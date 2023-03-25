The commitment seemed certain. The last time Durie Burns spent time with Randy Smith was in April 2009, in North Carolina. The old friends played some golf and made a promise: They would meet again in Tampa, a few weeks later.

“Everything seemed fine,” said Burns, retired as chief of criminal investigations for the Internal Revenue Service, in Buffalo. There was every reason to believe they would see one another many times over the next few decades of their lives.

Yet Smith died at 60 that June, after suffering a heart attack.

The two men were close for almost 30 years. Burns, 77, vividly remembers the first time they met, shortly after Burns returned home from a couple of years in the Air Force, ready to play basketball again for SUNY Buffalo State.

He learned Smith was living a few doors away from Burns’ family home on Eastwood Place, in Hamlin Park. Burns, who had heard of Smith's great skills on the court, went straight there, where Smith was rooming with Glenn Henley, another Buff State teammate.

“Less than two weeks later,” Burns said, “they invited me to move in.”

So he witnessed the Randy trajectory. Smith became a seventh-round draft choice for the old Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association, who saw him as such a long shot that Burns said at first the team did not even give Smith a practice uniform.

Forget just making the squad. Smith rose into legend. His style of play – high-speed and high-flying – was emblematic of a Buffalo squad that swiftly emerged as an NBA contender. Smith and Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo were the spiritual bedrock for a club that played fast and scored big.

Then the franchise dissolved. McAdoo has told the tale of how he was with Smith, on a journey to Toronto, when they learned McAdoo had been traded to the Knicks as basically a cost-cutting move.

Smith would stay with the team until the end – he was MVP of the 1978 NBA All-Star team – before leaving Buffalo in the strange deal that formally sent the franchise to San Diego, where Smith ended his career with record for consecutive games played that stood for years.

The way Burns sees it, if you remember, then you know. Randy Smith had an unique hold on the imagination of Western New York. “The word that comes to my mind is pride,” said Burns, “about someone who meant so much to Buffalo and represented Buffalo so well.”

It is why, with a growing sense of urgency, Burns is reigniting his public campaign for a statue for Randy Smith – the third time, he said, he has given this notion a shot. Burns, a Kensington High graduate, has a GoFundMe page built around that hope, though the page is as much a statement, an emotional appeal, as it is a request for money.

In his effort, Burns has the support of The Brotherhood, a nationwide group of Buffalo natives - primarily African-American - with deep commitment to their hometown. He's always envisioned the statue on the Buffalo State campus, and while he proposes that on the page, he would be fine with this scenario:

The other night, spectators leaving what had been a packed KeyBank Center for the Bruce Springsteen concert flowed past a sculpture of the old Buffalo Sabres “French Connection” – René Robert, Rick Martin and Gilbert Perreault – as well as a nearby statue of fabled Sabres defenseman Tim Horton.

Some people paused to admire the sculptures, or take photographs. Would Burns be good with it if someone with deep pockets financed a statue of Smith near the arena, close to where Smith once worked his magic at the old Memorial Auditorium?

Burns would be fine with that happening on campus, downtown or wherever it fits best. He has also heard some sports historians suggest a double statue, of Smith and McAdoo. Burns loves McAdoo. He could get behind that possibility, as well.

For that matter, he reveres many basketball icons of the Niagara Frontier – such players as Bob Lanier, Calvin Murphy and Cliff Robinson – and Burns hopes all of them receive the recognition they are due.

But Randy was his best friend, a guy of almost mystical stature in Buffalo, and that is where he starts.

Burns has talked about the idea with officials at Buffalo State, who are facing some formidable budgetary challenges. Athletic Director Renee Carlineo said she loves the vision for the statue but has no way of funding it right now. She hopes the school can get involved with some civic themes she and Burns have discussed:

Burns thinks of what communities of color in the heart of Buffalo endured in the past 10 months – the racist massacre of 10 women and men at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, the loss of dozens of people to merciless conditions during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

It leaves him thinking of what a Randy Smith Foundation might achieve to support and inspire children in the city, especially once they learned of his example.

“Always,” Burns said of Smith, “he was determined to do the things people said he couldn’t do.”

Smith stuttered as a little guy, Burns said, and overcame it. He did not have a natural jump shot and worked relentlessly to develop one. It would be fitting to celebrate that indomitable ethic, and to do in his honor what such efforts as the old Randy Smith League did for summer ball in its prime – to create opportunities, whether educational or recreational, for young people in Buffalo.

Carlineo embraces that proposal. She describes it as more immediately attainable than a sculpture, and is on board for discussions – both with Burns and with donors to Buffalo State.

To Burns, it is also important to remember that Smith – during his years with the Braves – was a regular presence in the heart of Buffalo. He would visit city schools, play ball on city playgrounds, show up in city clubs.

“He was not just a great athlete,” Burns said. “He was a kind person.”

For a multitude of reasons, Burns maintains those tributes need to happen soon. We are moving into a stretch of time – from autumn 1973 to spring 1976 – that marks 50 years since the era when the Braves were at the top of their game, scoring like mad and capable of beating anyone on any night.

Burns speaks of bringing back members of that team for a celebration and the unveiling of a statue, whatever form it takes. most critically, he is intensely conscious of what we are losing, and fast:

Lum Smith, for instance, an educator and community historian – a guy who also played basketball at Buffalo State – used to say that Smith, a collegiate star in basketball, soccer and track and field who went to high school on Long Island, was the greatest overall athlete to ever reside in Buffalo.

Not quite two months ago, Lum Smith - no relation to Randy - died suddenly, at 79. He loved the idea for a monument, and now will never see it.

“Time is a factor,” Burns said. “We’re losing people who remember, every day. I want to make this happen as soon as possible. What we don’t need is more talk, and then more talk.”

In the end, that underlines his point. Anyone who watched his friend play basketball remembers the feeling in the gut Smith gave us all, that joyous-did-he-really-just-do-that revelation that only the most special of performers evoke, in whatever art they choose.

Burns wants children to understand just what that meant – the idea that someone facing steep obstacles still climbed to great heights – and everything he says about a monument for Randy really comes down to this:

If you saw him, you know, which is why it needs to happen now.