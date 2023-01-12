Sean Kirst: 'He was a visionary': Recalling and honoring the Buffalo educator who helped create MLK holiday

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The news was of tremendous meaning to Charlene Le Fauve. As a senior adviser on scientific workforce diversity at the National Institutes of Health, her job centers on opening doors for young Americans of color to careers in medicine and other sciences.

She is also a native of Buffalo, where her late father, Samuel Woodard, was a longtime teacher. He died last month at 92 in Maryland, and Le Fauve’s voice still cracks with love and grief when she speaks of him. So it mattered to her to learn of what will happen at 9 a.m. Friday at City Honors School:

Woodard's name will be said out loud when the school resumes its in-person version of “Keeping the Dream Alive,” a longstanding, student-organized community tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In opening remarks that will reflect upon profound wounds endured by Buffalo in the last eight months, principal Bill Kresse intends to make sure every student in the hall understands Woodard's role in how King's holiday came to be.

"My father just valued education so much, and he instilled that as a fundamental principle in all of us," said Le Fauve, 57, who built her career around social justice and confronting disparities in health care.

Lum Smith, a Buffalo schools administrator who remembers Woodard as a teacher, describes him as "outstanding, very charismatic" – and a guy who would routinely speak of African American history his students never found in textbooks.

At City Honors, “Keeping the Dream Alive” was founded by the late Irene Taylor McVay, a Buffalo educator who – as a teenager – was an organizer of a 1951 school walkout in Farmville, Va., that became part of the nation-changing Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision.

McVay also brought together the African Dance and Drumming Troupe central to the “Dream” celebration. Nicole Ndayishimiye and Aubria Cooper, two senior class members of the troupe, say Woodard’s legacy fits seamlessly with their hopes for this year’s King gathering, which they helped organize for the last day of school before the formal observance.

Woodard was an educator in Buffalo until he left for Temple University. His importance in creating the holiday to honor King was acknowledged by Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post, who wrote a piece in 1983 celebrating a long-awaited federal embrace.

Gilliam described Woodard as one of the key figures who “conceived of and dreamed of that holiday." In 1968, when King died, Woodard was an assistant professor of education at Temple, so new to Philadelphia after leaving Buffalo that he still was living out of a hotel room. When I spoke to him in 2018, he told me he sat on the edge of his bed weeping after learning King had been murdered by an assassin in Memphis.

He gathered himself, demonstrating what Le Fauve said was the great principle of his life. He called a friend at The Philadelphia Inquirer and said there ought to be a national holiday in King’s memory, an annual opportunity for the nation to step back and recommit to the mission of true equality.

“What I’d always believed,” Woodard said in 2018, “is that good could come from evil.”

The idea has aching resonance in Buffalo. The King gathering at City Honors will be almost eight months to the day since May 14, when a racist killer murdered 10 African Americans who shopped or worked at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Friday's event follows by only a few weeks the Christmas weekend blizzard that claimed at least 44 lives in Western New York, most in Buffalo itself, and a Dartmouth Avenue house fire in which five children died.

Student organizers say lingering sorrow cannot be separated from “Keeping the Dream Alive,” which will include an address by Buffalo poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth. But they also see the gathering as a statement on collective resolve and community, especially after two years of doing the event by Zoom.

“It’s just a different kind of power when we’re all together,” Cooper said.

As for Woodard, the students say it is moving to know someone with close ties to Buffalo played such a pivotal national role. Ndayishimye said that legacy meshes beautifully with an annual Honors performance of “Happy Birthday,” the Stevie Wonder tribute to King that became an anthem in the campaign for the holiday.

Le Fauve said her mother, Charlotte Murray, was raised in Buffalo. Le Fauve, born in 1965 at the old Deaconess Hospital, was the only one of Woodard’s four daughters delivered here, though she left the city in early childhood, not long before her parents divorced.

She still has reasons to return to Western New York. Le Fauve's husband, Beau, graduated from Amherst High School. They are devoted Bills fans, who worried with countless others when Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest, and rejoiced in his subsequent recovery. And Buffalo itself will always be a reminder of Samuel Woodard’s ethic, built upon the barriers he faced and overcame in his own life.

Born in West Virginia, his father – a miner – died from the "black lung." Woodard was orphaned at 6 by the death of his mother. His older sister, Naomi, became the central figure in his life by honoring their mom’s deathbed request: Keep the family together.

His own experience of childhood scarcity and hunger led Woodard to the burning mission of his career: African American children, even when confronted with catastrophic circumstance, could rise to lives of profound meaning and achievement – though all too often many others could not see such potential.

King, then, served as an early beacon. Woodard was part of the March on Washington in 1963 and was there to hear King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Murray said.

“I’m absolutely sure,” Le Fauve said of King, “that my father found inspiration in someone who manifested and articulated leadership and vision and change despite being the object of discrimination, violence and harm.”

In that Philadelphia hotel room, overwhelmed by grief after learning of King’s death, Woodard offered his notion to a newspaper. King was a fraternity brother at Alpha Phi Alpha – he had addressed a national conference of the organization in 1956, in Buffalo – and Woodard’s notion of an Alpha-backed day of national honor and reflection swiftly was picked up by the wire services.

Other diligent champions shared the idea. It was finally signed into law in 1983, after a national tour by Stevie Wonder and poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron broke down lingering walls of resistance. That Woodard played a role of such magnitude does not surprise Le Fauve, whose dad “always thought big. He was a visionary.”

Woodard arrived in Buffalo in 1953, not long after graduating from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. He held down a shift for a while at General Motors, then became a school teacher – and later an administrator – while working toward advanced degrees at Canisius College and the University at Buffalo.

From Temple, he went on to the University at Illinois and then, in 1974, to Howard University – where he built a reputation as a scholar, writer and what his daughter described as a “transactional analyst,” whose passion and focus involved the possibilities that ought to be within reach of African American children, when instead too many were sidetracked by monumental struggle.

Almost 55 years after Woodard was among the first to suggest a national holiday for King, hundreds of students, educators and members of the community will pack the City Honors auditorium Friday as part of the tribute Woodard helped create. Le Fauve has no doubt it would have mattered to her father, whose message to those young women and men would boil down to this:

At a time of incomprehensible loss in Buffalo, our greatest hope lies in the strength and potential in each of them – the treasure he spent his life helping to find.