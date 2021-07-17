Sean Kirst: In community for those with disabilities, a call to support the next generation

The reason BJ Stasio chooses the Wonder Coffeehouse for his regular meetings with some longtime friends, the Donatellis, intertwines with the whole point of their new plan.

The coffee house is in an old Ganson Street firehouse that once protected nearby grain elevators, not far from RiverWorks, where Kate and Joe Vacanti have convened their "Wonder Church" for the past three years. Stasio, 50, first met the couple at an Easter Sunday service, though he hardly came for religion at the start.

He went on the urging of his wife Amber, who told him former professional wrestler Lex Luger was showing up to speak. Stasio, who closely followed Luger's career, was eager to hear what he had to say.

As for church, he had given up on that years ago. Stasio, born with cerebral palsy, has used a wheelchair since childhood. As a young man, he went to a service where the minister called him forward and asked congregants to place their hands on him. The minister said they were asking God to "heal" him, and Stasio knew the whole place had it totally wrong:

He is complete as he is. There is nothing broken about him. He never returned to a church until the day he arrived at Wonder, where the Vacantis provided the same space and reception Kate says everyone receives. In that communion, Stasio realized: