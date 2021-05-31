Sean Kirst: 'More people ought to know': Heroic journalist, from ruins in Tulsa, rebuilt life in Buffalo

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for 47 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The rented minivan was traveling through the night somewhere in the mountains of West Virginia. It was at least 1,000 miles away from Tulsa, Okla., where thousands have gathered for the past few days to remember and reflect on the centennial of the Tulsa race massacre, a 1921 event that shaped the destinies of the people in the van.

The occupants included three Buffalo-raised siblings – Richard and Bill Dozier and Judy McDaniel – and Judy's daughter, Aiesha Mostella, who was helping out behind the wheel. They were on their way from Florida to Cleveland, where Richard, dean emeritus of Tuskegee University’s School of Architecture and Construction Sciences, hopes to move to be closer to his three companions on the drive.

They had intended, at one time, to join a sizable family contingent this week in Tulsa. But the pandemic changed those plans. Richard is 82, Bill is 79 and Judy is 70. Even though they are vaccinated, they are not quite yet at the point, with Covid-19, where they are ready to move around without caution in a crowd.

Still, in an on-again, off-again, long-distance group conversation from the van, while the mountain roads routinely got in the way of mobile service, they spoke of a hard yet triumphant reality that led from Oklahoma, through Buffalo, to exactly where they were: