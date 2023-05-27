The Waterfront Memories and More museum is on Hamburg Street in the Old First Ward. Walk outside and look beyond a nearby railroad bed, and you immediately spot Gene McCarthy's, a renowned Buffalo tavern.

Still, you might see that landmark just a little differently for Memorial Day, at least after considering the work of Bertha "Bert" Guise-Hyde and her fellow museum volunteers.

A couple of brief clippings, out of hundreds those volunteers recently spread on tables, offer this reminder:

Despite its long history, Gene McCarthy's didn't always have that name.

In the 1940s, it was still called the Hamburg Tavern. The proprietor was Julia Solarczyk, whose son – Anthony Balaz – helped around the bar when he wasn't working at the Ford plant. He held those jobs until he left in 1943 to serve in World War II.

Two years later, Balaz – a 32-year-old staff sergeant – was wounded and treated at a field hospital during the battle for Okinawa, a Pacific island held by the Japanese. The papers said he was released barely a week later, and suffered fatal wounds on the same day.

That was almost 80 years ago, but at least one person in greater Buffalo remembers when Balaz made it home:

His only child, Geraldine Balaz Cohan, guesses she was in first or second grade.

Cohan, 85, now a widow in East Amherst, went to the Central Terminal with her mother on a cold spring morning. The child watched as her dad's casket – draped in an American flag – was brought off a train.

"At that age," Cohan said, "you don't ask many questions."

She was so young she has no memories of her dad before he left for the war, though his death caused dramatic changes in her life. Her mother took a job at the old Trico plant to pay the bills, and later – after Cohan's mom remarried – her mother and stepfather helped run the Hamburg Tavern, while the family lived nearby.

“It was a really busy place,” Cohan said. “We had food, fish fries and roast beef sandwiches. The workers came in from the barrel factory and the grain mills and the railroads, all the places that were really going strong in those days.”

The trains were so close, she said, that she felt as if she could "reach out the window and touch the engineer."

Even as a little girl, Cohan missed the "fatherly warmth" her friends took for granted. She graduated from the old Rosary Hill College, now Daemen University. She married, raised her kids and became a grandmother, eventually retiring from the Village Exchange, a consignment shop she co-owned for years in Williamsville.

"You live through it and go on," she said of her father's death, "but you never forget the loss of a parent."

Cohan has stopped at Gene McCarthy's a couple of times with her grown sons just to be in the rooms where her dad worked for his mom, and she hopes on Memorial Day you might do what she and her children did, on that pilgrimage:

They thought of Anthony Balaz, and the scope of what he offered up for the rest of us.

That reflection, multiplied countless times, also drives Bert Guise-Hyde at the museum.

"My thing is gratitude," she said. "They're the reason we're free."

Guise-Hyde retired from years of cleaning the old Buffalo police headquarters, though at 81 she still handles cleaning duties at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, her parish church.

Waterfront Memories and More grew from her passion for community history. Her uncle, Joseph Buckley, died in World War II. Years later, while sitting for hours with an ailing brother, Guise-Hyde used the time to research veteran histories in the Valley and the Old First Ward.

That dedication led to the museum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Guise-Hyde said you cannot talk about the work without mentioning her co-director, Peg Szczygiel, and core volunteers Gene Witkowski,, Sue Matteson, Dottie Kruczynski and Robin Kashyap.

Last week, all those clippings and copies were carefully laid out in the museum, ready for a Father's Day weekend display next month at Tewksbury Park. They represent men and women who served – and sometimes died – in conflicts as recent as Iraq and Afghanistan.

"What about their sacrifice?" Guise-Hyde said. "People forget."

It took an entire table to encompass the neighborhood's lost or wounded from World War II. Many 1940s newspaper accounts consisted only of a paragraph or two, at a time when soldiers, sailors and Marines were dying at such a rate that local papers struggled to keep up.

Sean Kirst: A widow on her husband, wounded in WWII, who welcomed every morning Mollie Horvatis reflects on her husband Joe's constant awareness of the friends, lost in combat, who shaped how he saw the world. “He appreciated living,” she said. “He always said, ‘I’m blessed.’”

Every clipping equates to loss that still reverberates, across generations. Many families endured multiple blows, including a tale beginning at another well-known Old First Ward landmark:

The next time you stop by Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery, you might think of the hero officer who used to live upstairs – and the way she died.

According to museum records, Jean Herko was a 1939 graduate of the old Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, and then became an Army nurse at Fort Niagara.

While she resigned when her mother died in 1942, she “re-enlisted in the Army Air Forces in May 1943 and was given her wings Nov. 27, 1943,” one Buffalo paper noted in 1945, in reporting on Jean's death. “She spent 24 hours with her family last July 4, when she flew to the United States with a planeload of wounded."

The article reported that Jean's uncle, Capt. Henry Usiak, had also "died recently in Italy" in a campaign against the Germans – a sentence hinting at the true core of the story.

Jean and her sisters, Irene and Alice, grew up above the Herko Pharmacy, a family business at 580 South Park Ave. It later became the Usiak Funeral Home, long before it was converted into today's busy coffee shop.

Friday, I spoke with Warren Enders, a retired lawyer in Ohio who went to law school with famed Buffalo television journalist Tim Russert. Warren is also the son of Alice Enders, Jean’s youngest sister, now 95 and going through some struggles with her health.

Alice taught her kids to never forget how Jean became a second lieutenant, Warren said, and how she died on a selfless family mission:

Henry Usiak, who died in Italy, was her uncle – but the two were more like cousins, close in age. Jean wanted to accompany Usiak’s remains as they were transported back to the U.S. She was killed with 23 other crew members and passengers when their C-47 crashed near Montieri, Italy, during “extreme weather,” according to records online.

Enders said his grandfather, the late Frank Herko, an amateur boxer as well as a pharmacist, endured a string of wartime blows: He lost his wife, his nephew and then his daughter, over a few short years.

The family still cares for Jean's medals, Enders said. He retains lasting reverence for an aunt who risked her life to help the wounded, became a pioneering woman officer in the Army Air Forces and sacrificed everything on a journey of devotion.

There were times, Enders recalled of his mom, when “she’d get introspective and go to a special place.”

At those moments, he understood: She was thinking of her big sister.

Today, Jean's childhood home is the Undergrounds coffee shop. Co-owner Sara Heidinger said she and her partners have always been intrigued by the heritage of their building, and this story takes that interest to another level.

Jean Herko was an American hero who represents "a strong female presence," Heidinger said. She hopes to hang Herko’s image in the shop, and also to name a sandwich in her honor – an Undergrounds tradition of honor that already includes Russert and other prominent figures.

The simple hope is that anyone stopping by for coffee will pause to think about Jean, and the sacrifice she offered for her family and country.

It goes to the heart of Memorial Day, which is why Bert Guise-Hyde puts it all on the table.