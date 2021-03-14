We all have images we will forever associate with the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut down Western New York a year ago this month. One of mine, in an aching crossroads of heartbreak and history, was walking last spring with Frank Billittier Sr. through an almost deserted Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Cheektowaga.

At 88, he stopped at a tombstone carved by an uncle before the end of World War I. It rose above the grave of Frank's sister Christina, lost as a 2-year-old in the great flu epidemic of 1918. Frank, youngest in his family, was born 14 years later. The grief for his parents was so unbearable that they rarely spoke of Christina, though her photograph hung on a wall.

His arrival at her monument represented a staggering arc. More than a century after Christina died, her youngest brother was snared in another pandemic, when he tested positive in Buffalo for Covid-19.

As a child, Frank watched his parents tend to Christina’s grave, and he quietly assumed those duties when they were gone. He remained grateful, he told me, for what he believed was his own recovery from the virus. To his children – John, Frank Jr. and Elizabeth – he still seemed remarkably fit.

In the cemetery, Frank – retired from the city architect's office in Buffalo – paused to tap his finger against his head, saying the only hangover from Covid-19 was an occasional white spot in words or memory he could not explain.

Five months later, Frank woke up on a December day feeling a little lousy, and drove himself to the doctor's for a checkup. That evening, his granddaughter Christina – named for the great-aunt lost in 1918 – was concerned enough that she stayed overnight.

In the early morning, Frank collapsed. Christina called an ambulance. He had suffered a stroke, and his son John said the doctors did lifesaving surgery to remove a massive blood clot from his brain, which they said was speckled with smaller clots.

No one can be sure if there is a direct link, John said, but he knows what he believes when he visits his father – alert but not yet able to master words for many thoughts – through a window at the Father Baker Manor nursing home.

A guy who lost a sister to the Spanish flu is still fighting back against a 21st century pandemic.

***

One of the first columns I wrote during Buffalo's early response to the virus centered on Dr. Erik Jensen, an anesthesiologist at the Erie County Medical Center. In March, after working a shift on a newly created unit for Covid-19 patients, Jensen sent a text to a friend that became – with Jensen's permission – a fast-moving Facebook post. It offered a raw account of fear and uncertainty, emotions shared not only by terrified patients but by masked nurses and doctors who were learning on the spot.

Jensen described to me how the unknowns brought a furious new urgency to intubating patients. He recalled alarming his own wife and kids when he arrived home, stripped outside the door, stuffed his clothes into the washer and hurried to shave a goatee he had worn for years.

His oldest son, who is studying to be a doctor – all three of their boys are going into medicine – said to him: “Dad, I’ve never seen you like this.” The shaken father offered a grim prophecy. He had read many optimistic Facebook posts where people kept saying: “We’re going to get through this.”

“We won’t all get through it,” Jensen said. A year later, more than 530,000 American deaths reinforce what he saw coming.

Still, Jensen today is far more optimistic. The alarm in the corridors of ECMC evolved into a quieter, much more confident approach. According to hospital vice-president Peter Cutler, the total number of Covid-19 patients stands at 25, down from a peak of 75 in early January. Six are on ventilators, compared to more than 20 last April.

Joined with new vaccines, Jensen described “a sea change” in therapies, interventions and techniques that he said make a sweeping difference in saving lives. Looking back on it, his most powerful impression involves every staff member at ECMC, from women and men who clean the floors to supervisors coordinating the response. “The support, what they showed under stress, it was so impressive,” he said.

He is glad, more than ever, about the career choice made by his boys.

***

Oretha Beh, a home care worker for almost 18 years, has no doubt about how she contracted Covid-19. Early in the pandemic, she was assigned to an elderly woman who was short on breath and had a dry and hacking cough. After a few days, Beh grew ill and tested positive. Then 64, she had been working three different jobs – often at minimum wage – to pay her bills when the virus hit so hard it left her fearing for her life.

“It gets you and it breaks you down to pieces,” she said.

For months, Beh tested positive. To survive, she put together meals from a food pantry. She arrived in Buffalo from Liberia in 2003, and her ethic and drive as a home care worker triggered deep appreciation from many clients and their families.

Even so, the lingering physical toll is forcing her to give up that work. When the pandemic began, she and her peers – at least in theory – were among the front-line workers lionized as heroes. She had worked for decades without a pension, a financial reality that leaves her now only with hard choices, such as maybe trying to open her own small store.

“I don’t how I will do retirement,” she said.

***

Harry Lipsitz has yet to come to terms with the loss. He is not quite 30, a producer and casting director in Buffalo, and he said one of the most fortunate moments of his life was the day he and Joey Giambra shook hands.

Giambra, a retired police detective, was once described as “Buffalo’s most beloved citizen” by Buffalo News columnist Jeff Simon. He had been an actor, a historian, a writer, a chef, a restaurant owner, a vocalist, a documentary filmmaker and a skilled musician who sometimes played trumpet in an old stairwell at Hoffman’s Automotive and Collision downtown, just because he liked the sound.

