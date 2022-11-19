Sean Kirst: On a stormy skyline, the lights are back on at Buffalo's Rand building

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Matthew Moose arrived at work early Friday in downtown Buffalo, during the first wave of the storm. The sun had yet to rise in the city, and Moose paused to appreciate a new skyline beacon that stood out against a growing lakefront wall of brooding clouds.

For the first time in decades at Lafayette Square, the brick peak of the Rand Building is revealed by light.

“That building had been so dark for so long,” said Moose, whose commercial and industrial lighting firm – Zeno Controls – is a tenant in the structure he helped illuminate for Paul Kolkmeyer, the principal owner.

His description involved both physical reality and emotional perception. The lights on the tower went on about three weeks ago, a means of emphasizing the graceful lines and dramatic shadow of the original Art Deco design.

The decision brought an elated response from Marty Biniasz, a local historian and co-founder of the Forgotten Buffalo tours. For years, he called for relighting the peak as a way of returning a striking focus to a landmark that deserves it.

“The Rand Building doesn’t get much credit,” said Biniasz, who contends the structure – originally envisioned, he said, as part of an even larger design with separate towers – ought to retain its distinct meaning within Buffalo’s treasury of downtown skyscrapers.

Designed by architects William and Franklyn Kidd, it opened in 1929 as a symbol of civic optimism, an architectural emotion expressed almost simultaneously in the heyday of many upstate cities: Niagara Falls, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany all unveiled enduring Art Deco towers at roughly the same time.

A plaque in the lobby – not far from the shells of two original phone booths – recalls the life of George F. Rand, for whom the building is named. In 1919, the chief executive officer of the bank that became Marine Midland died in a plane crash after traveling to France, where he wanted to establish a World War I memorial at Verdun.

A downtown landmark born as both a memorial and a busy hub for the bank was also intended as a statement on the future, meant to accommodate and amplify such technologies as radio – a legacy sustained to this day by the studios and offices of Townsquare Media.

To drive home that theme, engineers of the era came up with an illumination plan of enough visual power to attract national attention. Gradually, most of those lights were extinguished – Biniasz guesses they went off as part of security blackouts during World War II – and never turned back on.

As other projects captured the civic imagination, the Rand Building “fell out of people’s consciousness,” Biniasz said – for reasons Martin Wachadlo, an architectural historian, describes in this way:

It is a Buffalo landmark, he said, “that is fine and familiar but not the greatest of the great.”

At night, the lighted tower now conjures a different sense – as a nationwide audience recently observed when the Rand Building "popped out" from a televised skyline "cutaway," during a nighttime Bills game.

“This is a beautiful, beautiful building, and we just wanted to keep it to that standard,” said Kolkmeyer, president and owner of Priam Enterprises and managing partner of the investment group that bought the structure eight years ago.

As Cynthia Van Ness discovered last week at the Buffalo History Museum, the vision for the original lights went beyond ornamentation. They were a core statement on a building that was the tallest in Buffalo when it was built, and is still among the three tallest in the city.

Van Ness, the museum's director of library and archives, learned the illumination plan was elaborate enough to attract this review 83 years ago, from Popular Mechanics:

“Constantly changing floodlights, along with tube lights and aerial beacons, transform the 28-story Rand Building in Buffalo into a fountain of color by night,” the magazine reported. “The symphony in lighting begins at the 18th floor with floodlights that run the gamut from blue to ivory and back every four minutes. At the 23rd floor, where a second terrace begins, floodlights changing from red to white every two minutes illuminate the building to the roof.”

“A forty-foot steel tower surmounting the second terrace is ablaze with tubes of fiery red light, and atop the tower – 425 feet above the street – a fixed white shaft of 4 million candlepower points the way to the Buffalo airport. Surmounting the tower is a 10 million candlepower aerial beacon pointing the way through the night skies …”

While it remains a place of legend – Van Ness could find no written evidence for enduring stories that the tower was once intended as a mooring point for dirigibles, or that it helped inspire the “look” of the Empire State Building – it has been overshadowed by the deco beauty of City Hall, the graceful twin statues atop the Liberty Building and other architectural jewels in Buffalo.

Brian Wells, who started at the building in the mid-1970s and retired last year as longtime property manager, recalls sleeping there for days during the Blizzard of ’77 – a particularly fitting memory right now – as well as a time when the Rand Building was connected to the old Hengerer's department store.

While Wells remembers climbing a metal ladder to help replace neon lights in the tower, he said the notion of more extensive illumination had been kicked around for years. That conversation was rekindled when Priam bought the Rand Building eight years ago, and Moose and his company became an early tenant in a commercial structure Kolkmeyer said is about 80% full.

The talks built into a day when Moose presented Kolkmeyer and Priam vice-president and property manager Ben Johnson with a plan of "reasonable cost," using National Grid incentives, to help create specialty mounts that could withstand fierce weather and illuminate the building.

In Moose's memory, Kolkmeyer responded: "Let's light it up."

There are now 12 hidden LED lights on a terrace at the 21st floor, and four more just beneath the tower. To arrive at that peak, you go past the sprawling 21st floor office of lawyer Pat Wesp, a longtime tenant whose suite includes an old Marine Midland boardroom and a working fireplace – a space that Wesp, as he scales down, expects with wistfulness to leave within a year.

Once on the 26th floor, Kolkmeyer always points out a tiny water closet with a stunning view looking north that Moose calls "the coolest bathroom I’ve ever seen in Buffalo.” From there, you climb a spiral stairway – the legend goes that it was planned as a mystical passenger route toward moored dirigibles – and emerge outside, at the 29th floor, to a high place with as a memorable a view of Buffalo as any that I've seen.

“You’re right in the middle,” Kolkmeyer said. The vista highlights the city's radial layout. The twin Statues of Liberty are solemn and immediate neighbors. You see the mist of Niagara Falls to the north and the now-snowy hills to the south, beyond the shoulders of Lake Erie.

While the lights are white – an effect Kolkmeyer prefers – he said there are possibilities for eventually adding elements of color. And he said he will stay abreast of Audubon Buffalo plans to dim skyline lighting several times a year, during peak bird migration periods.

As for Biniasz, he perceives the lights as a means toward a broader purpose: He hopes they renew civic appreciation for a building worth the embrace. He recently wrote a book on the history of Buffalo radio, and he recalls how WBLK's George “Hound Dog” Lorenz – a Western New York radio legend – would look toward Lafayette Square as he offered his own form of rock'n'roll illumination.

To the "Hound Dog's" listeners, the lights were always on at “The Grand Rand.”