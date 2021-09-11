Sean Kirst: From unbearable loss on Sept. 11 to finding peace in 'nuances'

Today, he sees the combination of losing Laura Lee – followed by his extended ordeal with heart disease – as a daily reminder of how finite everything can be, and that whatever time you burn away cannot be recovered. His daughter left this week to start her first day of eighth grade, that pivot year between childhood and high school, and he intends to enjoy every minute as she makes a transition her dad said "goes too fast."

It is all part of what Morabito believes is the greatest tribute he can offer, the nuance all too easy to lose in raw footage of overwhelming violence. He said the real magnitude of Sept. 11 – the point he does not allow himself to forget and a revelation he said also applies to those lost in the pandemic – is the way every innocent life that came to an end, whether a worker or passenger or a selfless first responder, had a power and trajectory much like Laura Lee’s.

He attempts to think of all the thousands, one by one, and he brings the same reverence to every member of the military who died in Afghanistan. He tries to make his focus hinge on gratitude for everything they were – a shift from the years when he was driven by sheer fury.