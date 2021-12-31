Sean Kirst: In your own words – the things you said that said so much

One of my hardest tasks, each December, is going through 12 months of columns and choosing a handful of striking quotes from hundreds of memorable conversations to create a collection for year's end. Here it is, assembled from a tumultuous 2021, with this note:

These thoughts are simply emblematic of so many who trusted me with their stories. I am grateful to all of you, and I offer this piece with the best possible New Year's wishes to a region of tremendous readers.

Jan. 4 – “The love, I think it’s what keeps us going. It’s in the players and the fans and the organization and the city of Buffalo – oh, I miss the city of Buffalo – and it’s in everybody, he’s in everybody. To see what I saw today? Ezra is still with us.” – Veronica Borjon, longtime girlfriend of the late Ezra Castro, or ‘Pancho Billa,’ after Josh Allen arrived at a Buffalo Bills game in a 'Pancho's Army' jacket.