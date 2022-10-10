Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dennis Connors, at an early age, understood his own story. He grew up in Lackawanna, across the street from Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica. His extended family lived in a row of houses with double porches, ending up there for one reason:

Connors’s great-grandfather, Jeremiah Shea, was from Scranton, Pa. He worked for Lackawanna Iron and Steel. Around 1900, Jeremiah followed the company when it left Scranton for the Lake Erie waterfront, just west of Buffalo, part of an industrial shift that transformed the landscape of Western New York, physically and economically.

More than 120 years later, to his own astonishment, Connors – a curator emeritus from the Onondaga Historical Association – asks himself if he is about to see a similar kind of economic transition, in Syracuse.

“I look at my three sons, all three who decided to stay here, and I wonder about the impact this can have on their lives,” said Connors, 71, a graduate of the University at Buffalo and one of the most respected civic historians in Central New York.

He was referencing last week’s Micron Technology announcement in Onondaga County, the kind of this-can-never-happen moment every big upstate city has daydreamed about during more than a half-century of what too often was a timeline of industrial struggle.

Idaho-based Micron says it intends to spend as much as $100 billion over 20 years to create an estimated 9,000 jobs – paying around $100,000 a year – for manufacturing computer chips at the 1,400-acre White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, near Syracuse.

“Generational change ahead,” shouted The Syracuse Post-Standard, in its Sunday headline. Along the Thruway, from Utica to Ripley, this is a region accustomed to hearing half-baked civic dreams – some of us are old enough to remember the doomed quest for a Saturn automotive plant in Chautauqua County, or the fantasy of a Ghermezian megamall in Niagara Falls – but this situation has profoundly different bones.

Micron's announcement made national headlines. Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra offered details alongside Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. President Joseph Biden, who lived in Syracuse as a law student, lauded the deal from the White House.

All the reasons cited are familiar: The right site. Lots of water and power. A four-hours-from-everywhere location. Many nearby universities. The recent umbrella of friendly and specific federal and state legislation.

Still, what strikes Connors and many others is the probable sea change in fundamental regional direction: For the first time in upstate memory, Connors said, a city's challenge will be responding swiftly to the benefits and pitfalls of potentially unbridled growth.

My call left Connors reflecting on his own lifetime perspective. As a child, he learned a Buffalo sensibility, an affinity for Western New York triumphs and hardships. But his journey for the past 50 years helped him realize a similar narrative binds all the cities in Upstate New York, and he sees Micron as an affirmation of the possible for the interconnected community along the old Erie Canal corridor.

The fortunes of many upstate cities had already started a bit-by-bit rebound, he said, "and you see it in the energy in places like Syracuse and Buffalo. You hope Micron just reflects it, in both perception and in this tremendous opportunity for employment.”

To Van Robinson, the scope and reach of those jobs will determine everything. At 84, he is a couple of weeks past joining other veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit national military shrines. He spent 18 years on the Syracuse Common Council, and he and his wife, Linda, are both past presidents of the Syracuse Onondaga NAACP.

Robinson sees Micron's announcement as massive reinforcement for the great political achievement of his life. When he arrived in Syracuse in the late 1960s, an elevated portion of Interstate 81 had just leveled the 15th Ward, longtime home of the city’s African American community. To Robinson, the highway became a lasting statement of estrangement between communities of prosperity and struggle, as well as an ugly, littered wall rupturing the city fabric.

He was one of the few voices, decades ago, advocating for its removal. Gradually, the movement caught on. Following extensive study, the state last spring formally chose to replace the Syracuse I-81 bridges with a street-level grid, a project expected to cost about $2 billion – an infusion of capital most likely coincidental with the first proposed wave of Micron spending.

Robinson witnessed the disappearance in Syracuse of such industries as General Electric. His wife turned down an out-of-town transfer and lost her job when New Process Gear closed, after 124 years of operation. Robinson said it is almost unimaginable to consider what Micron's investment means to a metropolitan area of roughly 650,000 people.

Beyond all else, he finds opportunity within this expansion to shatter the same barriers of segregation and suffering in Syracuse that have wounded Upstate communities for generations.

According to the 2020 U.S. census, the city's child poverty rate is 48.4 percent – the worst for any city with a population above 100,000. Such numbers spiral into pain – resulting all too often in hunger, illness, violence and addiction – and Robinson describes everything coming together right now as a we-cannot-afford-to-bungle-this civic moment.

“This is the issue,” he said, “if we want Syracuse to be the kind of place it was intended to be.”

All the early public conversations – about job training, about serving disadvantaged communities, about making sure workers without cars have access to the site, about honing the regional educational impetus to be sure it is preparing enough young people to do the work – seem pointed in that direction.

If that talk becomes real change, Robinson said the community "gratification would be indescribable."

On an immediate level, in a way any of us raised within upstate frustration can understand, there is also the simple hope that block-by-block, once-wistful civic dreams suddenly have a greater chance to be locked in, for good.

“I’ve seen it all downtown,” said Selena Giampa, managing partner in the new Parthenon Book Store on South Salina Street, the main corridor in Syracuse. Her father drove city snowplows for 40 years, while her mother worked for a nearby sub shop, and she is old enough to recall when the department stores were shuttered and the lights went out downtown.

That district has come back in Syracuse. The market for downtown apartments remains strong, and you combine it with restaurants, theaters, festivals and taverns and there are plenty of times when it is hard to find a place to park – which was hardly a problem 15 years ago.

That vitality remains a work in progress, and one missing element was a bookstore. Giampa worked for Borders before that chain shut down at a local mall. She made no secret that she wished to open a bookstore downtown, at the same time that Buffalo-born developer Steve Case of Acropolis Realty, who has partnered on several Syracuse projects with Ryan Benz, visited Athens and loved the vibrancy of bookstores there.

Through a friend-of-a-friend, Case, Giampa and Benz brought those visions together. Parthenon Books opened last summer in a critical but fragile piece of Salina Street. While rumors about a chip plant had floated around for months, the decision was an unrelated exercise in faith, since the last major bookstore in downtown Syracuse closed decades ago.

“We’ve seen all the ups and downs,” said Giampa, though she admits one “up” she could not anticipate involved billions in local investment by a semiconductor giant.

She and Case contemplated what Micron could mean from a table in their store the other day, while a few quiet customers drank coffee and poked around the stacks. With energy and imagination, the owners said, the bookstore could have worked downtown, Micron or not.

Even so, have they slept better over the last few nights?

“You have no idea,” Case said, on behalf of Syracuse.