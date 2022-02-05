Sean Kirst: On clearing snow from city sidewalks: 'If Syracuse can do it, why not Buffalo?'

Israel Cruz and Doug Henry, born within the snowy hammer drop of two cantankerous Great Lakes, are separated by lives spent about 160 miles apart on the state Thruway. What connects them is a goal and a potential resolution:

Cruz, inspired toward civic action by the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SASNY), dreams of a comprehensive program for removing snow from sidewalks in Buffalo, while Henry – a plowing guy in greater Syracuse – sees that mission as formidable.

But he knows it can be done.

“This is important,” said Cruz, 30, who often navigates his motorized wheelchair on streets near his West Side home. “For someone who travels around the city and doesn’t use a car, this is a safety issue.”

Throughout his life, at too many times to count, snow-packed sidewalks have forced Cruz to take his chances with heavy traffic, while trying to stay as close as possible to plowed snow by the curb. The risk is familiar to almost anyone in Buffalo without a car, which Justin Booth – executive director of GoBike Buffalo and chairperson of the Common Council’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory board – said represents three of every 10 households in the city, or about one-third of Buffalo’s 280,000 residents.