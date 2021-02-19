Sean Kirst: In frigid Texas, Buffalo expats draw on lessons learned in City of Good Neighbors

While Joy McKnight and Joye Runfola never knew each other before settling in Houston, they share not only variations of the same first name but upbringings with a Buffalo basis, which in the end is why a wayward beagle made it home at a frightening time.

McKnight, 43, graduated from the old Kensington High School. Runfola walked the stage at Sweet Home High School. It turns out they had a close high school friend in common, causing them to sort of bump into each other digitally while on a Houston Bills Backers Facebook page dedicated to Buffalo football fans. Before long, the two women were close enough to stop and talk in person while watching Bills games with a crowd of former Western New Yorkers at Christian's Tailgate, a Houston tavern, and the long and short of it is this:

Thanks in no small part to that coincidental friendship, McKnight – the mother of three – found her lost dog Thursday during this week's fierce and dangerous winter storm in Texas.

McKnight, a nurse at a Houston hospital and a graduate of Bryant & Stratton and D'Youville College, has been part of the daily effort to vaccinate long lines of eligible patients against Covid-19. But she stayed home over the last few days with her three sons – Jordan, Darius and Chance – after the arrival of bitter air that shut down greater Houston.