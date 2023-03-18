Kevin Kaszuba had the honor of offering the invitation. He had known Ron “Moony” Rys for as long as it gets, going back to when Kevin’s dad, Gene, played fast-pitch softball with Moony in the 1970s, the heyday of the sport at dusty lakefront diamonds around Dunkirk.

The story goes that Moony held Kaszuba as an infant. Decades later, their adult friendship was forged on the golf course, where Moony was a legend around his Chautauqua County city and Kaszuba – as he wrote recently on Facebook – “battled against him and most importantly, with him.”

Together, in a particularly joyous moment, they won the 2017 two-person scramble at Fox Valley in Lancaster. Yet this month's invitation involved another shared passion: With Scott Kawski, Kaszuba coordinates the annual Interclub Bowling Tournament, which brings together teams from various community social clubs in Dunkirk and neighboring Fredonia for a showdown on the alleys.

Fifty years ago, Moony joined with Len “Goatie” Kozlowski, Pete Bienko and John “Buzzard” Tofil to create that bowling tournament for Dunkirk, which – as in the too-many-to-tell-here stories about how "Moony" became "Moony" – is a nickname factory.

“Me and Kaszuba took over running it in 1998,” Kawski said of the tourney. “We’d been bowling together and we thought we’d run it one year and then it was another year and then it was holy cow (Kawski did not say 'cow'), it’s 50 years, and a lot of things don’t last 50 years, especially in small-town USA.”

Adding to the immediacy was the vivid memory of shutting down, in the pandemic. “Our biggest fear was that it wouldn’t be coming back,” said Kawski, whose focus became making sure the Interclub continued.

For the anniversary, he and Kaszuba wanted a statement of meaning. They thought about the deep roots of the event, named for the late "Buzzard" Tofil, one of the four founders.

“Let’s call Moony. He’s the only one left,” said Kaszuba, who knew the one big obstacle in whether Moony showed up was an old hurt that underlines both the intensity and community of club rivalries.

Kaszuba recalls how John Rys, Moony's dad, was a hard-nosed and fiery guy. He lived near the Kosciuszko Club, often called “The Doghouse,” host for the 50th anniversary banquet.

Back in the 1970s, Rys the elder got in a heated argument at the place that caused both father and son to swear they were never going back. Over the years, say Moony's friends, he kept his word.

As a founder, he had represented Dunkirk's Moniuszko Club. So Kaszuba had no idea how Moony, 74, would react to a Kosciuszko Club invitation, all these decades later – though the response was exactly what he and Kawski hoped to hear from an affable guy with good reason for a sweeping new perspective:

“Absolutely,” Moony said. “I’ll be there.”

Dean Ringler, another close friend, said Moony was a natural storyteller, always at ease with a microphone. Kawski’s son Zack caught a video of the brief comments at the March 4 banquet, how Moony immediately asked for a moment of silence for his three buddies, the guys at his side when they “started this off,” long ago.

The original price, he told the crowd, was three games for a dollar. The place erupted in laughter when he said no one wanted to pay when the cost of dinner went up by a quarter, before he closed with: “Everyone enjoy themselves. Thank you very much. Thanks for inviting me.”

Moony went back to his table to eat dinner. He and Kaszuba talked enthusiastically about what they might accomplish as a golf tandem this spring. Then Kaszuba and Kawski got up to hand out prizes, stopping only when they turned back in shock:

At their table, Moony had collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Emergency responders did what they could, but he died six days later at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Since Moony had no children, the community itself serves as a grieving extended family. The funeral was this morning, with Ringler scheduled to offer the eulogy. At the center of it all: Moony will be remembered as one of Western New York's most tireless golf advocates and a skilled player, a club champion at Shorewood Country Club in four different decades. “He was long off the tee, but also had an excellent short game,” said Jeff Passafaro, who golfed with him countless times.

Passafaro became longtime captain of the Shorewood team in “The Quadrangle International," a competition involving four clubs from New York and Canada that is preparing for its 100th anniversary tournament in September.

“Several times, he was low scorer,” Passafaro said, and Moony's buddies say a particularly wistful element of his sudden death is how excited he was about that upcoming event.

Ringler and Kaszuba say the bedrock to that love for golf was its absolute beginning: Moony was not born into a country club family. As a kid from a factory background, he fell in love with the game. His father initially saw it as a pipe dream to embrace a rich guy's sport, so the teenage Moony – not old enough to drive – would get on a bicycle and pedal 10 miles to golf in Cassadaga.

The sheer effort won over his dad, who began giving Moony rides, accelerating the son's lifetime commitment to the game. Eventually, Moony would coach golf at the old Cardinal Mindszenty High School. He was a committed supporter of junior golf, maybe remembering his own hurdles in getting started.

Moony was a bowler and a softball player and a guy who would search everywhere for the hottest wings he could find, a quest that brought him years ago to the old Vineyard restaurant near the Thruway, where a former SUNY Fredonia basketball player named Dean Ringler was tending bar.

They hit it off. Ringler learned how the young Moony served in the Navy, then came home to a career at the steel plant. Ringler witnessed how Moony could not go anywhere in Dunkirk without long and animated conversations with someone he knew – and how the guy always hit a golf ball like a rocket.

The defining victory began four years ago. Moony did not show up for a get-together he and Ringler had planned, and then did not answer repeated calls. A worried Ringler went to the house and called for emergency help when he found it locked.

Moony was unconscious on the kitchen floor. Doctors learned he had a brain tumor “the size of a baseball,” Ringler said. His friends braced for the worst as Moony began radiation treatments at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The tumor shrank, dramatically. As far as Moony was concerned, "it was gone to nothing," Ringler said. That was an epiphany. Everything Moony loved took on a grateful emphasis: As he waited for the strength to golf again, he would bring apple fritters to the staff at Shorewood, or cook hot dogs for junior golfers.

He grew a ponytail, hoping to donate hair to fellow cancer patients through the nonprofit organization Locks of Love. Whenever he had an appointment at Roswell – or often when he was simply inspired to stop in – he would grab a few dozen Paula’s Donuts for his nurses.

In full disclosure, Ringler said, Moony always sampled a few first.

He was the kind of guy who never missed a wake when a friend's mother died, a guy who hit the ball a mile in all the ways that mattered. That remained true until the day Moony spoke at a celebration of a 50-year-old bowling tournament he helped create, a speech whose whole purpose was reaffirming what can last once you are gone.

"He could tell you great stories, all true," Ringler said. "Now he's part of one."