Warren Massey was mowing the grass last week along Cherry Street despite a hurting back. Everything grows fast once spring begins to roll, and Warren and his sister, Barbara Massey Mapps, have their own unwritten startup point for landscaping that is both joy and statement:

The length of the grass. The blooms emerging in the gardens. Young trees they planted, finally in bud.

Yet they were missing someone, even as they followed that routine. Their sister, Kat Massey, was always at the center of the effort. Warren and Barbara, 65, in a pause from bagging litter, spoke of their older sister as a living presence:

“I've got Kat with me,” Warren said, nodding toward a photo dangling from the mirror in his car, Kat with that sunrise smile that could win new allies by itself.

Her siblings picture her in the "Inspiration Garden," a triangle near a piece of Virginia Street – now Kat Massey Way – that the family helped keep in leaf and flower long after old buildings there were brought to rubble.

Kat sported a big-brimmed hat offering protection from the sun as she worked for hours on hands and knees. She did it that way for as long as they remember, back to when the Kensington Expressway was carved into their lives, just beyond their front yard.

The family hardware stores, groceries and pharmacies near their block gradually closed or moved away. The Masseys stayed. As the children grew up and turned into adults, they kept their parents’ home and bought houses of their own.

When springtime came, for decades, they beautified the street together. Kat used to look at the Kensington, Barbara recalls, and dream of doing the same thing on the other side.

Two of the five siblings – Robert Jr. and Patti – died within a year of each other more than a decade ago, and the work became one way of remembering them. Twelve months ago this weekend, on a beautiful May day, the family had again started that spring tradition:

Barbara mowed behind Kat’s house while Warren, a retired tow truck driver, followed a Saturday routine. He drove Kat to a dollar store, where she filled some shopping bags with pencils and crayons and other gifts tied to art or learning for her many great-nephews and great-nieces.

She put the bags in the back seat of Warren's Buick Ultra, and they moved on to the nearby Tops market. Their conversation is with him now, arms folded as he looks toward Kat's home on Cherry Street, every word of it still fresh: As she climbed out, she told him not to wait.

Usually he would settle into that soft Buick seat until Kat was done shopping. This time she said, “No, you go ahead home,” worried she might be a little longer than usual.

It was the last time they spoke. Warren believes that exchange saved his life, that it was part of a series of events – including Kat, to their surprise, already having her obituary written – that show his sister was making choices from a place beyond our grasp.

Moments after Warren left, a racist murderer in body armor parked his vehicle almost exactly where Warren's car would have been. The attacker stepped out and used a semiautomatic weapon to begin killing people who were African American. Ten women and men died and three others were wounded in an act of utter hate.

Lost was Pearl Young, champion for years of a church food pantry. And Ruth Whitfield, a selfless great-grandmother devoted to her ailing husband. And Deacon Heyward Patterson, a jitney driver who was a warm and comforting presence to weary shoppers needing a ride home.

Lost was Celestine Chaney, who survived three brain aneurysms and breast cancer to finally reach a joyous retirement. And Andre Mackniel, intent on buying a birthday cake for his young son. And Margus Morrison, a school bus aide, whose father and brother died in the past four years and whose loss remains unthinkable to his mother and brother.

Lost was Geraldine Talley, ethic summarized in the way she would rise at 3 a.m. on holidays to cook for her family. And Aaron Salter Jr., the retired police lieutenant who gave his life confronting the killer, thus buying time for others to flee. And Roberta Drury, whose mother held up a baby picture of her daughter at the killer’s sentencing, recalling a young woman who moved to Buffalo to help a brother in treatment for leukemia.

And lost was Kat Massey, a community activist who worked to curb gun violence, who believed deeply in bolstering education for city children and who founded the Cherry Street Block Club – an engine for pushing back against despair and abandonment in the Fruit Belt neighborhood she loved.

The Block Club reflected the sense of place and community that Warren said they witnessed in their parents. “It’s just pride in where you live,” he said, belief that reached a monumental level six or seven years ago, when Kat appeared one day at the downtown offices of the state Department of Transportation.

Mike Christner, a newly retired state DOT landscape architect, recalls how Kat – on behalf of her block club – brought along some Kente cloth, traditional West African fabric holding exquisite symbols. She and Althea Ware, representing the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, had a proposition:

Damone Mapps, Barbara's son, can remember when the entire family tried to paint and beautify the old railings that separated pedestrians from the Kensington. With a team of state designers planning significant work along the block, Kat asked about doing the project in a green and striking way that would – as Christner puts it – “put a representation of her community in there visually?”

The result was a sequence of West African sayings and symbols, pressed into new and ornate retaining walls. “To grow is to live, to stagnate is to die,” reads one. There are reminders about the importance of knowledge, of lifelong education, of dedication to service – and to love.

Walking that street, reading those words, it is easy to believe Kat Massey had a premonition, as Warren Massey insists. While Kat undoubtedly pointed the project toward the future – as her close friend Betty Jean Grant puts it, “every child in the city was her child” – the qualities extolled along that wall are emblematic of the 10 women and men lost at Tops.

Barbara Mapps, Kat’s sister, sees it this way: For years, their family planted trees and nurtured flowers and threw down sacks of mulch. Barbara remembers countless evenings when she would see Kat, on hands and knees at the triangle, refusing to give up even after the sun set.

Sunday, a year to the day since the racist attack, is Mother’s Day. Barbara said she is not ready to attend the formal remembrance at Tops. Instead, the family will do what it always does for this holiday, going to Forest Lawn to tend collectively to the plots of parents and siblings – including the stone now there for Kat.

“The best thing I can do is stay busy,” Barbara said. Two months ago, addressing the court during the sentencing of the killer, her pain spilled out as she faced the man who shot her 72-year-old sister and so many others, at close range.

One of the points Barbara expressed, with desperate fury, was that this slight woman that he killed – though she had no biological children – was in the highest and greatest sense a mother, as Grant explained:

Kat felt responsible for every child in Buffalo.

“That’s just a hurt down in your soul,” Barbara said. She left the courtroom to return to Cherry Street, where trees are budding and the grass is thick and she and Warren, as always, are rallying their children, their nephews and nieces and all of their grandkids:

They will make sure, as always, that their block is emblematic of who they are. If you find time to walk it on a quiet summer day – thinking of 10 lives intertwined with Buffalo, and the wisdom reflected forever in that wall – then maybe you'll feel what Warren and Barbara hold onto one year later, as their belief and hope:

“Kat’s right there,” they say of their sister, who always worked until last light.