Sean Kirst: The Blue Lights of Auburn – a sign of the times at Bills stadium

“They were good guys,” said Weston, who immediately asked me what became of them.

For decades, I had wondered the same thing. I was a teenager when I first noticed the sign, and it was only through an 89-year-old reader and correspondent named Mike Ricci, who grew up in Niagara Falls and became an educator, umpire and writer in Auburn, that I learned of the folks I had to call: The couple responsible for the banner – Salvatore “Sam” Giangreco and his wife, Sheila – are both in their 70s and still season ticket holders who will be there in the cold at the game against the Patriots Saturday night.

Sam, a barber's son, is a longtime Auburn School Board member and a retired school custodian. Sheila is a retired insurance broker. They are great-grandparents who laugh about how they met when they shared the same divorce lawyer in the 1970s, leading to a marriage well beyond 40 years.

Their Bills caravan is typically down to just them, though at peak it included 10 regulars who helped make the Blue Lights into a familiar part of the stadium landscape through the golden age of the 1990s.

If you need proof, take a look at how prominently the sign shows up in footage of the great 1993 comeback against Houston.