Sean Kirst: Seasons change and ice melts, but South Buffalo stays #OwenStrong

No one kept score as these helmeted kids, in masks until they took the ice, gave it their all. For Mike, who loves the game in the same way as his kid, it was the kind of moment, well, for which he would usually choke up and then send a tweet. Instead, he tried to talk about it as I stood there with him, and his eyes welled up above his mask until he had to stop, followed by a little joke with full South Buffalo humor:

“With all the kindness, with the way people have treated us, how can I ever go back to being a …?” he said in what amounted to a half-laugh and half-sob, filling that last space with a favorite profanity, though he welcomes you to drop in one of your choosing.

Mike is a Buffalo Fire Department lieutenant. His wife, Colleen Farry Chase, is a special education teacher at the Buffalo School for the Culinary Arts. They have three kids: Mallory, 15, Cameron, 12 and Owen, a classic little brother who has been all-in for hockey – and baseball, for that matter – since he dragged around a stick as he toddled.

He was born shortly after the Chases moved into the house where Mike grew up on McKinley Parkway. Colleen, looking at the bigger place, thought: “Maybe we need another kid.”