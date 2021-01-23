Sean Kirst: 'Heart in two places': A Buffalo-loving family that must root for the Chiefs

There were multiple challenges for an operations guy focused on things like, say, installing new plexiglass dividers in a stadium in the middle of the night. And if that didn't make the season unforgettable enough, Sunday's game arrives while Mitch’s wife, Diana, is expecting their third child within the coming weeks.

“I’m so thrilled for the city and its fan base,” Mitch said of Buffalo, but he insisted to his local buddies as they sparred by text that this will not quite be their breakthrough year.

His mom works as a dental hygienist, primarily at Lancaster Dental. She typically wears a KC mask on the job, though she did switch to the Bills on the day before last week’s playoff victory over Baltimore. “This town has such a good heart,” she said of Buffalo, offering appreciative warmth for the generosity of the team's followers.

She feels as if Sunday's game involves sports destiny, that it had to happen. Lisa remembers, as a child, wriggling through a crowd to seek the autograph of Bills receiver J.D. Hill. She recalls how her childhood household revolved around the schedule of the Bills. She has vivid memories of the years after her parents divorced, when she and her mother Susan, now in Florida, sat side-by-side at dozens of games.