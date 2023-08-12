Sean Kirst Columnist Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tim Johnson's immediate response this week to the death of Canadian musician Robbie Robertson was gut-level disbelief.

“The last time we saw him he was so vibrant, so energetic,” Johnson said, grief compounded by regret that he would never work with Robertson again.

As the hours went by, Johnson’s sadness gave way to an even more overwhelming emotion that he said swept across the Six Nations of the Grand River territory – a community from every nation of the Haudenosaunee in Southern Ontario, about 70 miles from Niagara Falls.

"Mostly we're just grateful, hugely grateful, for the contributions he made and the joy Robbie brought into people's lives," Johnson said.

Johnson's father was a Mohawk, raised at Six Nations, who worked at the old Hooker Chemical in Niagara Falls. Johnson, who grew up in North Tonawanda, would soon play a key role in the monumental creation of the Haudenosaunee flag when he was a student at the University at Buffalo.

Years later, he returned to Six Nations after retiring as associate director at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

It was in Washington that he first met Robertson, guitarist and primary songwriter for The Band – the legendary musicians who released such rock classics as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “Stage Fright.”

Those conversations quickly rose into friendship, Johnson said, based on a mutual passion for storytelling and what Johnson simply describes as "shared identity."

Robertson was the son of a Mohawk mother. His biological father died before he was born, and he often made long childhood visits at Six Nations, where his mother had lived until she was a teenager.

In multiple interviews over the years, Robertson said the musical foundation on that territory changed his life – igniting a passion for guitar that soon had him listening to such disc jockeys as Buffalo's George "Hound Dog" Lorenz.

In October 2017, Johnson produced the event when Robertson returned to Six Nations for a lifetime achievement award. “It’s one of those very special moments in my life,” Johnson said.

Certainly, he will always remember the electricity when Robertson walked across the stage, or how a group of Indigenous musicians came together to delight their guest with a collective version of “The Weight.”

All of it took on even greater meaning because of a quick stop made by Robertson, far away from the spotlight, just before the celebration.

On Thursday, Johnson pulled up the note that started it off. He and Robertson stayed in touch after they were introduced while Johnson directed “Up Where We Belong: Native Musicians in Popular Music,” an exhibition at the national museum.

The point was the same one that Johnson would again explore as an executive producer of “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” a documentary in which Robertson was prominent.

As exemplified by such performers as Link Wray, Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey and countless others, Indigenous artists helped to shape and define rock and many forms of popular music, Johnson said – contributions all too often overlooked.

Prominent in that heritage was Robertson, who said in the documentary: “My real guitar lessons were at the Six Nations Indian reserve.”

In rock culture, Robertson is known for a trajectory that began as a teenage protégé of Ronnie Hawkins. "The Hawks" brought together the principals who would become The Band – Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson – though they were not yet known by that name when they began a swift rise toward fame, while touring with Bob Dylan.

Randy Andropolis, a Niagara University musical scholar and professor of fine arts, spoke at the 2017 celebration at Six Nations. He told the crowd that the most important element of The Band's music was "songwriting ... so rich and so evocative that it gave us pause."

To Andropolis, much of that texture was due to Robertson: "In his songs, you absorb the warmth of the sun, smell the fields, hear crickets chirp, feel the breeze caress your face, feel wind and rain lash against your skin, feel the soil under bare feet, scrape your hands on the bark of trees."

The Band’s legendary farewell concert in 1976 led to an album and a Martin Scorsese film, both known as “The Last Waltz.” Almost 50 years later, a debate rages about how and why The Band broke up, but to Johnson none of it has anything to do with Robertson's birthright at Six Nations.

Instead, Johnson saw a guy with intense interest both in his own heritage and in the well-being of the Haudenosaunee, passion that informed so much of his music over the last few decades – as well as Robertson's 2015 children's book, "Hiawatha and the Peacemaker," that tells of the birth of the great confederacy on the shoreline of Onondaga Lake.

Within all of it, the email Johnson hunted down a few days ago provides a kind of ultimate testament.

On April 17, 2016, Robertson sent a note seeking Johnson’s advice. He reflected on how he had received many of Canada's most prestigious awards, honors he saw as intertwined with his native roots, but something was missing: He was still not on the rolls as a formal member of the community at Six Nations, part of the list that is essentially a declaration of Indigenous citizenship.

“My mother wasn’t registered,” he wrote to Johnson, “because she was sent to live w/ her aunt in TO (Toronto) at 15 when her mother died (1938). Do you think I should pursue it?”

Johnson was moved. It would demand assembling the necessary papers and documents, but to Johnson it seemed like the right thing to do.

So when Robertson arrived 18 months later at Six Nations, he did not go directly to the conference center, where he was about to receive the achievement award.

He stopped instead at a smaller building that holds the lands and membership office – where the staff duties include verifying applications for anyone seeking a “secure certificate of Indian status.”

Ava Hill, then an elected Six Nations chief, was part of the group that stood with Robertson as he approached the counter. He did not walk in as a globally famous musician, but as a proud 74-year-old applicant carrying his necessary papers, Hill recalls.

The clerk behind the desk looked everything over. All that was left was for Robertson to get a picture snapped and – oh, yes – to do one other small thing:

There was a $5 fee. The problem: He had forgotten to bring cash.

Hill, laughing, came up with the money. A few minutes later, Robertson was holding the card that put him on the rolls and formalized a family truth, since he was born.

"He was proud to be Haudenosaunee," Hill said.

In that office, as Johnson noted in a text: "Interestingly, when someone gains their membership in an indigenous nation within Canada, such as Six Nations, it is often referred to as joining 'the band.' "

Due to that stop, Robertson was late for his own celebration. Moments later, standing before his emotional audience, Hill remembers how “he showed the card to the crowd.”

Like Johnson, she stayed in touch with Robertson and assumed she would see him again. Barely a month ago, she emailed him best wishes for his 80th birthday. That left her stunned on Wednesday, when she learned from Robertson's manager that he had died.

Robertson was serving as honorary chair of efforts to raise money for a new Woodland Cultural Centre at Six Nations, a campaign for which Hill is the co-chair. The new center will go up alongside a restored residential school, a separate project spearheaded by Johnson as a stark warning of an era when Indigenous children were torn from their families and put through “lessons” that tried to strip them of all Native identity.

In announcing Robertson's death, his family asked for memorial donations to go toward that cultural center. Hill said it will provide “a showcase for budding artists” and an even greater place of arts and heritage to help her people embrace, protect and carry forward exactly who they are.

Robertson's journey home, then, doesn't end. Even now, he shares that story.