I am closing in on 50 years in journalism. What has kept me in the business, beyond all else, is the constant search for wonder.

That was my immediate thought when I learned this summer of the death of Jim Roach.

I first wrote about him in 2020, for Pearl Harbor Day. The long shot way that column came about – the sense that his extraordinary story almost willed itself to be told – serves, in its own way, as a eulogy.

After 65 years, she learns she exists because Kenmore man rescued her dad Only if you press Ted Yochum will he describe how he swam toward a weakened man in deep water, a guy who had been clinging to an empty can of gasoline for at least 45 minutes.

This tale begins a few years ago, with this impetus: Elizabeth Swetland, a teacher in the Allegany-Limestone district, was moved by the courage of now-Lt. Col. Patrick Miller – an Allegany native who earned the Soldier’s Medal for the lives he saved in 2014, after being shot and critically wounded during a mass shooting at Fort Hood.

The Soldier’s Medal is a high military award for heroism involving civilian lives. Swetland, who knows Miller's family, contacted me following a conversation with her father, Ted Yochum, an Amherst retiree. In a visit with her dad, she told him of Miller, and his prestigious medal.

“I have one of those,” said Yochum, 90, who promptly retrieved a Soldier's Medal from a bedroom drawer. As a young sailor, he told his astounded daughter, he helped saved a drowning man in Boston Harbor. He received that elite honor for his courage.

Once home, he put the medal away for almost 70 years. He never even told his children.

“I’m not a drama guy,” Yochum explained.

His grown kids saw it differently. The man Yochum saved died long ago, but with the help of genealogist Megan Smolenyak, I reached the guy's daughter – who would not even exist unless Yochum saved her dad.

Talk about a column. I drove out to meet Yochum, who grew up in Kenmore. Toward the end of our conversation, he mentioned Roach, a childhood friend who had lived near Pearl Harbor. Roach told his buddies how he escaped with his mother and sister while a Japanese fighter strafed the street.

I met Yochum early in 2020. As the years go by, as living witnesses at Pearl Harbor fade away, I am always seeking first-person tales for the Dec. 7 anniversary.

Yochum promised to help me reach Roach. We shook hands, intending to touch base again. I wrote my column about Yochum's Soldier's Medal.

Less than two months later, Yochum died.

Sean Kirst: From Kenmore to Hollywood, a Pearl Harbor template of 'true value' Jim Roach has the rare perspective of someone who has witnessed both the tumult of this pandemic and who also was there for a Hawaiian morning that changed the world.

That was the year the pandemic arrived. Suddenly, it was November, and I thought about Jim Roach. I knew only that he was probably in his late 80s, and maybe in California. Without Yochum's help, I struck out on finding him. So did some colleagues, skilled with search engines.

Finally, I called Swetland, who pulled out her dad’s old handwritten phone directory. There was a number for Roach. I called it.

Disconnected.

No worse feeling, believe me, than when you sense a great story, and fear you are too late. Maybe Roach had died. Maybe the tale was lost. As a last gasp, I mixed his name into a few more searches, with one result that possibly fit:

A Diane Marie Roach had died in Palm Desert, Calif., in 2019 – and was survived by her husband, James. There was no listing for potential contacts, but one of the mourners who wrote words of condolence on the obituary page was a Ted Zachary.

I found what I hoped was Zachary's number. In a "Hail Mary" effort, I left a message on that phone, explaining what I was trying to do. I figured that was as far as I could go.

At that point, I did not know that Zachary had worked for years in Hollywood. I did not know he was intimately involved in creating unforgettable chase scenes for such movies as “The Seven Ups.”

A couple of days later, my phone buzzed.

It was Jim Roach.

Zachary, his old friend and longtime producer and production manager, had passed along my number. At 90, Roach was calling from the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital, the retirement community where he lived – home to many who spent careers in film or television.

He was razor-sharp and happy to talk during the pandemic, with limited access to a family he loved or routine excursions into the world.

And his story?

What a loss if never told.

Roach, born in Georgia, went to Pearl Harbor as a kid when his Army dad was stationed there. His father and mother separated, but his mom met and married a soldier named Wolfram, from Buffalo.

On the day of the attack, Roach and his frightened sister watched from a bedroom window as nearby Wheeler Airfield was bombed. He remembered his stepfather throwing on his uniform and rushing toward duty, and how the family did not see him again for two weeks.

As for the harrowing account Yochum always recalled, Roach said his mom – Georgia Ellie Roach Wolfram – grabbed her kids by their hands and ran toward the home of friends. A Japanese fighter plane strafed the pavement. They took shelter on the porch of a nearby house, a moment of shared humanity that stayed with Roach for the rest of his life:

The homeowner was Japanese-American. She welcomed them and embraced their weeping mother.

Out of fear of more attacks, his mom left Hawaii. She moved with her kids to Buffalo, her husband’s hometown, settling in Kenmore. That is where Yochum and Roach became close friends, and where Roach's stepfather returned after the war, re-enlisted – and then broke off the marriage.

Roach admired his mother, a hair stylist, for how she handled it all. He found his escape from worry in his buddies on Kenmore's track team and in matinees at the old Shea’s Kenmore, where he fell in love with the business that would become his career.

After high school, he joined the Air Force, then graduated from Michigan State. For a time, he worked for an accounting firm in Syracuse. But Roach nurtured that dream of Hollywood. With no connections, only a gut hunger, he drove west.

In California, as a certified public accountant, he was soon involved with such television series as “The Twilight Zone.” He knew Rod Serling and Clint Eastwood, when they were young. He worked with Paramount when “The Brady Bunch” was a hit, a show that paralleled his life:

His first wife and first great love, Jane Cusick Roach, died of breast cancer. The couple had three children. Roach married Diane – he was extraordinarily lucky, he always said, for this second great romance – who had three kids of her own from an earlier marriage.

Roach became the top financial guy for Stephen Bochco, a close friend who created some groundbreaking television shows. He routinely saw the Hollywood sign whose origins are intertwined – in a whole other story – with one-time Buffalo architect Sidney Woodruff.

I spoke not long ago with two of Roach’s children, Jeannine Doucette and Michael Roach. They told me how their dad was still playing cards right into July, how he was so beloved at the Motion Picture Home that all the staff came out and applauded later that month, when Roach returned from a stay in the hospital once his health began to fail.

“He just took the time to talk to people, to make them feel really important,” Jeannine said.

I learned that myself: Every now and then, Roach would call, just to see how things were in Buffalo. I felt lucky to know this childhood witness to Pearl Harbor, a guy who watched movies as a kid at a Kenmore theater and against great odds built a fine career in show business.

Yet if Elizabeth Swetland hadn't called about her dad, or if Ted Yochum failed to mention Roach, or if Ted Zachary declined to pass along a stranger's message? Without any of those moments, this column doesn't happen, and a great Buffalo tale goes untold.

Instead, almost like meant-to-be, it all came together. For Jim Roach, as a farewell, the only word I have is wonder.