Sean Kirst: 'I tell each one thank you': At Forest Lawn, students bring veterans' names back to light

Caitlin McGowan and Gwendolyn Hahn, ninth-graders at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, are close friends. They met a few years ago as middle school classmates, and they discovered they see the world in much the same way.

They also learned hard work is not so difficult when done side by side, which is why they were together on hands and knees Tuesday at Forest Lawn. They scrubbed tombstones with small brushes and towels they swapped at lightning speed, while wondering aloud about the lives behind each name.

“I like to ask about the stories of what they did as people,” said McGowan, 14, her face a foot from the now-gleaming tombstone of Edward H. Worden, who served with a supply company and lived from 1889 to 1936, meaning he likely saw duty in World War I.

“Hello, Edward,” McGowan said softly, adding with rising emphasis: “You know what? You were the bomb!”

Hahn shared that sense of revelation. “A lot of these people were so young and maybe their families are gone now or moved away, and there’s no one here anymore to take care of the graves,” she said, summarizing why the group shows up.

They are part of the Army Junior ROTC program at Hutch-Tech. More than 70 teenage members went Tuesday to the cemetery for a twice-a-year school tradition, held before each Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Retired Col. Jeff Abramowitz, a senior Army instructor at the school, was around to lend a hand. Most often, impressed, he only had to watch. Dozens of teens – with easily half of them new Americans, from families of immigrants or refugees – worked for a solid three hours on face level with each grave, covering a great swath of the Forest Lawn military section you see beyond the cast iron fence, from East Delavan Avenue.

The students were briskly self-organized, as Abramowitz intended. The supervisor was Ku Ku, Hutch-Tech's battalion commander and a member of the Burmese Karen community. He was focused on making sure a rotation of teens, carrying buckets of water, provided enough for friends cleaning the stones – shouts of "Water! and "Here!" rang across the grounds – but Ku stepped away to make this point:

His goal is a military career, inspired by the friendships and sense of self he finds in JROTC.

“What motivates me is my patriotism,” he said of Tuesday's work. “I have my rights and freedom because of the ones who decide to protect and defend it and I am grateful for their sacrifice.”

He is 17, kneeling to clean veterans' graves on Election Day, within a nation that has grown increasingly and wearily fractious. Once you saw those teens, and the intensity of their grateful mission, you had to wish you could pack in about 330 million other Americans, simply to watch.

While Abramowitz retired after 32 years of active duty in the Army, including combat deployment in Iraq, he said this work is as meaningful as anything he’s done.

“To be around them in itself is humbling,” he said, speaking of how these teenagers – many from families with little of what some define as treasure – embrace with sincerity the notion of citizenship, of "selfless service."

Nayaz Khan, 14, born in Bangladesh, said the program “has been life-changing for me. Normally, I just wanted to sit around and not do anything. This has made me a better person with all these friends” – he gestured toward dozens of teens, bent over stones – “and I know I owe my life, my education, to these veterans.

“I tell each one, ‘Thank you,’ ” he said of every grave.

Angela Coffey was there as a parent volunteer. Her daughter, Aniya Ramos, is in the Hutch-Tech JROTC, while another daughter – Angely – is in a similar program at McKinley High. Their participation, Coffey said, has offered powerful and affirming structure, and she finds particular meaning in the task at Forest Lawn:

“I say to them, ‘Every time you clean a stone, say the name out loud, because no one might have said that name out loud in years, and when you do, you feel it. You feel it in the air.' ”

Coffey, looking toward a tombstone for a veteran named Charles Orwig, crouched down to say gently: “Hello, Charles. Who were you? What were you like? What did you love to do?"

Many letters were obscured by soil or tough patches of moss. Teens like Wilson Rosado – often equipped only with brushes, toothpicks and water because standard cleaning chemicals could damage the stone – patiently revealed name after name.

"It's just elbow grease," said Abramowitz, admiring such tenacity.

Afhan Bhuiyan, an 11th-grader who served last year as a commander, took a breath to say she loves JROTC “because it is so diverse, and in that diversity you might have different opinions, but you learn to listen, to really hear one another.”

That wraps in her gratitude for being in this country, she said, and she drew a straight line to why she and her friends were at Forest Lawn:

“These veterans," she said. "They served for us and they protected us, even though they never knew us."

A classmate, Farhana Fiha, said such devotion deserves an annual response: “We don’t want these veterans to be left alone.”

A few steps away, July Htoo paused from carrying heavy loads of water and towels to say his family fled grief and loss in Burma and eventually settled in Buffalo, where they take no aspect of life for granted.

“Here, I don’t have to worry about finding a drink of water," he said. "Here, I don’t have to worry about living in healthy conditions.”

At 16, he had intimate appreciation for the meaning of Nov. 11: “The veterans,” he said. “They sacrificed everything for us.”

As the teens crawled from stone to stone, they wondered about the tales behind the names. How about James Payton, a World War II veteran who died in 2005? His wife, Lottie, in a rarity in the military section, has a nearby stone and is "buried on top of him," said Ernest Lampkin, 89, a nephew in Niagara Falls who described himself as "the last one left" in their local family when reached by phone.

Lampkin revered the couple, who had no children, and he does what he can to maintain the graves. I told him how the students vowed, every year, they will return to clean the stones, which led Lampkin to say quietly:

"That's all right."

On one tale, I could provide some help. Hours into the work, two 15-year-olds – Kayla Perez, whose parents moved to Buffalo from Coney Island, and Ahnaf Atif, a native of Bangladesh – scrubbed old moss from a grave two rows from the fence, as Sha Soe, of the Karen community, poured water across a stone I often visit but doubted the students had time to reach.

Within minutes, a dozen letters clearly emerged. I watched from a distance, increasingly emotional, finally walking over to tell the kids how this guy – another son of immigrants – was orphaned in Buffalo as a little boy. I knew for a fact he had siblings he loved, and that he joined the Navy as a teen in the 1930s – which put him at Pearl Harbor, when it was bombed.

He was never free from what he endured. The young man who returned to Buffalo was not the same one who had left. He was tormented by searing nightmares, by trauma that did not heal. Lost in suffering, this veteran took his own life in 1951, and a shadow of pain always seemed to fall across Forest Lawn whenever my mother brought us there, when we were small.

George S. Innes was her older brother and my uncle, and what I will always remember about Veterans Day 2022 is how these kids – these soulful, wonderful kids – brought back his name.