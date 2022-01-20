Sean Kirst: In Cuba, celebrated artists team up to honor All-Snow Bills quarterback

While a new snow sculpture of Josh Allen is big enough to immediately command attention in the Allegany County town of Cuba, the brilliant colors that make it pop out from a field of white are the result of a kind of Marvel team-up between celebrated Western New York street artists with a shared passion for the Buffalo Bills.
Spray paint maestro Vinny Alejandro and snow sculptor Eric Jones first made contact over social media, a conversation initiated after Alejandro, his family and their pet dog, Sophie, moved last year from Buffalo to Cuba. Yet, the two men did not actually shake hands until they met by chance at September's Garlic Festival, where they both offered demonstrations of what they do.
At the time, they spoke near giant, stylized back-to-back murals of American eagles that Alejandro swiftly painted before a crowd. Jones, 46, who has also built a reputation for his caricatures and for his pumpkin carvings, immediately loved Alejandro's work. He suggested that maybe they could combine their talents in the coming winter to do something regarding the Bills.
Alejandro needed about a second to say yes. He recalled the playoff euphoria of a year ago, when the 13-3 Bills knocked off the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens before falling to Kansas City, a period in which Jones received international attention for his Bills-themed snow sculptures – especially one near Cuba's historic Block Barn that portrayed the arms-around-shoulders friendship of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Allen.
To again capture such lightning demanded two basic elements: You needed success in the playoffs and you needed snow. Both arrived a few days ago in a big way, after the Bills swept past New England 47-17, closely followed by a snowstorm that zeroed in on Western New York.
Jones got busy quickly near Route 305 – he chose Allen as a subject because he wanted to do one striking likeness of a single player – before Alejandro finished off the project Thursday. He used 15 different shades to put the last touches on an 8-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide Jones sculpture that portrays Allen in classic quarterback mode, stretching back to heave the ball, with a backdrop of a football field and the team logo.
“Hey, anything Bills for me,” said Alejandro, 48, who provided such nuances as a different shade of brown for the ball and Allen’s moustache.
Painting snow, he said, is much trickier than his usual streetfront canvas, but he likes the purpose of this sculpture: Matt Lasher, marketing director of the West Herr Auto Group, said the company paid Jones’ expenses for materials and equipment and will also donate $2,500 – channeled through the Hope Rises Network – to Harrison’s Playmakers, a youth organization.
Through Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, that effort promotes “social inclusion and kindness” for children with developmental disabilities. Kate Glaser, founder of Hope Rises, said her goal is connecting Jones with charitable efforts as he erects future snow sculptures, many involving the Bills, throughout Western New York.
A year ago, for the sculpture that exploded on social media, Jones handled his own painting. But he is a lifetime Bills fan – he remembers being in front of the television with his father and grandfather when Buffalo lost Super Bowl XXV by a point to the New York Giants – and it seemed a touch of destiny when Alejandro, raised in the Old First Ward, settled nearby.
Their elemental connection, they agree, is loyalty to the team. Alejandro said even his wife, Jessie, who grew up near Kansas City and has "a piece of her heart always with the Chiefs,” is rooting for the Bills this time around.
At his new home, far from the city, Alejandro stays busy. He inherited his all-in Bills passion from his dad, who was born in Puerto Rico. Last summer, Alejandro was lead artist for Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, a collective of Latino artists who created a beautifully prominent mural of baseball great Roberto Clemente on the wall of the Burgos hair salon on Niagara Street.
Alejandro is also enjoying a burst of jobs from businesses across the Southern Tier, as well as commissions from several Seneca Nation dispensaries that can now sell legal marijuana and want his colorful murals for their walls.
As for the Bills, they have been a part of Alejandro’s life since he was a tiny child. He has done countless Bills-themed murals throughout Western New York, though his favorite remains a rendering of a giant Bills helmet, wagons encircling it, on an Abbott Road building at the stadium complex in Orchard Park.
“Just the fact that it was there,” he said, “was kind of my ‘Mama, I made it’ moment.”
That mural was painted over when New Era Field became Highmark Stadium, a part of street art life that Alejandro learned long ago he had to accept. While a snow sculpture has an even shorter existence, Alejandro said it matches perfectly with a time frame he has waited years to enjoy again:
He remembers the civic elation during the Super Bowl years in the 1990s, how the Bills seemed to keep the holiday feeling alive long after the Yuletide, how Western New Yorkers decorated their homes and turned on porch lights in team colors as part of a shared and joyous electricity. Alejandro used to wonder if his own children could ever appreciate such a thing, and not only is it here:
If you drive to Cuba, you will see it comes in at least 15 colors.
“That pride is back,” Alejandro said. “It feels the exact same.”
By Thursday afternoon, visitors were already showing up for photographs with the All-Snow quarterback, leaving Jones to speak of this vision: He allows himself an occasional daydream that the Bills will defeat Kansas City on Sunday on the road, while the Cincinnati Bengals will manage on Saturday to upset the Tennessee Titans, leaving Buffalo to host a conference championship game for the first time in 28 years.
If that happens, Jones said, he would take a mountain of snow outside Highmark Stadium and build it into a monumental sculpture that exists already in his imagination, a sculpture to greet the Buffalo faithful at the title game. But he also knows his craft and the sport are much alike, in this sense: What matters is how you manage what is in front of you today.
“I’d love to do something huge,” he said of the Bills, though what he really hopes, beyond all else, is that Sunday gives him one more reason to keep dreaming.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.