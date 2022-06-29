Sean Kirst: 'Skywalker Way' pays tribute to three workers who died building Skyway

As a teenager, David Mitchell LaClair thought about becoming an ironworker, like his dad. His father, Thomas LaClair, did not want to hear it. Thomas had spent a lifetime working in “high steel,” but he had a reason for hoping David would stay out of the trade.

It was the same reason behind his son’s middle name.

David, 65, told the story Wednesday, after a Buffalo ceremony that formally renamed the crossroads of Main and Perry streets as “Skywalker Way.” Beneath a moody Lake Erie sky, Skyway traffic bumped and rumbled above a gathering honoring Mitchell LeClair, Gatlin White and Daniel Smith, three ironworkers who died in separate falls in 1955, during construction of that monumental bridge.

For David, who spells his last name differently than his uncle, it was a chance to both honor an uncle he never knew and to represent his late father, who in his own way had a pivotal role in the timing of the ceremony. Celeste LeClair-Coleman, Mitchell’s youngest daughter, was born months after her father was killed.

He died while on the job high up on the deck, alongside his brother Thomas and their dad. The brothers were ironworkers, their father raised in the legendary Mohawk community of Kahnawake, renowned for entire families who shaped skylines. The trade is so intertwined with Native culture that those who take it up are often known as "skywalkers" within the Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations.

David said his father, there when it happened, never fully healed from witnessing his brother's death. They were “almost as close as twins,” David said, recalling how his dad was so wounded by the incident that he told his own son the entire story only once.

They had gone out to tend to Mitchell’s grave at Mount Calvary Cemetery, a family ritual they followed every April, when Tom paused from that work to offer this account:

The two brothers and their father were working together on the partially finished Skyway, the span that carries a highway across the Buffalo River. They had just finished riveting one section and were prepared to move on when Mitchell lifted a piece of scaffolding.

At that instant a fierce wind swept in from Lake Erie. Mitchell, blown off the edge, had no chance. Knowledge of that loss became a regular and somber part of life for Celeste and her sisters, June Mahfoud and Florence "Mickie" Golba, who always think of their father when they see the bridge.

Yet Celeste – conscious of the grief her uncle could not escape – did not start a campaign for a memorial until Tom died six years ago. She knew the constant reminders would have been too difficult for him to bear.

David's career also honored his father's wishes. As Thomas asked, the son did not become an ironworker. While he worked as a millwright for 38 years, he shared the same kind of love and reverence for his lost uncle that Jacqueline White Gibson felt in childhood for her brother Gatlin, a guy she best remembered “coming down the hill” when he would return on leave to the Seneca Nation from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

Gatlin was only 22 when he died. Sixty-seven years later, Gibson was moved to see her own lifetime appreciation echoed Wednesday by her 16-year-old granddaughter, Neh-Ah-Lah-Nee Keyes, a great-niece of the Seneca ironworker.

“This is something about him I’ll carry with me until I pass away,” Gibson said of the ceremony, “and then she’ll have what she witnessed to pass on to her children, who will keep passing it on within our people.”

The memorial, brought about through the efforts of Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski and officially unveiled by Buffalo traffic signal specialist Jeff LaFrano, simply reads “Skywalker Way,” set alongside an American flag.

LeClair's family, while grateful, also had a couple of suggestions. Ron Coleman, Celeste’s husband, said he hopes the city will add a detailed plaque that includes the names of the three ironworkers and some history, so visitors to nearby Canalside understand what that sign means.

As for David LaClair, contemplating the larger meaning of Native heritage and Skywalker Way, he suggests adding the distinctive Haudenosaunee flag to the display – another step city officials say they will investigate.

Those requests underline a point on civic memory made a few days ago by Celeste and her sisters. It is similar to a thought emphasized during the ceremony by Seneca Nation Councilor Ross John Sr., a former ironworker whose father-in-law, Frank Patterson Jr., died while working in "high steel."

Generational storytelling, they say, takes on a precious meaning within the Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations. They all shared a hope the memorial provides a kind of living purpose that guarantees no one forgets the three men killed on the job.

“This is a lot of family legacy that goes through a lot of people,” John said, while Buffalo musician Joe Mahfoud – born far too late to meet his grandfather – said Mitchell LeClair’s generational impact was so profound that "it was still an important part of my life.”

Daniel Smith, who died at 57, has his own classic Buffalo story. He spent much of his childhood at Father Nelson Baker’s Lackawanna orphanage, then was killed while erecting a landmark bridge – a sacrifice almost entirely lost until Wednesday.

To his nephew and niece, Mark and Barbara Weber, the event was a testament to just how much quiet lives can matter, and to the persistence of those who do not forget.

"What Celeste and the other women did to pull this off was just amazing," Weber said.

The ceremony was coordinated by Ron Cook, post commander of Iroquois Post 1587, while Patrice Neyman of the Beaver Clan offered an invocation for the Skywalkers. Nowakowski, Rep. Brian Higgins and Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson all addressed the crowd, and Jennifer Burse – Celeste’s daughter – gave thanks for all those who helped her mom and aunts bring it about.

At the back of the crowd, retired ironworker Tom Greiner, 79, stood with Tom Halligan, business manager for Ironworkers Local 6, watching as each family received a blanket as a ceremonial statement of gratitude. Greiner spent decades in high steel, including going bottom-to-top a half-century ago on construction of what is now called the Seneca One Tower, Buffalo’s tallest building.

While Greiner was far too young to remember White, Smith or LeClair, he appreciated the skill and passion of the many Native ironworkers he met on the job. And he said there is a lasting bond of empathy and reverence between anyone who understands the awesome nature of the work and those who gave their lives in the high places of a city.

“I’m here,” he said, “because they were brothers in the trade.”

In that sense, the real monument is what those workers were building when they died, as David Mitchell LaClair felt Wednesday, in a big way. He lingered even after most of the crowd had left the Skyway, on the right day to share the story his dad told him, just one time.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News.

