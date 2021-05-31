Sean Kirst: 'I would give my life': A WWII platoon leader's letter reaches generations

I would like to have you meet the fellows in my platoon which I commanded during this operation. They are the best damned bunch of soldiers and men that were ever assembled for anyone. Course, I would give my life for them any day of the week because I know for sure that they would do the same for me. They would follow me anywhere. If I should say, “Okay, fellows, on your toes, we are charging straight into hell,” there wouldn’t be a manjack of them hesitate as long as I led them.

Just one example of their loyalty I like to remember is this: When making our landing on the beach, our assault boat could not get all the way to shore because of the coral rock so they let down the ramp and we started out. I was the first man out of the boat and as soon as I hit the water went in over my head. The men following me never hesitated a second but followed me right in; never knowing what was waiting for them. Before I could even get my head above water half my men were right there beside me and the rest rapidly following. From all sides I could hear their anxious cries, “You okay, Jack?” (They called me ‘Jack’ to conceal my identity as an officer and because it was simple). Whenever I think of their unquestioning obedience and loyalty it makes a lump form in my throat.