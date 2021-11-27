Sean Kirst: Graying students say orphan-turned-teacher, at 86, defines Thanksgiving

Janan was the kind of guy who made them want to show up.

Three of the four daughters born to Janan and his wife Judy also went into education. Two of them – Lemay and Carolyn Richards – helped plan the surprise after Lemay heard from Bill Tomczak, another Janan student, who told her just how many people wanted to show appreciation.

“You think about all these years later, 40 years later, and they still see him as such an essential part of their lives,” Lemay said. “You have to do something pretty heavy to have that kind of impact.”

She and Richards said the tale, at Thanksgiving, is hardly just about their father: It is a reminder of the potential role played by any teacher.

Janan perceives all of it as forward motion, even now. Despite the cruelty he encountered as a child, he often thinks of Masterson and other mentors in his life, all these people who went so far out of their way on his behalf. Above all else, he thanks God for the way each of them came into his path, and he sees the direct result of such compassion in the lives of his own kids and grandchildren – not to mention in the trajectory of so many students.