Sean Kirst: On Niagara Street, a Roberto Clemente portrait is 'a point of pride'

Alejandro, who recently moved to Cuba, N.Y., is at a threshold where he can pick and choose his projects. Adding to the sense of fate: As a child, his father would take him to get his hair cut inside the building now owned by Burgos, which at the time held the venerable Tommy's Barber Shop.

The Clemente mural, Alejandro said, “is probably the most meaningful work to me I’ve done in the city, a point of pride for a neighborhood that didn’t always have very much.”

The tale really began six years ago, when Burgos hired Max Collins to do a wheatpaste mural of Clemente’s face. Wheatpaste typically does not last, and before long Charles Torres – a retired state trooper and president of the Buffalo Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY – would drive by to notice Burgos physically patting down the wall, doing his best to stop the mural from falling apart.

A year ago, Torres saw Agosto at a West Side trick-or-treat event, where they shared their dreams of helping Burgos with the mural. Before long, Los Artistas were on board and Torres was doing everything he could to gather $6,000 worth of sponsors.