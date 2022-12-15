Sean Kirst: 'In my mind, she's always 29': An arrest in a mass murder, a long vigil for sister lost in Lockerbie

It will be 34 years to the minute next Wednesday since Martha Alderman Boyer paused from preparing for Christmas in Amherst to look up with alarm at televised coverage of a burning village in Scotland.

That was an era before everyday people made use of mobile phones. Boyer knew she needed a way to quickly reach her husband Brad, who was doing some Christmas shopping with their kids at a Toys R Us on Transit Road.

She called the store and had him paged. An American jetliner – Pan Am Flight 103, carrying 259 passengers and crew – had crashed in the small community of Lockerbie. As the hours ticked by and the extended family rallied together, Boyer would eventually realize that her immediate and most sickening fear was true:

Her 29-year-old sister Paula and her husband, Glenn Bouckley, were on the plane.

Boyer, oldest of four sisters, was living in greater Buffalo at the time with Brad and their two children, Erin and Brandon. After a long vigil, they learned no one had survived. Eleven townspeople died when wreckage from the plane exploded into Lockerbie, bringing the toll to 270 lives.

The Boyers flew on a hard mission to Lockerbie later that week, where Brad went to a makeshift morgue and identified Paula's body.

Investigators – sifting through a sweeping countryside for clues – would establish the cause as a terrorist's bomb that went off at 31,000 feet in the air. The international hunt for the killers would span decades, bursting into the news again this week:

A few days ago, Martha Alderman Boyer – now of suburban Syracuse – was alerted by the U.S. Justice Department that Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was in custody, two years after American officials announced they were charging him with international terrorism.

According to Associated Press accounts, investigators said Mas'ud served in 1988 within Libyan intelligence – and the indictment names him as the bomb maker responsible for destroying the plane.

I have known Boyer’s family for decades. Ten years after Flight 103 went down, I watched as Boyer's indomitable mother – the late Marion Alderman – was greeted in the streets of Lockerbie, where townspeople see it as a lifetime responsibility to offer comfort to any families honoring the lost.

Alderman – a slight woman who lost a lung to tuberculosis when she was young – knew her way to a secluded hill where a carpenter had erected a wooden cross, marking the place where Marion's daughter, her third-born child, fell to Earth.

Paula had started corresponding in the 1980s with a British guy, Glenn Bouckley, a connection established through a rock music newsletter and accelerated by a mutual passion for the rock group Queen. That romance led to a storybook marriage, and the couple eventually settled near Alderman’s home in Central New York.

Sean Kirst: A lasting lesson in handwritten promise to meet in Lockerbie Last night, I found the note from Marion Alderman. It is handwritten, on an old piece of notebook paper. For ages, I kept it folded in my wallet until I feared the paper would disintegrate. A few years ago, I put it in a box with some other notes and letters I hang onto, all precious things. Marion died

On the night the plane went down, Boyer was making plans for a family gathering at Christmas that would include Glenn and Paula, just back from a visit for a family wedding in Great Britain.

“When I think of her, I wonder what she would be like now, because to me, in my mind, she’s always 29,” Boyer said.

Colleen Brunner of Hamburg, a 20-year-old SUNY Oswego State student, was also on the plane, traveling toward Buffalo after a semester of study in London. Her family this week released a statement describing an absence that never eases in its pain. The Brunners offered solidarity with all those who lost someone in Lockerbie, and made this essential point:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“We are grateful that the United States and the Scottish governments have continued the ongoing investigation of the bombing of Pan Am 103. We are relieved that Mas’ud has been arrested and will face justice in the United States.”

In a simple and direct way, the words capture much of how Martha feels, though her immediate response on Facebook also revealed her fury: If Mas’ud admitted – as American authorities believe – that he built the bomb and delivered it into the hands of fellow Libyan operatives, then she hopes he spends the rest of his life in prison before he "burns in hell," Boyer wrote.

She cannot forget the coldblooded scope of a crime that killed hundreds of travelers, including dozens of students – 35 from Syracuse University alone – who would now be nearing retirement age. It claimed children described gently by a Scottish farmer who found them, where they fell, as “the wee little bairns.”

Sean Kirst: For Hamburg family, what was lost and found in Lockerbie Anna Marie Miazga keeps the photographs in an old and wrinkled envelope, exactly as she received them. They are in a cabinet in the living room of her home in Oneida County. She reaches for them whenever she wants to remember her daughter, or whenever she needs affirmation of the impossible. The photos capture Suzanne Miazga’s favorite moments from the

And it ended an international love affair for Paula Bouckley and her husband Glenn that Boyer believes might have led to them settling in upstate New York.

More than 20 years ago, two men – both accused of being Libyan operatives in the bombing – were tried before a Scottish court, in the Netherlands. One was convicted and one acquitted, though both are named in new documents as collaborating with Mas'ud.

What a potential conviction means to investigators, after all these years, is finally nailing the killer at the center of the operation.

Now a grandmother, Boyer's grief was amplified when she lost her son Brandon to the heroin epidemic, decades after Paula boarded Flight 103. Such finality was cemented again two years ago, when Marion Alderman – who discovered such comfort at the heart of her grief, in Lockerbie – died in her 90s.

Boyer is grateful for a husband who has been at her side through everything, and for a group of close friends who always offer warmth and solace. There is also respite in the magic of Erin's daughter Ireland, the first grandchild in the Alderman family and a child who “makes everything easier,” Boyer said.

Through that quilt work of love – in this year or any year – she still can look toward Christmas.

After Mas’ud’s arrest, I remembered an email I received a few years ago from Janice Pedersen, Boyer’s cousin, who used to babysit the four Alderman sisters when they were little. In 2018, at 72, Pedersen made her first trip to Lockerbie to visit Paula’s cross, equipped only with casual directions offered by Marion Alderman.

If Pedersen hoped finding her way would be easy, it was not. Alderman told her the cross was by a path not far from a golf course, atop a hill near grazing sheep, which Pedersen quickly realized could be anywhere in much of Scotland. Joined by two friends of Marion's from Lockerbie, she began stopping at random houses to ask where the cross might be, within a community that hosts many intensely personal memorials to Flight 103.

Yet the townspeople are relentlessly patient and supportive with these families. That assistance finally led Pedersen’s little group to climb what they guessed might be the right path, and they soon encountered a young brother and sister, playing in the field.

When Pedersen asked about the cross, the little boy replied he knew it well: It had been his father who found Paula, on the morning after the bomb went off.

The children led Pedersen to the spot, where she felt the quiet grace of Lockerbie. The childhood kindness was part of it, these little kids who brought her to this “beautiful and serene place,” and somehow the warmth and love of a village that rose beyond such horror was Pedersen's balance against the utter depravity of the act.

It becomes a template and example for our own lasting response in Buffalo to the families and communities that lost so much to pure hatred on May 14, and Pedersen offers a conclusion that mirrors Boyer’s:

“Nothing is ever going to bring her back,” she said of Paula. “She was a young and beautiful woman when she died, kind and vivacious.” The sheer magnitude of 269 similar lives taken in such a way leaves her to “hope that eventually justice is served," and she prays the court system provides the simplest, most precious of gifts for all these families.

“Maybe,” Pedersen said, “there’ll be a little more peace.”