Sean Kirst: In a big-league dream, a hint at mending expressway wounds?

Call for Skyway 'reset' could benefit Kensington, Scajaquada as region prioritizes projects The Kensington and Scajaquada expressways could be big beneficiaries after a decision Monday by Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sen. Tim Kennedy to back away from a New York State study on the Skyway's removal.

Instead, something beautifully and distinctly Buffalo happened. In a process shepherded by the late Chuck Rosenow, a Griffin aide, civic planners and their architect – the then-HOK Sports Facilities Group of Kansas City – listened to such insightful voices as the late Peter Nowak and Eve Kowalewski, architects and old friends who watched games at Offermann as kids and offered specific throwback notions. The result of considerable input was a little ballpark, created to be big-league ready, that meshed with the downtown district around it.

The original dreams of an MLB franchise did not come to be. Still, when the pandemic caused the Blue Jays to need a temporary home, the team did some fast improvements in Buffalo and had an option that measured up for a big-league club.

That long passage has an expressway inference. A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece asking readers for their thoughts on whether the Skyway should be razed. Many in the community felt the state's planning had been rushed, lacking enough civic contemplation or conversation, and contended the priority ought to be repairing harm done by the Kensington and Scajaquada.