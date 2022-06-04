Sean Kirst: From stroller, how 2-year-old ended up leading way in Buffalo Marathon

A couple of years ago, Lucas McAneney faced a challenge many parents will recognize. He and his wife, Colleen, were looking for a way to help their infant son, Sutton, to take better naps.

The solution came through a return to the competitive sport at which McAneney excelled, a sport he believed he had set aside for good, once their son was born.

Running.

Still, McAneney could not anticipate such reignited passion would provide one small instant of wonder for a city going through as raw and sorrowful a time as Buffalo has faced.

At the heart of it, as McAneney emphasized, was a soulful 2-year-old in a racing helmet and Velcro sneakers who not only marveled out loud at much of the Buffalo Marathon but was the first entrant across the finish line.

“He has never talked more while we ran," McAneney said, "than he did during that race.”

McAneney won last Sunday's marathon, though technically he was a couple of feet behind his son, whom he pushed in a running stroller. Father and son wore matching bibs as they covered the 26.2-mile course in 2:33.29, and there was something about the feat – about this 35-year-old dad winning a marathon while doing what you see parents doing with little kids along trails in nearby parks – that traveled like awestruck lightning across social media.

According to Canadian Running magazine, the winning time was about two minutes off the world record for marathon stroller-pushing set in 2016 by Calum Neff, accompanied by 4-year-old daughter Alessandra at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

While McAneney wanted to shatter that mark, he said the real importance of going after the record was simply as a means of getting into the race with his son.

“It was on my mind, because I thought physically we might have a chance to break it,” he said. But the idea that he had a fighting chance at a world record – and that his pace would keep Sutton from being any problem for other runners – was enough to convince Buffalo Marathon officials to provide a one-time waiver on their usual rule against strollers in the race.

“They said yes,” McAneney recalled of the answer he received last winter, in a Buffalo that now seems like a different world.

Like millions of others, he followed the wrenching coverage of coldblooded malice on May 14 at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, where investigators say a white supremacist murdered 10 women and men simply because they were Black Americans.

Fifteen days later, on the morning of the marathon, McAneney and his wife woke up at 5:40 a.m. at a Cheektowaga hotel. That left them 50 minutes to reach the starting line and to settle Sutton into his stroller – cutting it so close that race executive director Greg Weber was not sure they were there until the race was underway.

They joined a field that listened as the names of the 10 killed at Tops were read out loud, a bell sounding for each one, followed by a silence so profound many runners were in tears.

McAneney understood the magnitude. Raised in Ontario, he began to make a mark as a runner in high school. He went on to compete as a distance runner in college, and kept going at a high level afterward. The race in Buffalo was his 21st marathon.

In all those years, he had never experienced anything approaching the communal solemnity around last week's race, from start to end.

“It was the general vibe of the city,” he said, “the feeling that everyone’s hurting and on guard, but the feeling that everyone’s embracing each other more than ever.”

By the time he was about 3 miles into the race, he realized the only runners still in front of him were doing the half-marathon. He settled into the lead position, holding his pace as he pushed the stroller and engaged in some conversation with his young son, who brought along a bottle filled with water and recharged with the occasional nap.

McAneney said Sutton enjoyed being in front because he could see the flashing lights of the police cars. At one point the child noticed a playground and asked if they could stop, accepting it when his dad said, "Not right now."

Sutton was also intrigued by the number of bison likenesses along the way, especially the familiar life-sized statues, which led him to often say in a soft voice:

Buffalo.

For McAneney, there was something uniquely spiritual about his first competitive marathon since 2018. Less than a year after that race, when Colleen learned she was pregnant with their son, McAneney contemplated the time and responsibilities involved with being a dad and doubted he would run again in any serious way.

Their baby turned out to be a lot like his father. “I had a ton of energy when I was a kid, and he seems to be that way,” said McAneney, who read somewhere about how some kids love to nap in jogging strollers. He mentioned it to Colleen, who embraced the notion.

She went out and bought a running stroller for her husband. Early in the pandemic, while he and Colleen stayed with relatives in Niagara Falls, Ont., McAneney discovered many safe and beautiful routes. Sutton was clearly happy in the stroller, and the father had found a magnificent way to help his son take naps.

“This did it,” said McAneney, who felt himself returning to true running shape, even as – bit by bit – those regular stroller journeys evolved from nap times for Sutton into memorable father-son conversations.

In February, after he read some stories about the stroller record, McAneney sent the email to marathon officials in Buffalo, a race he had entered twice before. Weber, executive director of the event, thought about it and granted approval after careful safety review by race operations director Rich Clark.

It was a rare decision, Weber said, based on unusual circumstance. Even so, the widespread response leaves Weber “glad we did it, glad we could support it and glad he ran.” At the hardest imaginable moment, McAneney’s success wrapped in the message of warmth, solace and community for Buffalo that organizers hoped the marathon would provide.

Weber said an English teacher from Kenmore East High School, Nikki Hanagan, showed up to run on race day with a group of student volunteers. She was the "catalyst," Weber said, for a marathon food drive that collected around 22,000 pounds of groceries for families in the neighborhoods surrounding Jefferson Avenue - a result she knew mattered more than any finish line - and she also suggested asking every runner to wear a ribbon honoring the women and men who died at Tops.

McAneney had enough left to just hold off runner-up Dave Cook of Auburn, though he said his chance for the world record ended "when I ran out of gas at about 23 miles." To most of us, it was astounding enough that a dad and the 2-year-old he propelled in a stroller collected matching first-place medals in such a well-known race.

They left so quickly they forgot their first-place trophy – one they intend to come back and pick up. Sutton was eager to go to the pool at the hotel, while McAneney was beginning to realize it was almost certainly a once-in-a-lifetime day.

He does not expect to enter another race pushing a stroller. His son is growing fast and just about old enough to take part in children’s “fun runs.” As for McAneney, looking back on his own long career as a runner, he reached a swift conclusion about the meaning of the Buffalo Marathon, and the day he and his son crossed the finish line together.

“This is what I’ll remember," McAneney said, "above everything else.”

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News.

