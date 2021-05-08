Sean Kirst: Parade or not, youth baseball's opening day lives up to its promise

There was Damien Carnes, helping balance a cap on the head of his tiny daughter Demi, who was playing in an organized game for the first time. There were the volunteers at the concession stand, who said they were doing an especially impressive business in sunflower seeds and blue Freezie pops.

There was Julie Rodriguez, a neighbor whose Shoshone Street yard borders a ballfield fence, standing outside to take in the sound of children because "hearing them play and their parents cheer is the only thing that feels normal." And there, in the stands, was a glum Amarie Terrell, an 11-year-old who wanted to play as badly as any kid in Buffalo but had to settle for watching because he broke his arm a few days ago, meaning the poor guy deserves his name in the paper.

Carrie Cline, coach of a 12-year-old girls softball team, spoke of how her players embraced practice this spring with an intensity beyond anything Cline has quite seen before, simply thrilled to be outside and with one another after a year of being pretty much stuck inside their homes.

“Even through their masks,” Cline said, “you could see them smiling.”