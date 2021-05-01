Sean Kirst: In old Statler, window discovery ignites son's drug store memories of his dad

The one-time storefront in the old Statler Hotel is ripped down to brick and concrete, dust and construction equipment and sheets of plastic everywhere. Workers do their jobs using light provided by bulbs strung along the ceiling and from whatever sun can make its way through the arched windows.

Judd Wright walked in last Thursday and saw past that emptiness. He spoke of a soda fountain that disappeared decades ago, a place where downtown workers would congregate for lunch. “It was over here,” he said gesturing to his left, and these battered floors … he said they were once terrazzo, and as a kid it was his job to sweep up and keep them clean while his mother, Editha Wright, handled records in an office near a long-vanished curving stairway.

The entrance to the Statler Pharmacy was right there, he said with emphasis, pointing toward a place beyond the wall where Franklin meets Genesee, and then he stopped for a few moments to let it all settle in.

“It’s so important to get this down so that people remember,” said Judd, 75, the last surviving member of his family.