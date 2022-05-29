Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, to finish speech he started, retired officer will speak of Memorial Day's Black roots

I took a walk a few days ago to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park on the waterfront, only a couple of minutes from my desk at The Buffalo News.

The place is beautiful, lined with stone monuments to so many who gave their lives in American wars. Some of the names I recognize, and there is a power to pausing before them as the gulls cry and the river keeps rhythm against the wall.

In ways I never expect, this is sometimes how columns come to be. On that quiet evening, while I was walking through, I noticed a group of people setting down small American flags near a monument called “The Battle Within” - an extraordinary statement of remembrance intended to honor veterans who took their own lives after coming home, and to offer solace to those who loved them.

The monument also provides ways to seek help for anyone who is struggling – such as by calling the Buffalo Crisis Services hotline number of 716-834-3131.

I watched as a couple of children named Mikaela and Evie joined their dad in carefully setting down flags in a design set up by grown-ups, who rolled out taut strings. The father told me he works at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and he explained he showed up for one reason:

“Just here to help my brothers,” he said of the veterans.

Curious, I wandered over to a bench where another guy had settled in near containers that held thousands of flags. He introduced himself as Mark Donnelly, president of the Battle Within Foundation, an effort he began after a fellow member of a Masonic Lodge, a veteran and a friend, took his own life.

Donnelly did some research, and learned of the thousands of veterans who take their own lives each year. He found plenty of allies with the same concern in the veterans and military communities, and the result was the monument, which went up three years ago.

Many families have left photographs on the monument of veterans they loved who were lost to suicide, images protected by plastic from the snow and rain. I told Donnelly I will have to do that myself someday in memory of my uncle, George Innes, who took his own life after surviving Naval warfare during World War II.

He was my mother's brother, a Buffalo guy a few years older than she was. He is buried in the old military section at Forest Lawn, beneath a stone that I can always find among thousands because it is diagonal from a flag pole.

As for Donnelly, he spoke of a moment last year, as he was removing the flags after Memorial Day, when a little boy approached with his father and asked with reverence if he could have a flag.

"Sure," Donnelly said, "but each flag has a name," a point he said the child contemplated, then understood.

We drifted into silence, watching the kids doing their task and listening to the river, thinking of the thousands who die each year by suicide, and then Donnelly asked:

Did I get his email?

I had not, and Donnelly told me this story. It turns out he is also coordinator of the annual Memorial Day service and remembrance at the military park, set for 10 a.m. Monday. The speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, 78, a Syracuse native arriving with a message whose full impact Donnelly could never have anticipated in late winter, when he made the invitation.

A year ago, on Memorial Day, Kemter received unexpected international attention after beginning what he thought was a simple speech on the history of Memorial Day during an American Legion ceremony in Hudson, Ohio.

His goal was relating the true history of the holiday, an idea that came to him in the middle of a sleepless night. He got up to do some research, where he learned of “the earliest and most remarkable Memorial Day,” as historian and author David Blight described it in the New York Times.

It occurred in May 1865 in Charleston, S.C., just after the Civil War. At that time, Blight wrote, appreciative Black citizens – liberated finally from a life as enslaved people – reburied hundreds of Union soldiers who had died in brutal captivity in a prison camp.

They then erected a high fence, Blight wrote, and “built an archway over an entrance on which they inscribed the words, ‘Martyrs of the Race Course.’ ”

Their efforts were followed by an emotional parade led by “3,000 Black schoolchildren carrying armloads of roses and singing the Union marching song ‘John Brown’s Body,’ ” which Blight described as the earliest American incarnation of what we know now as Memorial Day.

This was the history, last spring, upon which Kemter built a speech. Yet when he tried to say it out loud in Ohio, his microphone was suddenly muted for the two minutes he needed to explain the Black roots of Memorial Day.

It was no accident. An organizer told the Akron Beacon Journal that particular section “was not relevant to our program for the day.” Kemter was startled but he had no doubt why his speech was interrupted, and this attempt to suppress a piece of Black history transformed his talk into an international story.

Donnelly, reading of it in Buffalo, said he went “absolutely berserk.” He made his decision a year ago: Kemter was his first choice for a 2022 Memorial Day speaker.

The invitation went out earlier this year, months before the deaths of 10 Black shoppers and workers at the Jefferson Avenue Tops market. Investigators say the accused killer was an 18-year-old white supremacist, poisoned by the fantasy that Black Americans are somehow trying to "replace" whites.

That delusion gives the piece of history Kemter will relate – a reminder that Black citizens, finally awarded a taste of freedom, played a central role at the beginning of one of the most sacred and solemn of national holidays – a keener and even more aching importance.

Kemter, who retired from the Army in 1995, did a little more research after being asked to speak at our military park. He learned of what Donnelly is doing for veterans struggling with depression and other mental health issues, leaving Kemter to think both of so many soldiers he has known who could use that support, and of efforts to bolster mental health by the family of Kemter's wife, Suzanne Morgan.

Six communities offered Kemter the chance this year to give his speech.

He chose Buffalo.

Looking back on it, Kemter said the brushoff in Ohio had an effect exactly opposite to what the censors intended, because it caused the tale to rocket around the country. He said he received a burst of calls and notes from people – especially Black Americans - wanting to tell him with pride about relatives who served.

The story of that early version of Memorial Day in Charleston is now well-known by a legion of people who might never have heard it otherwise – including more than 1 million viewers who watched the speech on YouTube.

Kemter left Thursday for Buffalo, where he spent the weekend relaxing and preparing for Monday's ceremony, which Donnelly said will end in this way:

The names of the 10 women and men who died at Tops will be read out loud, followed each time by the ringing of a bell. As a closing tribute, Switch – a longtime and well-known local band – will perform “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” the old Hollies song.

“They all lived lives of importance, lives that deserve to be remembered,” Donnelly said of the 10 people lost at Tops. “They’re no longer here to carry us, so we’ll try to do our best to carry them.”

He finished his thought, shook my hand and hurried over to help the children set up flags, before it rained.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

