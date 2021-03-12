Sean Kirst: Seasons change and ice melts, but South Buffalo stays #OwenStrong

In the old days, Mike Chase was not so big on social media. He started tweeting in earnest a couple of years ago, for one major reason. After he and his wife, Colleen, learned their 4-year-old son, Owen, had childhood leukemia, the outpouring of love and concern reached a point where Mike often found himself too overwhelmed with emotion to respond when someone asked about Owen in, say, the aisle of a grocery store.
Sending out a Tweet, he learned, was a way of keeping a legion of friends informed while maintaining a steady keel. Sunday, for instance, would typically have been a day built for a tweet. In the morning, Owen – now 6 - played a game with his Oilers teammates in the mini-mite division of the West Seneca Youth Hockey Association at the West Seneca Town Rink, a game that for most masked and distanced parents was a chance to relax, say a few hellos and watch their kids.
For Owen – or #OwenStrong, the Twitter hashtag that his coaches turned into a banner at an especially difficult stage of treatment – the word of the day was “cleared,” with no connection to a puck.
Owen has made brief hockey appearances now and then over the past year or so, but this was different. In late January, using a hockey stick, he rang the victory bell that means his active treatments were over at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Less than two weeks ago, doctors removed the port in his chest that for two years allowed chemotherapy into his system. Bottom line: There are no more nurse visits to his South Buffalo home, and the monthly trips to Roswell will now be low-key checkups, and a doctor told the 6-year-old what he wanted to hear most about hockey.
You are free to play, without restrictions.
No one kept score as these helmeted kids, in masks until they took the ice, gave it their all. For Mike, who loves the game in the same way as his kid, it was the kind of moment, well, for which he would usually choke up and then send a tweet. Instead, he tried to talk about it as I stood there with him, and his eyes welled up above his mask until he had to stop, followed by a little joke with full South Buffalo humor:
18-month-old Donato Morgante was coaxed into ringing the special bell for pediatric patients at Roswell Park, celebrating the successful conclusion of his cancer treatment.
“With all the kindness, with the way people have treated us, how can I ever go back to being a …?” he said in what amounted to a half-laugh and half-sob, filling that last space with a favorite profanity, though he welcomes you to drop in one of your choosing.
Mike is a Buffalo Fire Department lieutenant. His wife, Colleen Farry Chase, is a special education teacher at the Buffalo School for the Culinary Arts. They have three kids: Mallory, 15, Cameron, 12 and Owen, a classic little brother who has been all-in for hockey – and baseball, for that matter – since he dragged around a stick as he toddled.
He was born shortly after the Chases moved into the house where Mike grew up on McKinley Parkway. Colleen, looking at the bigger place, thought: “Maybe we need another kid.”
They soon welcomed Owen, whose name in Welsh translates roughly to “young warrior,” fitting his style. He typically goes hard, which is why Colleen noticed in December 2018 that something did not seem quite right. Owen was lethargic. He told his folks his legs were aching.
They figured it was a bug. Still, their doctor said he would feel better if they ran some tests at the Oishei Children’s Hospital, and Colleen was sitting alone in a waiting room when a couple of doctors came in and closed the door.
Mike was home, putting up a backyard rink, when his cellphone rumbled and Colleen told him: Their son had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The child was hospitalized for intense treatments that lasted almost a month, one of his parents with him at all times, leading into chemo that continued for more than two years.
“People ask how we did it,” Colleen said, “and the answer is, 'If it was you, you’d do it, too.' ”
Everyone around them adopted the same ethic. Their older kids, Mike said, responded like “rock stars.” Colleen said her greatest anchor was her sister Sue, whose daughter Erin had also gone through childhood leukemia and is now “a smart, beautiful, successful high school senior,” Colleen said.
On Owen's hardest days, his mom had that model.
Mike, before becoming a firefighter, played a little pro hockey with the Tulsa Oilers. He is not sure if in some subtle way it is why Owen became an Edmonton Oilers fan, with No. 97 – the brilliant Connor McDavid – as his favorite player.
Early in the process, Mike put up an #OwenStrong tweet of his son, wearing a new McDavid Christmas jersey and an I-mean-business expression that a delighted Mike said the kid had never flashed before that photograph.
The Oilers responded on Twitter. So did McDavid and thousands of others, moved by the image. It was only part of a cascade of kindness that included a chance for Owen – a little overwhelmed at the whole thing – to meet McDavid face-to-face at KeyBank Center after the Oilers played the Sabres.
Might be a Buffalo boy battling Leukemia but he’s an @EdmontonOilers and @cmcdavid97 fan first! “Best Christmas ever!” -Owen age 4. #OwenStrong #Warrior pic.twitter.com/AHj04czJ9h— Mike Chase (@Chaser3030) December 25, 2018
Mike and Colleen offer a long list of organizations that provided support, both being careful not to miss a single one, with many linked to the regional hockey community. Their gratitude is emotional and evident and I will not risk skipping someone by trying to mention all of those outfits here, though the center of it all is the care Owen received at Children’s and Roswell.
Going in for treatment, his parents agree, never triggered a sense of frightened isolation. The opposite was true, especially outside the brackets of the pandemic: They would enter Children’s and see kids on tricycles or kids throwing around balls, and at Roswell there is a playroom where Owen would meet other girls and boys whose challenges, Colleen said, were often even more formidable than what he was facing.
In that shared struggle, they found solace and community.
The other source of sanity was their backyard rink. For years Mike would put one together by himself, but it moved to another level last Christmas. Faced with the barriers of Covid-19, Mike’s parents – the older Mike Chase and Anna Margaret – and his sister Amy chipped in to pay a contractor to come in and build a temporary 48-foot by 32-foot rink, replete with flags and banners.
It was so big that their South Buffalo neighbors, the Kelleys, cheerfully allowed the rink to go up in their yard. It stands in the shadow of the wall of the nearby Buffalo Irish Center, and there were lights for nighttime skating during a winter, Mike said, "where the weather has been perfect."
All three kids made regular use of the rink. Owen – finally waking up and feeling good in the morning – “would get up and grab his stuff and go,” as Mike puts it. Gemma, their golden retriever, always followed the kids out there, often skidding around four-footed on ice that turned into a pandemic escape.
With this week’s warmup, Sunday was the absolute last chance before it went to slush. Baseball is coming soon enough, and Owen – knees torn out long ago on hand-me-down outdoor hockey pants – came home from his game to go right out and skate.
Cameron was already there, knocking around a rubber ball. Once Owen's dad helped slip the kid's feet into those small skates, the 6-year-old charged straight for his big brother. It was an everyday moment you might see at any backyard rink, unless you are Mike and Colleen, who watched like it was all they ever hoped to see again.
