Sean Kirst: Scrawled 86 years ago at Statler, hidden names summon a family

I turned to Megan Smolenyak of Florida, a prominent genealogical researcher who loves the idea of bringing a flash of light to quiet lives cloaked by the past.

As usual, she came through.

Thanks to Smolenyak, I learned of the accomplishments of George Blainey's daughter, the remarkable Elaine Blainey, who became a stand-up comedian and a racewalking instructor in Colorado before her death in 2014, about 13 years after her father died in California.

I also found out how Jerry Toomey, born in Chippewa, Canada, died in 1962 of lung cancer in Harrisburg, Pa. He was 58 and – by that time – divorced from his wife, Lizzette Goldbach Toomey. But it turned out that before Jerry and Lizzette split up, they had one son in Buffalo – also named Jerry – who as a little guy used to sometimes tag along when his dad worked at the Statler.

That last detail did not come from Smolenyak, but from the key connection she established. Thanks to her, I called Judy Lasek Toomey of West Seneca, who told me how her husband – a younger Jerry Toomey, proper name Gerald, but with a different middle name – had died only a few months ago, at 87, meaning he was not quite 2 years old when his father wrote the name on the beam.