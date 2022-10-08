Sean Kirst: From Lackawanna, disbelieving 'Rosie the Riveter' to see tale on big screen

It took 97 years for Viola Hippert, typically matter-of-fact about monumental events, to finally confront one that she feels makes no sense. She is preparing for a Sunday night celebration she half-seriously calls “the great undoing,” the North Park Theatre premiere of a film about her life, and the idea of seeing her face on the big screen fills her with such disbelief she laughs out loud.

“I'm a nobody,” insists Viola, though she admits to one big reason the whole thing feels like treasure.

Her entire life was built on courage and selflessness she saw firsthand, and she never thought she would have a chance of saying thanks from the cinematic spotlight of a beautiful 102-year-old landmark.

The film is called “I’ll find a way or make one – A Rosie story.” It was created by Rebecca Fasanello and Teresa Castillo, a couple of Buffalo-raised filmmakers, and it will be shown within a sequence of short films, beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, all selected as part of the Buffalo International Film Festival.

“This is just so perfect at the North Park, because it was born in 1920 and Viola was born in 1925,” said Fasanello, who already suspects the presence of the white-haired and effusive Viola in that classic theater will be as moving and memorable as the film itself.

The 7 p.m. start is also ideal for a Buffalo Sunday in October, Fasanello said, since that gives anyone watching the Bills-Steelers game – either at the stadium or from a living room – just enough time to catch a breath and get to the theater.

Buffalo International Film Festival returns with screenings, filmmakers, exhibits and premieres The festival features more than 160 movies from across the country and around the world, including notable films made in – and with strong connections to – Western New York.

The idea was built upon Viola’s work at Bell Aircraft during World War II. She started as a teenager, not long beyond Lackawanna High School. She would climb on an afternoon bus at Kane Street and make a couple of transfers that would get her to downtown Buffalo, where she would catch one last bus to the plant – before she reversed it all, every night, on the way home.

That placed her among the legion of American women nicknamed “Rosie the Riveters,” who stepped in to fill critical factory jobs once millions of men left for the war. Historians speak of how that period broke down barriers, forever transforming the roles and aspirations of women in the American workforce, but Castillo and Fasanello said the film takes a particularly intimate approach with Viola.

“She's such a strong person, a strong character speaking for this time in memory that is almost entirely gone," Castillo said. While the focus is Viola's work at Bell, Castillo found the most compelling portions to be "the intergenerational connection between strong women" – which begins with Viola's gratitude toward her mother and grandmother, and is reinforced by tight bonds that extend to Viola's own role as a great-grandmother today.

Her duties at Bell involved riding a three-wheeled bicycle between departments on the vast floor, delivering tools to workers handling different tasks. In high school, her smarts and diligence had earned the admiration of the principal, John Osborne, who encouraged her to master office skills, then helped her find work once she graduated – including the job during the war.

Eighty years later, the fiercely ethical Viola admits to one teenage subterfuge: On her application to Bell she did not admit to being a lightning-fast typist, or to any of her clerical skills.

She did not want to sit in an office. Her dad worked at the steel plant. Her mom baked for neighbors and did some cleaning at a tavern, where Viola often helped. The people she loved worked with their hands, and Viola had no hesitation:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In a factory, she was going to do factory work.

“You’re no better than the next guy,” she said. “To me, I felt lucky to be able to do the stuff I did.”

One admission: I have a peripheral connection to all this. A couple of years ago, I wrote a column about how Viola and a few others in the tiny surviving group of Buffalo “Rosies” had to cancel an annual reunion and celebration at the Steel Plant Museum, because of the risk of Covid-19.

Viola was a star in that piece. At 95, she spoke of her frustration with what she called “this damn bug,” and she talked about walking laps in her basement to stay in shape, and she remembered how she "worked like a demon" at Bell during the war. The column ran with a photo that showed Viola balancing a giant wrench on her shoulder.

For V-J Day, honoring factory 'Rosies' who helped win the war Even now, the generation that endured the war carries the memory of “V-J Day” with a mesh of joy, relief and sorrow.

Fasanello saw the piece. The initial inspiration was to simply make a 4-minute web extra for public television. But one idea led to another, and Fasanello envisioned something more in Viola and her outlook. That eventually led Fasanello and Castillo, working as a team, to overcome a sequence of pandemic hurdles to make their 19-minute film.

“We hope,” Fasanello said, “this is a gift to Vi and her family.”

In Western New York, it is a flashpoint for thousands upon thousands of us whose mothers or grandmothers did similar duty during the war, a film that provides a lasting tribute to a generation almost gone from our lives. Viola went to work when she was 8, cleaning house during the Great Depression for a neighbor who taught her how to do everyday jobs and do them well. Viola would earn a quarter each time that she brought straight to her mother – a payment worth about $6 today.

Viola's parents were Serbian immigrants. She remembers how her dad would come home from the blast furnace to “haul coke on the side for the bigwigs,” and how he somehow taught himself to read and write in English. As a child in Lackawanna, Viola cleaned houses and helped her mother in the tavern before going to work as a teen at a drug store soda fountain, then riding the bus to Bell after the start of World War II.

The job helped distract her from wartime worrying. A few years earlier, she had been at the Croatian Hall for a social when a guy named Erwin Hippert, on his buddy’s urging, worked up the guts to ask her to dance. A song called “Maria Elena” was playing, with a central line that translates this way:

“Say that we will never part.”

It was a prophecy. One dance, and they were a couple. Yet Joe – everyone called him that – left for the Navy while Viola worked at Bell throughout the war, which gave their eventual wedding even more meaning. Over 72 years of marriage, they raised two daughters, Sue and Jean, and Viola would build a career as what today would be described as an executive assistant at state Supreme Court.

Her husband was a volunteer firefighter, a guy who would fix a broken bike for any kid on the block, "someone always doing for someone else," she said. He died a few years ago, but she will tell you how she believes he still comes back at night to settle into a favorite armchair and turn off her lights, when needed. At 97, Viola has lost both Joe and their daughter Jean, but her attitude is unchanged:

"No lollygagging," Viola said. She stills enjoys Mass, or making stops at the casino. Sue Lord, her daughter, said her mother witnessed the ultimate kind of selflessness in childhood – “Her parents were very giving people even when they had nothing to give” – and Viola has never strayed from their philosophy:

She keeps going. Viola rarely went to the movies when she was a kid, and she is amazed that a couple of filmmakers believe “this little squirt from Steelawanna Avenue” has a compelling story.

“I’m just a nobody,” Viola said again, even if nobody else agrees.