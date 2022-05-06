Sean Kirst: 'Like you threw a bottle into the sea,' a Marine's photo from Vietnam comes home

Marijean Senefelder Nichols pulled into Ralph Sirianni's driveway on the kind of spring Sunday we all feel in Buffalo, green leaves rising from bud after so many barren months.

It had been almost a year to the day since Nichols, 68, first reached out to Sirianni, an artist and longtime advocate for veterans. With time on her hands during the pandemic, she was going through an old memory box she kept since childhood, ready to discard faded mementos that had often lost their meeting, when she came upon a 53-year-old snapshot.

It portrayed a couple of young Marines relaxing at a makeshift camp in Vietnam, a place where they caught their breath between long weeks on patrol. The image included a shirtless guy in cut-off fatigues with an athlete's physique, dog tags around his neck as he stared at the camera.

It was a teenage Sirianni, now 73. Long ago, Nichols, who received the picture as a high school student at Cardinal O'Hara, joined a friend in writing letters to servicemen as a means of comfort and support. Sirianni recalls opening that mail, how it helped to ease a sense of isolation, and in 1969 he sent the photo of himself and the fellow Marine to Nichols, with this request:

Return this to me once I get home, OK?

It had larger meaning, Sirianni says now, because he had seen enough to leave him doubting he would make it back.

Even as a teenager, Nichols understood.

“This was different,” she said. “This was something I knew I should keep.”

While she lost or discarded the letters over the years, Sirianni’s image remained in the memory box.

He had been a self-described tough kid, sent off to juvenile detention for a while before a judge strongly suggested he might want to enlist. Nichols remembers seeing his name painted somewhere on a railroad bridge and realizing that was the Marine who wrote to her.

They were no longer in touch, the memory box long tucked away, when Sirianni eventually returned to begin a long career as a creative arts therapist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. In Buffalo, he fell into drug and alcohol abuse, another circle that hit a pivot 30 years ago next month when the man who became his sponsor in recovery – a guy Sirianni credits with saving his life – convinced him to embrace a 12-step program.

Decades of sobriety intertwined with growing success as an artist. Sirianni has designed civic monuments, and his paintings – often drawing upon what he saw and learned in Vietnam – received national attention. About seven years ago, Sirianni began working on what he saw as a capstone:

He calls the display “A brush with bare knuckles.” It is a tribute both to boxing’s bare-knuckled era, and to survival. Many of the works portray fighters linked by wounds and pain even as they battle, while the more unhinged rage comes from those watching, in the crowd.

“There is a dark side to him,” said Dean Eoannou, his friend and his trainer, “and this is how he gets it out.”

Eoannou met Sirianni at a moment when the painter was not sure he could ever finish this exhibit. One of the paintings includes a fighter, knocked off his feet, that Siranni painted after his son Gabe, an artist and the youngest of three brothers, came to the house to serve as a living model.

Gabe died of a heroin overdose five years ago, a blow that for a time brought the father to his knees. When Sirianni began painting again, he added a trainer to the scene modeled on Gabe, a guy screaming the same thing to the young man on the ground that Sirianni wished and prayed above his son, in intensive care:

Get up, damn it.

Sirianni vowed to finish the exhibit, but the pandemic shut down the world. During long days at home, he grew alarmed at his own fatigue and shaking hands.

In early 2021, doctors told him he had Parkinson’s, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that the VA has linked to Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used in Vietnam.

Pam Kaznowski, Sirianni's closest friend, feared for Sirianni's emotional well-being after he learned of that condition. It was during this period that he received a Facebook note from Nichols about the photo, which she then put in the mail.

“At first, it shook him,” said Kaznowski of wartime memories that are never far from Sirianni's mind. He “took a deep breath and kind of processed it,” she said, and he listened as Kaznowski spoke with wonder of the whole connection.

“It’s like you threw a note in a bottle into the sea 50 years ago,” she said, “and somehow it came back to you.”

Sirianni decided to post the image on Facebook, marveling about the tale with many friends. Not long afterward, he found his way to a new means of healing: Eoannou, a longtime boxing trainer, brought a groundbreaking boxing therapy program for people with Parkinson’s to the VA, where Sirianni embraced the idea.

Shadowboxing and working with a speed bag have left him feeling noticeably stronger, reinforcing the passion and curiosity that brought him to “bare knuckles” in the first place. One "canvas" in his exhibit, for example, consists of a mattress found on the side of the road.

He brought it home and covered his hands with red paint, then punched the mattress until he could barely lift his arms. Within the chaos of the splatter, he painted images of John L. Sullivan and Jake Kilrain, legendary 19th century fighters.

"I was still very angry and very hurt," said Sirianni, who had no buffer between grief about his son and the revelation of Parkinson's. "This let me go all out and put it out there."

The result is a public exhibit of "A Brush with Bare Knuckles" that ends with a free showing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Sirianni lives in Tonawanda, next door to a little house at 646 Delaware Road he converted into a temporary gallery. That is where Nichols, an Erie County public works retiree, stopped by to meet him face-to-face for the first time.

"We weren't good to the returning vets," she said, recalling bitter national divisions of a half-century ago. As a young woman, she took part in protests against the war, which she saw as a vast and tragic mistake, but she always believed men and women serving in Vietnam deserved warmth and gratitude "for everything they sacrificed for us."

That was central to why she hung onto the photo, a commitment renewed while she sifted through keepsakes in the pandemic. She took the picture from the memory box and thought of Sirianni's request, then kept her word and sent the image by mail.

As for me, I saw Ralph’s Facebook post and we talked at the time about piecing together a column.

But Covid-19 made the once-casual far more difficult, and the meeting with Nichols did not happen until late last month, at Sirianni’s show. He greeted her with a tour, explaining the genesis of his bareknuckle paintings, most in blurs of color evoking fire and blood. At the heart of it all is a boxing painting by Gabe, in a style inspired by Picasso, a work Sirianni finished as tribute to his son.

Just before Nichols left and Sirianni gave her a grateful hug outside her car, she told him her favorite work was one Kaznowski suggested, not so long ago, as a break from all the fury. In a way it captures both the graying painter and the young Marine in the photograph, and it became a final element he added to the show.

Sirianni, calling up every moment of his life, created a rose that can also be seen as a clenched fist.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

