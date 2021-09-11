Sean Kirst: From unbearable loss on Sept. 11 to finding peace in 'nuances'

Mark Morabito will spend this Sept. 11 quietly, with family. In 2016, he traveled to New York City to take part in a communal reading of the names of the lost, but his recovery from another heart attack, suffered only days ago, leaves him with little choice this weekend except for settling in at home.
Saturday will mark 20 years since the late summer morning when Morabito, now 59, drove his wife, Laura Lee DeFazio Morabito, to a Massachusetts car service that provided rides to Boston Logan International Airport. As Laura Lee climbed from their car to leave for a business trip, Morabito told her that he loved her. It was a seemingly casual moment he now considers his one gift from that day, because Laura Lee was about to board American Airlines Flight 11.
She was seated in the front of the plane, one of 92 passengers and crew on board, when hijackers acting on behalf of al-Qaida stormed the cockpit, then flew the aircraft into the north tower of the World Trade Center. Laura Lee was among almost 3,000 people who died as the result of the attacks in Manhattan, at the Pentagon and when another airliner crashed to earth in Shanksville, Pa.
“What I think about now,” Morabito said, “are nuances.”
He lives in Victor, near Rochester. He is only a few days removed from treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital, where his heart attack – and the tenuous aftermath – left him fearing last week that he would never have the chance to make it home. Dr. Eduardo Arazoza, a cardiologist who has treated Morabito for more than 15 years, spoke of how his patient has endured “numerous heart attacks,” open heart surgery and many other cardiac procedures.
“He’s beaten the odds,” Arazoza said, with admiration.
Morabito, intensely conscious of mortality and the velocity of time, said he has spent years contemplating the meaning of lasting remembrance and Sept. 11. He knows that an entire generation of Americans is too young for living memory of what happened on that day, which brings Morabito back to the way he defines nuance.
Throughout the week, on many television channels, he has happened upon images that remain almost unbearable to him, slow-motion repetitions of the instants when two airliners collided with the towers that soon collapsed upon themselves, burying a city in a cloud of dust and grief.
Mark Morabito had thought for a long time about what he wanted to say. He was a reader Sunday at the ceremony of remembrance at the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum. Thousands upon thousands were there to hear him as he stepped to a dais to read 21 names from the list of 2,996 men, women and children
To Morabito, it is as searing as it gets, an unavoidable return to the moment when he lost his wife. He said he has needed every minute of the last 20 years to reach a point where he can focus on what he sees as the most critical element of memory, beyond the almost numbing scope of the destruction.
“What you hear about are numbers,” Morabito said, “but numbers are people, real people, with real families.”
He offered that thought and then described Laura Lee. He met her in Arizona when they were both young and getting started with their business careers. She always loved Barry Manilow, and Morabito chose a Manilow concert as the perfect spot to propose marriage.
If he lies awake at night now and thinks of her, what he sees beyond all else is a wall-to-wall smile that he said “caused people to move toward her when she walked into a room.”
In 2007, six years after Flight 11 hit the tower, a state trooper pulled up in front of his home. Investigators delivered the wedding ring Laura Lee wore onto the plane, one side of that ring bent almost flat from sheer force. Morabito placed it on a chain and wore it for a while, then gave it to Laura Lee's mother.
Arazoza, so familiar with that story, said grief and trauma will always be intertwined with the long history of illness involving Morabito's heart. For years after Sept. 11, Morabito said, he was lost in a kind of burning, constant rage. Healing finally came in two ways: He met Kristen Farrington, who became his second wife, and in 2008 Kristen gave birth to their now 13-year-old daughter, Julia.
Mother and daughter, Morabito said, renewed his sense of hope. He looks back on the guy he was when the plane hit the tower. Until that moment, he said, he was all too consumed by his job as a trader, “by the idea of making money” and the belief that everything in the couple's lives should revolve around their work.
“You don’t really understand how precious something is until it’s not there,” Morabito said. “And then you look back on where you put your priorities and it’s like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ ”
Today, he sees the combination of losing Laura Lee – followed by his extended ordeal with heart disease – as a daily reminder of how finite everything can be, and that whatever time you burn away cannot be recovered. His daughter left this week to start her first day of eighth grade, that pivot year between childhood and high school, and he intends to enjoy every minute as she makes a transition her dad said "goes too fast."
It is all part of what Morabito believes is the greatest tribute he can offer, the nuance all too easy to lose in raw footage of overwhelming violence. He said the real magnitude of Sept. 11 – the point he does not allow himself to forget and a revelation he said also applies to those lost in the pandemic – is the way every innocent life that came to an end, whether a worker or passenger or a selfless first responder, had a power and trajectory much like Laura Lee’s.
He attempts to think of all the thousands, one by one, and he brings the same reverence to every member of the military who died in Afghanistan. He tries to make his focus hinge on gratitude for everything they were – a shift from the years when he was driven by sheer fury.
That changed, he said, because of people who love him. He gives thanks to his wife and his daughter, to a 96-year-old aunt, Doris Mitchell, who offered wisdom and endless humor, and to many friends who stayed with him when all he saw was despair. They helped him find his way, and he said his latest brush with mortality at the hospital left him wistful about a phenomenon he wishes he could somehow rekindle now – that brief window of time after the attacks when grief and loss led to a wave of face-to-face compassion.
He remembers how people at that moment responded with unexpected patience to a confused driver who might be next to them in traffic, or how they would buy coffee for some surprised stranger, behind them in line. He recalls a fleeting moment of communion, so different than what we are living now, a bond held together by the most intimate and fundamental knowledge – the humbling idea that all those lost on that September morning could have been, in the end, any one of us.
Morabito understands that a 20-year observance of such staggering grief will inevitably lead to reflections and debate about vast changes triggered by the attacks. But he also hopes there is at least a little time this weekend to contemplate the lesson he shares, again and again, with his daughter:
If you have the chance to resolve an old hurt, do it. And when you go to bed at night, make sure the people you love know that it is true.
“If you really want to honor my wife,” Morabito said, “remember that.”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.