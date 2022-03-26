Sean Kirst: In the middle of the night, two words by text from Ukraine comfort East Aurora mom

Even in the worst days – when Kateri Ewing’s son Kris van Huystee and his family could find no way to flee Ukraine, when Ewing would stay up almost until dawn to take in any shred of news about the war – she knew how to find her way to a mother’s lasting comfort.
Every mom recalls the particular essence displayed by their children when they are small, when you crouch next to them and watch as they observe the world, and van Huystee – since he toddled – demonstrated a central quality.
“He was single-minded in whatever he does,” Ewing said. As a little boy, when he fell in love with Matchbox cars, he wanted to somehow own and identify every one. It was the same way when he was entranced by trains: His devotion was such that Ewing would often take him to a train yard, where the child would happily stay until she said they absolutely had to go.
He remained that way years later, with his music and his work. “Oh, for sure, he’s very capable,” Ewing said. That confidence is how she made it through some long winter weeks, while the light of her television fell across the living room in the middle of the night, her thoughts on one thing:
van Huystee, his wife Katya and their 12-year-old son Dima were trying to get out of Ukraine. They had a flat in Kyiv, and Ewing said they left the capital city a few days before the war began to rent a place in Lviv accompanied by their cat Chewie and Porthos, the "big and scruffy dog" Katya rescued from the streets.
They left behind almost everything they own, clinging to hope there would be no Russian invasion. But the attack began and they realized they needed to join the millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine, though they could not bear the idea of leaving without their animals.
“When Katya found Porthos, he was sick and his hair was matted and they brought him back,” Ewing said. Their bond with the dog and cat turned into devotion. If there was any way, they would all go together into Poland.
Ewing learned of those developments by text, often in the Ukraine morning hours that were the dead of night in East Aurora. She said van Huystee left Western New York years ago to attend college in Texas before he made a living playing bass, as a jazz musician. That work eventually put him on a cruise ship and led him to Ukraine. He started out as an English teacher before settling into a job as a web-based programming specialist for an American company, but the most important moment in his life came down to this:
He met Katya, fell in love and was married. “That was it,” Ewing said. “They ended up making a home there.” Dima, her grandson, has grown up in Kyiv. Katya remains close to her Ukrainian parents. In a perfect world, a normal world, Ewing expects they would have spent the rest of their lives there.
A perfect world does not include bombs falling on hospitals, or civilians dying in the streets. The little family left for temporary refuge in Lviv, then looked toward Poland. When an attempt to catch a train caused their dog to panic on a claustrophobically crowded platform, they decided to hire a driver to take them as close as possible to the Polish border, though the drop-off point might demand a walk of 20 miles.
More than once, those plans seemed set, then fell apart. Their frustration grew when a friend told them he had ended up standing in line near the border for two days in a place without access to restrooms or food, packed in with others trying to leave, and he still had yet to make it out.
Ewing, 57, could do little to help. In East Aurora, where she lives with her partner – writer and educator Rick Ohler – she would stay up almost until the dawn, time and again, to watch the news.
Her only outlets were the support of friends and neighbors, and her work. Ewing, a professional artist, sees the way she came to painting as a small miracle. In the early 2010s, she was just past treatment for breast cancer and was coming out of a divorce. She began reading John Ruskin, a brilliant 19th century philosopher and critic whose words inspired her to begin painting for no reason beyond the solace of the art.
“I fell in love with it,” Ewing said. She began “copying birds out of field guides,” and a friend suggested she take part in a church art show. Ewing was sitting alongside a few paintings when a woman stopped and asked:
Who did these?
It was Grace Meibohm of Meibohm Fine Arts, a 120-year-old East Aurora institution. Meibohm said she realized quickly that Ewing is "a very special person" with extraordinary observational skills. "She can translate what she sees into precious images," Meibohm said.
Ten years later, Ewing makes a living from her work. She has a presence and a voice on social media, where her cover shot on Facebook is now a painting she did a few years ago of sunflowers, offered now as tribute to Ukraine. Every morning, she gathers her followers on Instagram for a different kind of peace vigil, in which she asks them to lose themselves in their art, whatever it might be.
She sees that time as prayer, built around one theme:
“May the people of Ukraine be protected,” Ewing said.
A few weeks ago she was exactly where you might expect – glued to the news in the middle of the night – when she received the text that allows her to sleep again. Van Huystee began it with two words:
“In Poland.”
A friend from work had made all the difference, flying from Boston to Poland to see how he could help from the far side of the border. In the end, the friend traded an expensive watch for a battered car. He drove into Ukraine, packed the van Huystees and their animals into the vehicle, and managed to get out.
They are all safe, Ewing said, but they have no peace. Katya’s parents, in a distant part of Ukraine, were also forced out of their home. Fueled by such worry, van Huystee has taken that familiar intensity and turned it toward helping his company bring into Poland dozens upon dozens of other refugees, mainly women and children, an effort the family is supporting with a GoFundMe page in Western New York.
If there is anything to find in this expanse of suffering, Ewing sees it as simply this: We read every day about refugees whose lives are torn apart amid bedlam around the world, people whose loss and pain leads to exodus on such a scope that it is hard to really grasp before we click onto another page.
It becomes different when it is your son, his wife and your grandson fleeing from the Russian armies of Vladimir Putin – “a madman,” Ewing said, bent on restoring empire. It becomes different when they leave behind people they love and so much of what is precious yet still tell themselves, despite it all, they are among the lucky ones.
Once a mother has spent long nights awaiting word, once it has been your own family at risk, then you hope and pray you never forget how millions of others, every day, are walking that same road – or something worse.
As for the future of the nation that to her son became home?
“I don’t know,” Ewing said. “I just know it’s very wrong.”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.