By last spring, at 86, he had also built an extraordinary bond with Lipsitz. They met when Lipsitz held an audition for a senior thesis. Giambra became a mentor, a kind of surrogate grandfather – he had direct memory of the Sicilian side of Lipsitz's family – and, beyond all else, a confidant and friend.

That was the beauty of it. They were mutually excited about projects Giambra still wanted to do, particularly finding someone to make a movie from a script Giambra had worked on for years, a project that wrapped in what he saw as essential themes of his heritage on Buffalo’s West Side.

They last spoke in May, not long before Giambra's death, in a call from the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center. Ten months later, the younger man cannot shake the feeling that the pandemic stole a monumental artist whose greatest work still waited to be done.

Almost immediately, Lipsitz joined Giambra’s niece, Maria LoTempio Dines, and her daughter, Catherine Dines Kettner, in creating the Joe Giambra Legacy Fund. They have many plans, but one of the first efforts – as fundraising comes together – is for artists Frank Coppola and his nephew, Jared Burke, to paint an elaborate Allentown mural, featuring Giambra, on a wall made available by developer William Paladino near the crossroads of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

They already placed a teaser of a message on that wall. As a practice run, Coppola and Burke did an earlier mural of a pensive Giambra, eyes closed, that they knew would be lost to renovations at Silo City.

Lipsitz recalls how he spoke of his friend's legacy at a screening of "Bad Cupid," Giambra's last movie as an actor, at the North Park Theatre. Lipsitz, an associate producer on the film, said he is not a mystical guy, but he had an overwhelming sense of Giambra as a living presence who slapped him on the back as if to say:

Harry, I’m here.

Lipsitz hopes the mural – one of the first pandemic-inspired works of public art in Buffalo – will have the same effect on you.

***

Teresa Kyaw, 13, earned the title of student leader a few months ago for her role within Buffalo String Works. That community music program serves about 100 children in Buffalo, with the majority from refugee or immigrant families.

I visited String Works shortly before Covid-19 arrived. I wrote about the faith and dedication of dozens of girls and boys brought together by the disciplined beauty of playing string instruments.

A year later, the face-to-face community at the heart of the program is all but impossible. The String Works staff, with little choice, does its teaching remotely. Teresa, an eighth-grader, often practices in her bedroom. It is where she learned her contribution to “They Would Only Walk,” a composition by Mary Kouyoumdjian for a remote benefit concert in late March that spotlights childhood hardships endured en route to Buffalo by many new Americans – for whom the pandemic becomes the latest struggle.

The last few weeks have been especially harrowing for Teresa's family. She arrived here as a toddler with her Burmese parents in 2010, not long after leaving a refugee camp in Thailand. Her mother and father fled political oppression in Myanmar, now suffering through a military coup that causes Helen Kyaw, Teresa’s mother, to worry so much about her relatives that it is hard to fall asleep.

“I am always thinking, ‘What can I do for them?’ ” Helen said.

Throughout the pandemic, she has been a home care worker. At night, she does a second job, handling food deliveries with her husband, Saw. Helen said the sole objective is giving Teresa and her younger brother Johnny the chance to be “happy and safe,” and the great bright spot of the long months inside was the day their daughter received this news:

Through the John R. Oishei Foundation, Teresa earned a full high school scholarship to Buffalo Seminary. Helen Kyaw speaks with admiration of how Teresa put her mind to that goal years ago, telling her mother she would achieve a scholarship – and then she did.

Teresa, eager to begin, misses “super simple things” in the pandemic, like walking to school with friends. Helen, conscious of that loss, speaks for countless parents in describing her concern at seeing her children cooped up so long, indoors.

“They look a little different, not like before,” Helen said, “because everything has changed.”

***

Like his dad, John Billittier served tables for years at Chef’s Restaurant, purchased in the 1950s by his late uncle. An occasional customer was Dennis DePerro – a South Buffalo guy who became president of St. Bonaventure University.

DePerro, a man of memorable warmth, “was such a class act,” John said. By chance, DePerro's parents were also buried at Holy Sepulchre, and Frank Billittier – who regularly watered flowers at family graves – made sure to water the plants for DePerro’s folks, as well.

Both families knew about it. In December, once DePerro learned of Frank's stroke, he had a Mass said for his friend at St. Bonaventure. Barely two months later, while John visited with his father through a window at Father Baker’s nursing home, he gently told him DePerro had died from the virus.

John’s voice cracked as he recalled how his mother, Dorie Billittier, lived for decades with multiple sclerosis, and how devoted his parents were to one another. It was only after Dorie died, John said, that Frank allowed himself to join his children on journeys abroad or to Disney World, and they were thrilled he could embrace such adventures in his 80s.

Today, a guy whose oldest sister died in the great flu epidemic is recovering from a stroke his son believes was a direct result of Covid-19. While John and his siblings dream their father will reach a point where he can move in with one of them, their immediate goal is more fundamental.

The federal Centers for Disease Control has relaxed its guidance on nursing home visits. A year after a pandemic disrupted everything we took for granted, John said his family's main priority is one a legion of Western New Yorkers will understand:

They just want to step around the barrier, and hug their dad.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

