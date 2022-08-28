Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tiara Johnson thought about taking that Saturday off from Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The soon-to-be graduate of Canisius College wanted to spend the spring weekend preparing for her upcoming commencement.

Instead, she went to work. She needed to save the time off for graduation. She also lives by the discipline she witnessed in her folks in Brooklyn, the same parents whose dream as they did their jobs each day was to see their children complete college.

On May 14, Johnson left her dorm and walked to Tops.

Sharing that story, to her, is a responsibility, told in reverence and memory of 10 who died and three others who were wounded in a mass murder that investigators quickly learned was the work of a white supremacist.

Monday, Johnson hopes to see the family and close friends of Aaron Salter Jr. at a sold-out golf tournament in his honor at the Lockport Golf and Country Club. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund named for the Tops security guard who died while trying to stop the armored gunman.

Johnson said Salter also warned many in the store. She wants to assure his relatives that she will not forget how he helped to save her life, and many others.

“He definitely protected us,” she said.

She remembers him as part of a jubilant mood earlier that day, in Tops, that now seems a cruel and unbearable prelude. “Everybody was so happy,” Johnson said. The sun was out. It had not been that long since it snowed. That afternoon felt like a gateway to a new season.

Johnson had been there a year, working weekends while finishing her studies in computer science. “It was a very big deal to my family,” she said. Her parents went to work before they had a chance to complete college. Johnson was about to become their third child with a degree.

On that Saturday, she brought her mortarboard to Tops, where Brooklyn Hough – a fellow service desk employee, also 22, whose birthday is only one day apart from Johnson's – planned to decorate it for commencement.

Johnson wore her hair naturally that afternoon, letting it out in a “high poof.” The rest of the staff knew her routines well, including Salter. Everyone kidded her affectionately, she said: What is up with your hair?

On her way in, she said hello to Zaire Goodman, a co-worker whose warmth she always appreciated, before Johnson started her job alongside Hough and assistant service manager Latisha Rogers. Salter soon stopped by to cash a check. He and Johnson had a bond that began when Salter, months earlier, noticed she was wearing a Canisius sweater.

He shared her passion for math and science. He told her that he left Canisius as a young man, only three credits short of graduating, because he needed to go to work.

That decision, three months later, is at the center of her thoughts.

Johnson, pointing to faith in God, often contemplates this sequence: In early afternoon, she took a 15-minute break. She planned to grab some green grapes and go outdoors for a minute simply to enjoy the sun, but getting the grapes took longer than expected.

Change anything, and she would have been outside, unprotected, when the killer arrived. Instead, she returned to the service desk, allowing Hough to start her own break as an older guy came to the window. He pushed his check under the glass and then kidded her, pretending he did not have ID, and Johnson remembers they were in the middle of that joke when the gunshots began.

It was noise of indescribable proximity and violence, “a sound that did not even sound like a real sound,” she said. Instantly, Johnson and Rogers dropped to the tile floor, landing with such force Johnson’s leg was bruised for weeks.

The gunshots grew louder. Johnson, the customer’s check still in her hand, knew the room for returnable bottles was nearby. She crawled to it, turned the knob, crawled in, locked the door behind her, and then - fearing ricochets - crawled behind some barrels.

Her phone was in her pocket. She was wearing ear pods. “I knew I needed to call some people,” she said, and her first one went to her boyfriend, to whom she said simply: “They’re shooting!” She quickly followed by calling her roommate, who had planned to stop by Tops. Johnson warned her: You cannot come here.

Then Johnson called her mother, in Brooklyn. Looking back, she said she never used to call her mom enough, and the voice that answered was pure elation until Johnson said:

“Mommy, they’re shooting us in the store.”

Her mother, hearing that, screamed and called on God.

Within the chaos was a fast cascade of shots, which Johnson believes was Salter and the gunman, exchanging fire. Later, finally, there was brief silence, then sirens. Johnson's phone buzzed, a call from Hough, hiding in a restroom: She wanted to be sure Johnson and Rogers were safe.

The killer had been captured, and Johnson began to cry: She would learn only later how Rogers, whispering from behind the counter, called 911, and how a call taker was eventually fired after officials said that call was mishandled. As for Hough, she called Johnson again to say she and Rogers had safely made it outside, where Hough told rescuers a friend was locked in the bottle room.

Firefighters went to the door, and Johnson crawled over to open it. A man helped her up, then gently placed a cloth shopping bag over her face. As he guided her toward the exit, he said:

Don’t look.

She remembers a scent “like fire and blood” before a blast of fresh air, and the relief of seeing Rogers and Hough. Someone in the street, racked with grief, screamed that “a white man had come here and done it.” To Johnson it seemed incomprehensible, and it was only after the mother of a friend drove her home that she began learning how everyone killed was African American, and how Goodman, her friend and co-worker, was among the wounded.

The old mortarboard was lost, part of a crime scene. Just in time for graduation, Hough designed Johnson’s new one. At a commencement where Canisius gave Salter a posthumous degree, Johnson's cap held photos of all 10 people lost, with a quote from #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke: "Get up. Stand up. Speak up. Do something."

Those words stayed with her at Salter’s funeral, where Earl Perrin – a retired officer who worked with Salter in the Buffalo Police Department – announced how he and fellow retirees Nate Goldsmith and Bradford Pitts were creating the scholarship fund.

A string of ongoing kindnesses from people Johnson admires would lead her to Perrin, one of the mentors who helped her find a temporary internship with the New Era Cap Co., after she left Tops. She is staying in Buffalo, at least for now – “I’m a firm believer you shouldn’t run from your problems” – and she said she has work to do in this community.

Since May 14, she said, “I've been trying to push myself back into who I was,” though she knows that is not quite possible. She dreams of seeing a Salter scholarship at Canisius to help everyday students who face any financial crisis that might otherwise force them to leave school, as Salter had to do himself.

Perrin, the scholarship coordinator, said every good idea “is on the table.” The fund now includes a $100,000 donation from Paddock Chevrolet that Perrin intends to detail at the tournament. What started as a vision for a single high school scholarship has achieved a magnitude that Perrin and his friends describe as a gift from God.

As for Johnson, she will seek out Salter’s family at the tournament to express her gratitude, how she believes his courage helped save her and many others, and how she now seeks to live her life in conscious tribute to the 10.

That can be as simple as trying to call her mother every day, based on full awareness of what it means to have that chance.