Sean Kirst: 'Heart in two places': A Buffalo-loving family that must root for the Chiefs

Lisa Reynolds puts words to Buffalo's football vision as beautifully as any true believer. She and her brother Erik grew up with a father, Henry Kunttu, who spent decades as a film director with the Bills. Kunttu threw his soul into the job, which meant Lisa saw the team intertwined with every breath of family rhythm.
“It was everything,” she said. “It was my dad’s livelihood, and it was food on the table.”
She is grateful for how this year’s Bills bring “sunshine and joy and happiness” to the community, especially in the grim days of a pandemic. She remembers the aching rise-and-fall hopes of the Saban and Knox coaching eras in Buffalo, even before the unbearably keen near-misses of the 1990s, when her filmmaking father was a witness as the Bills lost four straight Super Bowls.
If there had been some mystical way for Sunday's opponent to be any other team, she would join the community in cheering mightily for a Bills win.
She cannot. The Kansas City Chiefs will host Buffalo in a much-anticipated showdown. The AFC championship game will determine which team goes to the Super Bowl, putting Lisa in a rare position: She has an unusually intimate understanding of the Bills and their long quest, but she and her husband, Matt, fly a Kansas City flag in their North Boston yard.
"How can I not root for my own family?” she asked.
Her son Mitch is operations director for the Chiefs, a job of day-to-day focus in the shadow of Covid-19. Lisa, Matt and their daughter Eaya Moore were in the stands in Miami last year to see the Kansas City victory that earned Mitch the Super Bowl ring his mother had a chance to try on not long ago.
This year, Mitch faced challenges such as helping assemble a vastly different kind of training camp, and coordinating travel in a masked and distanced world. All of it only intensifies a season in which his daily tasks go toward a collective mission of simply holding things together. To a Buffalo clan in the nuts-and-bolts business of football, supporting that work is no different than getting behind a team for which your kid might, say, carry the ball for 100 yards.
As an illustration, Lisa sent over a photo of her utterly exultant 5-year-old granddaughter Maya last week at Arrowhead Stadium, an image Mitch texted to her after the harrowing KC playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns.
“There’s pure and absolute joy on that face,” said Lisa, who – like her dad – has a lifetime awareness of just how much Western New York longs to experience the jubilance behind that smile.
“My heart is in two places,” said Kunttu, 76, of Lancaster. He often uses "we" when mentioning the Bills, familiarity based on a career that spanned 41 years before retirement, which led to a few points he made with emphasis.
He is intensely proud of Mitch, just as he is proud of his son Erik, film coordinator for the Detroit Lions, or his granddaughter Eaya, now directing a Vikings television show in Minnesota. Indeed, it was Kunttu – well-versed in how much work football can involve – who advised the teenage Mitch to seek “the glass windows” of a stadium, rather than the sidelines.
In other words, he counseled him to aspire to football administration. Mitch listened so well that Kunttu got a look at the Super Bowl ring when his grandson traveled here for the Chiefs win over the Bills in October. Kunttu has four Bills rings of his own from the 1990s run of AFC titles, but none quite the same as the one carried by Mitch, underlining the stakes Sunday night in what Kunttu forecasts as “a fun game” and a potentially epic offensive duel.
Certainly, Kunttu has enjoyed Buffalo’s ascending success, affinity underlined by a wall packed with Bills memorabilia. A guy who goes back to the second Saban era knows how much this city cares about the team, and he wishes such a memorable season did not lead to such a choice. But he also sees pro football as family business, which is why – in the end – he lines up behind his grandson.
“I still can’t believe it’s real,” said Elma native Mitch
As for Mitch, who paused Friday for a fast phone conversation, he has been doing plenty of back and forth text message needling with high school friends from Iroquois, though he hardly needs reminders of the emotion in his hometown.
Mitch Reynolds grew up with the Bills. He was a childhood regular at games and training camps and eventually interned with the team. Laid off after the lockout of 2011, he accepted a similar position in Kansas City. “That was right before they coined ‘Bills Mafia,’ and I was already all in, a hard-core fan,” he said of how he felt about Buffalo when he left.
Those sentiments quickly shifted as he built his new career, loyalty so absolute he stopped playing even fantasy football. He learned the truth Kunttu told an employee years ago, a guy so busy cheering that he stopped filming: When you are hired to do fast-thinking work for a team, you show up as a professional, not as a fan, or else one gets into the way of the other.
Kunttu admires how Mitch, 32, illuminates that ethic. Kansas City captured the Super Bowl last year for the first time in a half-century, and Mitch said the rippling community reaction reminded him of the euphoria he imagines rolling through Buffalo – in some future season.
“When you win a championship, there’s just so much buzz,” he said. “You deserve to celebrate, and you can enjoy and bask in it because it doesn’t come around very often, being at the mountaintop.”
He appreciates how powerfully such a triumph would reverberate in Western New York, and he is impressed by everything the Bills have accomplished. But his allegiance in Kansas City is bound tightly to coach Andy Reid, a guy Mitch describes as a mentor and “an incredible human being,” attributes all the more evident in the pandemic.
There were multiple challenges for an operations guy focused on things like, say, installing new plexiglass dividers in a stadium in the middle of the night. And if that didn't make the season unforgettable enough, Sunday's game arrives while Mitch’s wife, Diana, is expecting their third child within the coming weeks.
“I’m so thrilled for the city and its fan base,” Mitch said of Buffalo, but he insisted to his local buddies as they sparred by text that this will not quite be their breakthrough year.
His mom works as a dental hygienist, primarily at Lancaster Dental. She typically wears a KC mask on the job, though she did switch to the Bills on the day before last week’s playoff victory over Baltimore. “This town has such a good heart,” she said of Buffalo, offering appreciative warmth for the generosity of the team's followers.
She feels as if Sunday's game involves sports destiny, that it had to happen. Lisa remembers, as a child, wriggling through a crowd to seek the autograph of Bills receiver J.D. Hill. She recalls how her childhood household revolved around the schedule of the Bills. She has vivid memories of the years after her parents divorced, when she and her mother Susan, now in Florida, sat side-by-side at dozens of games.
Lisa knows the burnt-wood scent of stadium parking lots on crisp October days. She shared the disappointment when the Bills came within a few feet of beating the Giants 30 years ago. It all compounded her response last year when Kansas City won the Super Bowl, with Lisa's daughter weeping in the stadium as they watched Mitch embrace Reid, and Lisa wants badly for Bills loyalists close to her since childhood to someday learn exactly what that means.
She just does not want their someday to begin Sunday night, though she knows – based on a lifetime around the family business – that so many friends she loves in Buffalo hope with equal passion to see how it feels, in more like two weeks.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.