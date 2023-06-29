Sean Kirst Columnist Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column is about Henry Kunttu, whose name will be formally unveiled today on a wall at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton – a result based on more than 40 years of groundbreaking work in film and video.

Still, forgive me this little opening aside. Kunttu, of Lancaster, worked for more than a dozen head coaches with the Bills, from John Rauch to Chan Gailey. He's a funny storyteller, and I’ve got to start with what he told me about the 1986 Bills team picture.

Kunttu speaks with particular warmth of head coach Marv Levy, whose arrival midway through that season ended a period of organizational upheaval. “Pure sincerity,” Kunttu said of Levy, and "one of the kindest people” he ever met.

He noted how the 97-year-old retired coach recently took the time to call, after learning Kunttu would be honored at the hall.

Kunttu said such decency and empathy – combined with a terrific football mind – explains how Levy molded a collection of powerful and unique personalities into a team that went to four consecutive Super Bowls.

The appreciation is mutual. Levy and his wife, Fran, both picked up the phone this week to say warm things about Kunttu and his wife, Debby.

“Henry was wonderful to work with,” Levy said, before he and Fran – after bursting into laughter – seconded Kunttu’s memory of that 1986 team picture:

Yes, that is Levy's head on Hank Bullough's shoulders.

The Bills were coming off a 2-14 season in 1985, in which Bullough replaced Kay Stephenson as head coach after the team's 0-4 start. Levy was hired to take over in '86 when Buffalo's record was 2-7, barely past midseason.

One problem, Kunttu said: The yet-to-be-released official team photo had Bullough squarely in the middle of the second row. Long before more graceful digital techniques, he said, the Bills planted a photo of Levy’s face atop the burlier physique of Bullough.

One look, Fran Levy said, and you know it's not her husband.

Kunttu loves that story, the kind he would much rather share than to talk about himself. Yet he's in Canton today as one of 17 NFL contributors spotlighted with “awards of excellence,” acknowledging work of deep meaning to football within a group that also includes former Bills public relations director Budd Thalman.

NFL executive Jay Reid specifically asked for film and video pioneers to be among this year’s honorees, according to hall spokesman Rich Desrosiers. Reid maintains "watching film” is intertwined with the essence of modern football, meaning Kunttu will be celebrated alongside such film directors as the late Mickey Dukich, a Los Angeles Rams cinematographer who by 1956 was providing game film for coach Sid Gilman, revered as an offensive genius.

Bob McCartney, who became the film guy for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the dawn of their football dynasty, will sit with the Kunttus during today's awards luncheon. “He is,” McCartney said of Henry, “one of the brightest and most technologically astute guys I’ve run across in my years in the business.”

There was a camaraderie to the work, McCartney said, unusual for a profession that typically demands hiding everything from competitors. Whenever the Bills played the Steelers, he and Kunttu would stand side-by-side for hours with their cameras.

In the old days, if one of them missed a play for any reason, McCartney said the other guy would cheerfully fill that gap.

When Kunntu started, he was using 16 mm black and white. The cameras were so well-built, he said, that he remembers being chased inside by a frightening gale while filming atop some scaffolding. His cameras fell a long way, into deep mud.

He picked them up after the storm and returned to work.

“They were made to be rugged,” Kunttu said, much like the job itself. During the season, over a period that began each week with handling dozens of Saturday high school games into being sure the Bills had what they needed after Sunday, he learned to live without much sleep.

Even now, he is astounded by how it all came together. Kunttu grew up as the son of a carpenter and a hair stylist in Manhattan, until his parents moved to Interlaken – near Ithaca – to run a farm.

“It was always a struggle,” Kunttu said, of the family budget. As a child, he was a New York Giants football fan who loved baseball’s Brooklyn Dodgers. He went to college in Connecticut with dreams of becoming an artist, and after graduating he took a job with Academy-McLarty Productions, a Buffalo company that did such work as animated shorts for Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans.

The company also had a game film arrangement with the Bills, duties assigned in 1969 to Kunttu. A few years later, with Lou Saban as head coach, Kunttu hammered out an agreement to provide that film himself. In 1973, he was at the first game in the existing stadium, and he intends to be there for the last one, as well.

The work led to similar duties for the old Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association, until the team left town. The only time Kunttu felt his role with the Bills might be at risk was when Chuck Knox arrived in 1978 from Los Angeles, with a dream of bringing Dukich to Buffalo.

While Kunttu guessed Dukich would not leave LA, he accepted that any job in football can reach an end, and fast. He went with his family on a Florida vacation, only to have Knox call and ask: How soon could he return?

By the mid-1980s, when the Bills gave him a formal job within the organization, Kunttu – who can remember chasing down delivery trucks in Buffalo to make sure coaches had their 16 mm film on time – was witnessing a great transition.

With the video era changing everything, Kunttu not only accepted this new world, he helped carve a path. He remembers sitting at a table in Las Vegas with Ken Norris, who became UCLA’s director of video operations, and John Barkley, a software developer, while they used napkins and a pencil to scrawl out the ideas that became working principles for the Sports Video Interoperability Group, or Interop.

In essence – and believe me, Kunttu had to provide a boiled-down description for a writer with primitive technological understanding – it was a way to make sure there were communal standards in a fast-changing industry to allow for easier sharing of football video, created by different vendors.

How important was Kunttu's role?

“That’s the whole reason he’s in the Hall of Fame, man,” said Jim McKain, now managing director of Interop in the digital age.

Today, in Canton, Kunttu will be honored for what he did for the game. He said he will be thinking of the late Ralph Wilson, the owner who not only hired Kunttu but who called him at the hospital, when he was in treatment for colon cancer.

Most important, Kunttu will be with Debby, whom he first met years ago at the stadium. She held a weekend job for decades with the Bills, in addition to running her dance studio.

Fran Levy called Debby "amazing," with gratitude for her longtime role as game-day host of the visiting owner’s box. She and Henry both have two children from earlier marriages, a joined family with its own football pedigree:

Kunttu’s son Erik is in charge of video for the Detroit Lions, while a grandson, Mitch Reynolds, is operations director for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This Hall of Fame moment is something a kid watching the old Dodgers at Ebbets Field could not foresee. To Debby – who remembers how her husband never missed a day of work, even during chemo and radiation – his response fits nicely with the ethic of his adopted city.

It's a beautiful thing to be recognized, she said, after “you work your butt off in the background, for a long, long time.”