Sean Kirst: On a day filled with hope, Bills fans will see a tribute to a man who embraced it

Buffalo led 16-0, then unraveled. The group left in silence. J.B.'s buddies say the emptiness after that loss amplifies everything about what the team is doing now.

They wish the guy in the Tasker jersey could see it, leaving the billboard as the next best thing.

“This season,” Lippes said, “would have meant everything to him.”

In late April, they all spoke by Zoom on a Sunday before J.B. signed off to help Andrea with the kids. A few days later, she kissed her husband good night on an evening like any other. She decided to sleep downstairs to care for a restless Gordy, while J.B. fell asleep in their room.

The next morning, the twins made a beeline to jump onto their father and wake him up. They hurried back and told their mother: “Daddy’s pretending to be asleep.” Assuming it was a joke, she and Gordy went upstairs.

It took a few moments to understand. Andrea's husband, at 41, had died while he slept.