Sean Kirst: In the middle of the night, two words by text from Ukraine comfort East Aurora mom

Even in the worst days – when Kateri Ewing’s son Kris van Huystee and his family could find no way to flee Ukraine, when Ewing would stay up almost until dawn to take in any shred of news about the war – she knew how to find her way to a mother’s lasting comfort.

Every mom recalls the particular essence displayed by their children when they are small, when you crouch next to them and watch as they observe the world, and van Huystee – since he toddled – demonstrated a central quality.

“He was single-minded in whatever he does,” Ewing said. As a little boy, when he fell in love with Matchbox cars, he wanted to somehow own and identify every one. It was the same way when he was entranced by trains: His devotion was such that Ewing would often take him to a train yard, where the child would happily stay until she said they absolutely had to go.

He remained that way years later, with his music and his work. “Oh, for sure, he’s very capable,” Ewing said. That confidence is how she made it through some long winter weeks, while the light of her television fell across the living room in the middle of the night, her thoughts on one thing: