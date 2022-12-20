Sean Kirst: On Cherry Street, what 'Kat' would want – a Fruit Belt Christmas

Even Santa Claus had to pause for this introduction. He had been greeting little children when he spotted Barbara Massey Mapps approaching him at a “Christmas in the City” celebration on Michigan Avenue, and Santa stepped forward to say a few quiet things, above the tumult, in Barbara’s ear.

The gathering, at the Rev. Dr. Bennett W. Smith Sr. Family Life Center, provided gifts, treats, games and music for hundreds of kids. It was the first time it had been held as a live event since before the pandemic, and the sheer joy was an aching counterpoint to what happened last spring, not far away, when 10 women and men were shot to death in a racist mass murder at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

If ever a community needed the Yuletide, here it was. And Dr. Benjamin Cashaw – executive director of Fruit of the City, known for years as the Fruit Belt Coalition – had a message to pass on to Barbara through Santa, with whom Cashaw was as close as you can get.

“Your sister was a star.”

He was describing Kat Massey, Barbara's oldest sibling and a legendary advocate who died at Tops. Cashaw recalled the early days of Fruit of the City's Christmas celebration, years ago, when he sometimes feared it would never come together.

Kat would invariably tell him: “Keep it going.”

Born into a family inseparable from the soul and heritage of the Fruit Belt, she was founder and core piston of the Cherry Street Block Club. “She always encouraged me,” said Cashaw, reflecting on how he and Kat often daydreamed about a permanent community center for the coalition, and how Kat, even in retirement, would annually write out a check as a Christmas donation to the children.

“A key person,” Cashaw said, three words to define each of the 10 lives lost at Tops.

Barbara, 65, gave a quick embrace to the man in the soft red suit, before returning to Cherry Street to do some painting at Kat's house. Barbara was born at home on that block, the second-youngest of five children. She was only a little girl when the bulldozers tore their way almost to the front yard, creating the concrete valley of the Kensington Expressway.

The Massey family was not about to leave.

“I was born on Cherry Street,” Barbara said. “It’s the only street where I ever lived.”

Her older sister was a lifetime champion of that ideal.

Kat willed a little triangle at a Cherry Street intersection into becoming a jewel of a pocket park. She and her neighborhood allies worked for years with the state Department of Transportation to re-envision the stark walls and railings of the nearby expressway as a statement intertwined with West African symbols of kente cloth-inspired public art. She tirelessly lobbied for stronger gun laws to roll back the bloodshed afflicting a community she loved.

Going through Kat's papers, Barbara realized her sister was not only donating to at least 25 charities but was involved in so many programs – including Christmas in the City – that it was hard to imagine how she found time to accomplish so much.

“Kat did as Kat did,” Barbara said. “If she was on a mission, you weren’t going to stop her.”

The younger sister, then, knows what Kat would say about this Christmas.

"We've got to give them something," Barbara said of all the kids within the Massey family, including Barbara's grandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews.

Barbara brought out what she calls her “Charlie Brown tree,” which she puts up whenever the family mourns a loss. She raised it when her parents, Katie and Robert Massey, died within a year of one another. She used it when she lost her older brother, Robert Jr., in 2010, followed less than a year later by the devastating passing of Patti, the youngest sibling, who died of cancer.

Kat, Barbara said, found solace in civic motion. She wrote letters, attended meetings and rallies and offered quiet encouragement for countless people, sometimes in a beautifully unexpected way: Monica Pellegrino Faix, for instance, executive director at the Central Terminal, hangs onto a string of emails in which Kat told her to keep the faith, predicting the building would again be a thriving part of the community around it.

"May helpful good forces multiply for you," Kat wrote.

Barbara remembers when her sister collapsed years ago, overcome by fluid around her heart, and had to stay for a while in a nursing home. Kat quickly noticed many residents never had any visitors, and she made a point of spending time with each one – often sharing favorite tunes by her beloved James Brown.

Once she went home, she still remembered them with visits and small gifts – at the Yuletide, certainly, but also throughout the year.

Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, hearing the song of a grieving child who 'could not weep anymore' Lives of untouchable meaning wiped out, officials say, because of rigid, shallow poison. It is a blasphemy. This is Buffalo. Each of the dead is us, True communion that may be our one searing path forward.

“A force to be reckoned with,” Barbara said.

Kat, who never married, settled into her parents’ old house, a few doors away from the homes of Barbara and their brother Warren.

The siblings joined together in a patient, relentless effort to bag trash, bring down weeds and plant trees in warm weather on their street, and to clear away snow from the walks in the winter. As for Christmas, Barbara remembers a childhood in which Kat and their late brother Robert, known as "Junior," would not only help their parents shop for the younger kids, but would contribute directly to buying those gifts.

“Mama and Kat would always take us downtown,” Barbara said, recalling how the children would admire the windows of AM&A’s and visit Santa. "We never understood how she did all of it," she said of a mom who cooked, baked, shopped, wrapped and still had time for everyone, which is the same indefatigable magic Kat somehow learned to master.

Every year they would take a walk of maybe seven blocks with their father to pick a tree from a temporary lot on Genesee Street, and then as a family they would decorate at home. They forged bonds so tight that Barbara, 60 years later, could tell when Kat was up late at night just by glancing at a window, down the street.

Last spring, on May 14, their brother Warren had dropped off Kat to do some shopping while Barbara cut the grass in her sister's yard, a job difficult for Kat because of severe arthritis in her hands.

Barbara was just finishing up when a guy named Doug, a longtime neighbor, hurried over and said: “Did you hear there was a shooting at Tops?”

"Our Tops?" Barbara replied.

Seven or eight hours later, within a stunned and grieving crowd outside the store, a federal agent whose solemn warmth Barbara will always appreciate overheard her asking about Kat and confirmed what Barbara already sensed.

Every day since then has meant climbing a mountain. That struggle was amplified this month by courtroom vigils with other families while lawyers for the confessed white supremacist killer offered to negotiate with prosecutors about a guilty plea on federal charges that could bring the death penalty, at trial.

Last week, Barbara went to City Hall, where 10 pillars were illuminated for the Yuletide in the favorite colors of each of those lost at Tops. Kat had always preferred black and gray – even her home reflects that theme – so Barbara thought about it and went with green, their mother's favorite color.

Weary, Barbara went home afterward to prepare for Christmas, which her niece Adrienne will host this year for the family. Kat always enjoyed the season, certainly, and Barbara especially loves a photo of Kat celebrating not long ago, in a red fedora.

Yet what Kat believed, Barbara said, “is that it’s really about the kids, and it ain’t about us anymore.”

Cherry Street is at the heart of Buffalo, where an indomitable activist who barely weighed 100 pounds shaped a city block into a vision of what her entire city ought to be. The only choice, Barbara said, is honoring the passion of her sister, who knew a community is only as resilient as its children, and the children of the Fruit Belt need Christmas this year.

Barbara has a way of renewing her strength. She has a video of Kat moving at a family party to this joyous James Brown swing while her family hollers in love and support, a woman in her 70s younger than all of us, and Barbara will often click on the video and say out loud:

“I’m dancing with you, Kat.”

Seven months after the Tops shooting, that remains the plan for Christmas.