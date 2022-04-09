Sean Kirst: NBA great Bob McAdoo on Buffalo, a half-century after arrival: 'I loved it there'

Over the phone, even the guy at the heart of the tale offered a sound of disbelief. It will be exactly a half-century Sunday since the long-gone Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association made a 21-year-old from North Carolina the second pick in the NBA draft, a young man whose four full seasons in Western New York would soon equate to legend.

Step back, and it still echoes: Two for McAdoo. But ask him now for a vivid memory of the city – beyond aching whimsy for all the Braves might have been – and Bob McAdoo answers with one word:

“Freddie’s,” he said with emphasis from his Boca Raton home in Florida, where he lives with his wife, Patrizia, and does scouting for the Miami Heat. McAdoo explained that he grew up eating Krispy Kremes, and feared he would never find doughnuts to match up. Even now, Kenny Martin Sr. – a Gibraltar Steel retiree who remains a close Buffalo friend – said McAdoo dives into Paula’s Donuts when the basketball Hall of Famer pays the occasional quiet visit.

It was probably Martin who introduced McAdoo to Freddie's, the mythic and vanished Main Street doughnut shop where McAdoo savored doughnuts he recalls – like his jump shot – as warm to the touch. Today, the basketball giant and that business enjoy a certain parallel: Both receive lifetime affection from those who remember, even if you had to be around at the time to fully appreciate just how much they meant.

“Listen,” McAdoo said of Buffalo, “I loved it there.”

His primary concerns in recent weeks, he said, hardly involve basketball. McAdoo said he is following each turn of the war in Ukraine, and he was deeply moved by Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.

Yet he expressed astonishment – a response you just might share – upon learning it is 50 years since the dawn of his ties to Buffalo, where he became an early master of a phenomenon now familiar in the game.

“A big guy who could run the court and handle the ball and really shoot,” said Martin, 83. “He was really at the start of all that.”

I told McAdoo he retains a vivid presence in the imagination of a graying Western New York generation. Many of us made the Himalayan climb to the orange seats in the old Memorial Auditorium to marvel as he helped transform what had been a hapless expansion franchise into, well, the man himself says it best:

“Everybody could shoot,” McAdoo said of that Jack Ramsay-coached team, “and we got up and down the court so fast.”

The main engine: This slender 6-foot-9 guy with an electrifying jumper developed as a child at Benbow Park in Greensboro, N.C. The young McAdoo was supposed to be home once his schoolteacher mother, Vandalia, switched on the porch light. One night he did not show. His worried mom sent McAdoo’s dad, Robert Sr., to find their son.

The father pulled in near the park, watching as his solitary kid pretended to be childhood hero Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, practicing shot after shot under the streetlights.

Robert Sr. went back and told Vandalia, “Let’s leave him alone.”

In high school, McAdoo started off stationed near the hoop, where opponents tried to bog him down with a zone. Frustrated, he skipped outside to launch those jumpers. Traditionalists said that was not how a big man should play, but his coach – Jack Chatham – let him develop the style McAdoo eventually took to North Carolina and that became the defining essence for the Braves.

For three consecutive Buffalo seasons, beginning in 1973, McAdoo scored more than 30 points a game and was the annual NBA scoring champion. The team rose to tantalizing heights, and I told him I was there – a lifetime memory and a last-minute act of kindness from the dad of a high school friend – when the Braves and Celtics battled before 18,000 in 1974 toward what seemed to be a do-or-die playoff overtime in the quaking, sweaty Aud.

It was a must-win sixth game for Buffalo. McAdoo scored 40, including a game-tying steal and bucket with seven seconds left that shook the foundation of the place. As time ran out, he was whistled for a foul he remains adamant was a lousy call. Jo Jo White went to the line and won it for the Celtics, who soon were league champions. Maybe that would seem the hardest Buffalo might-have-been for McAdoo, the NBA’s most valuable player in 1975, but consider this:

For a flash in 1976, he and Adrian Dantley and Moses Malone were all on the Braves roster. Each would be enshrined in the NBA Hall of Fame, and McAdoo asks you to imagine if the Buffalo organization had kept them together for their collective peak, a team on which McAdoo joined Malone and Dantley on the front line while the backcourt featured a friend he revered, the late and unforgettable Randy Smith.

“There was no foresight,” McAdoo said of a franchise in tumult. Malone had barely arrived before he was gone, and McAdoo – a 25-year-old locked in a contract dispute – said he and Smith were on one of their frequent road trips to Toronto on a December day in 1976 when they learned McAdoo had been traded to the Knicks. Instantly, both men understood what was ending.

“Neither one of us said a word to each other on the whole ride home,” McAdoo said.

Over the next five years, even as his old team left Buffalo, McAdoo played in four cities before settling in with the Lakers for two championship rings. That squad is now the focus of “Winning Time,” an HBO series McAdoo has not watched: He is far more concerned, he said, with daily news of real sorrow in the world.

After retiring as a player, McAdoo was an assistant coach for the Heat for many years. With his youngest son Ryan – a member of the North Carolina team that finished second in the nation – about to graduate from college, McAdoo, a grandfather, can take a breath in Florida, where he is still savoring an honor reaching back to his heyday in the Aud.

Earlier this season, the NBA selected 75 players described as the greatest in league history. McAdoo is there. He said the feeling compares to making the Hall of Fame, because he was surprised and hurt a quarter-century ago when left off a similar squad of 50 picked by the league.

“We were just super happy,” said Kenny Martin, who sees McAdoo’s name on that list as a powerful reminder of how fortunate we were to watch him in his prime. Almost 50 years ago, Martin and his son Ken Jr. – later a National Hockey League executive – were allowed by a friendly security guard to go through a door at the Aud typically reserved for big shots.

By utter chance, deep in the arena, Martin met McAdoo. Something clicked. Martin had deep community roots – his late brother "Spider" was a jazz luminary on saxophone – and McAdoo would often visit Martin’s home, occasionally shooting around with neighborhood kids outside School 59.

“Almost a second father,” McAdoo said of Martin, who with his wife JoAnne are godparents to two of McAdoo's children. The two men speak by phone all the time, and McAdoo said they will see each other again, probably in Florida, once beyond the shadow of the pandemic.

Over four swift years in the 1970s, an all-time basketball great and a Western New York steelworker forged a bond that remains as strong as ever. Martin hopes that same enduring quality is true of his friend's place in civic memory, only underlined by McAdoo’s passionate and from-the-heart testament to Freddie’s.

“He’s an original,” Martin said, “a Buffalo original.”

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

