no time for what she called “being Irish once a year,” and she shook her head at “green beer and green bagels,” as Mary Kay put it – vehemently rejecting what she saw as the whole St. Patrick’s stereotype of drunken people in leprechaun T-shirts, careening through the streets.

“To her,” said Marg McDonnell, an old friend who was a partner in the beginning of the Tara Gift Shoppe Mary ran for years, “being Irish meant doing all the right things.”

Tuesday was a powerful night on many levels for McDonnell, whose husband Kevin died a few days after Christmas. She was a witness a half-century ago, when a Chicago guy named Peter Farley used to come to Buffalo "feises" – or Irish dance competitions – selling what is called a "Tara Brooch." He supported Mary's vision for a place offering true Irish goods, and – as she told WNED in a 2021 interview – when no one else wanted to do it, she and Marg and another friend took it upon themselves.

At first they set up in a family pool equipment store on Abbott Road, but by the 1980s they were running the gift shop as it is now, across the street from the center. "She hardly talked, and I never shut up,” said McDonnell, describing a fine partnership that ended only when McDonnell temporarily moved away, though Tom Heneghan returned home in 2002 from Atlanta to help his mother, and still operates the shop today.

Asked how his mom would have felt about Tuesday’s ceremony, Tom laughed softly. “I mean,” he understated, “she was not a big purveyor of accolades.”

The sense of civic reverence in Buffalo after 10 months of staggering loss – the Irish Center sign seeks prayers for city firefighter Jason Arno, whose death was the latest blow – meshes with the sense of empathetic mission Mary brought to life. To her, Irish heritage was not about noisy sentiment. Instead, as Mary Kay said, she expressed it in the way she had seen struggling families carry on, despite great loss and steep odds:

“Being Irish, to her, was to channel emotion into action, to be a strong woman, to welcome the newcomer with open arms.”

That was the lesson from Irish immigrants who shaped her life – including Mary's dad, John Breen, who worked with a knot of fellow Irishmen at the Central Terminal, and her husband, born in County Mayo, who used to say of Mary’s Irish Center allegiance, with wry humor:

“I moved away from Ireland for a reason.”

Mary saw her own soul and diligence in the late Joe Kelley, an orphan raised at Father Baker’s who found identity in Gaelic culture. Kelley was an Irish Center regular for decades, doing whatever he could to help, including dragging a battered statue of St. Patrick from the ruins when a Buffalo church named for the saint was leveled.

He restored that statue and Mary put it in the library, not far now from her plaque. Kelley died at 88 in 2016, but as McDonnell recalls and Mary understood, the statue became his memorial in a place that answered a need he felt since childhood.

“If anyone was Irish,” McDonnell said, “it was Joe Kelley.”

Mary saw a similar commitment revealed in Doug Lounsbury – who now helps with a multitude of tasks at the center after his shift ends for his own job.

A few years ago, a struggle with alcohol brought him “to hell and back,” Lounsbury said. Mary stood with him as he found sobriety, a bond so strong he served as a pallbearer at her funeral.

“She meant the world to me,” said Lounsbury, who said with absolute conviction that in quiet times, working alone at the center, he still feels her there, offering comfort.

Few knew Mary quite as long as Catherine Carey, a grade school friend in the 1950s at St. Teresa’s. They started performing as sixth graders with the Nora Qualey Dancers, the only option available at the time but a program – in the families it influenced – that touched off the passion for Irish dance in greater Buffalo today.

They remained close through all of it, including the transformation of the old YMCA into a center for Irish culture. Carey watched a few years ago as a devastating burglary – combined with a drop in membership as some longtime members died or moved away – threatened the existence of the entire operation.

Mary knew just one response: emotion in action. The creation of a striking mural on an outside wall exploded into a fundraising drive that brought the place back from the brink. That sense of relief was still in the air last year when Mary learned of the cancer that no one saw coming.

Mary Kay said her mother loved traveling to Ireland. Her favorite spot was a farmhouse in Mayo owned by her husband’s family. Relatives would settle in to talk about anything and everything, defining the sense of fundamental community that Carey said she and Mary also savored in Buffalo, side-by-side at the center on their favorite stools, at the end of whatever program the old friends held that day.

“I just miss her so much,” Carey said, the same grieving absence that engulfed McPhee for an instant as he tried to speak before the crowded hall, even if he realized he had better get himself under control.

“I started to choke up,” said McPhee, though he knew: Mary would be wanting none of that, not with jobs still left to do.