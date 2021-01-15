Sean Kirst: In nursing home hit by Covid, Buffalo Bills are weekly magic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For weeks, he ate lunch with a woman who loved the World War II-era music of Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey. Sajecki listened. He told her about his parents – his dad was a welder at Ernst Steel, while his mother worked for decades at the downtown library – and how they routinely put big-band albums on the record player.

The woman had the virus. For weeks, she seemed fine.

One day he went to lunch, and her seat was empty.

“That’s what's insidious about this disease,” he said. “You can be better, you can seem to be on the upswing, and then just like that you’re gone.”

Nationally, of roughly 400,000 people lost to the virus, almost 40% were residents of nursing homes. Sajecki worries that figure's so vast it turns lives of profound meaning into numb statistics. He's lived with those at highest risk and heard their stories, and he said they're the women and men who built Buffalo.

“I’m not sure why,” he said, “but they seem to trust me, and I thought maybe I could reach them in a different way, on a different plain.”

While Sajecki understands the Bills have other things on their minds, he hopes they know they have the same impact, in a profound way.