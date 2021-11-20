A day rarely goes by when someone does not bring it up. The question of whether or where to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium often ignites emotional conversation, said Jerry Daniels Jr., longtime Jefferson Avenue mainstay of the Carl-Jeff barber shop founded by his dad, who is recovering at home from an illness.

“It’d be amazing to see the stadium in the city,” said Daniels, a devout Bills fan whose allegiance becomes clear the moment you walk in. Different customers like different spots for the project – maybe the South Park Avenue site already studied by the state, or a location near the waterfront, or even putting it up by the Central Terminal, and tying it by Metro Rail to downtown – but Daniels, who sees the project as a kick-start for everything from hotel business to rapid transit improvements, said the consensus of the regulars is clear:

They want it in Buffalo.

Many Western New Yorkers feel the same way, as made clear by an emotional stack of messages I received in recent weeks, while others contend the team should stay in a new stadium in Orchard Park – or that so much public money should not be spent on a sports facility at all.

All of those passionate takes arrived in response to a column last month about Dr. Ryan Miller, a young physician and a true believer in a city site who contends there has not been nearly enough true civic discussion about potentially spending about $1.4 billion – much or all of it, most likely, in taxpayer dollars – on building anew in Orchard Park, near the existing stadium.

Before making a massive public commitment, Miller argues, the community deserves a full chance to think it out. So I asked readers to offer brief thoughts on where a new stadium should go – or if they want one, period – and the reactions, as you might expect, swiftly poured in.

Some agree with Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson, renowned for his drenched-in-ketchup-and-mustard ritual in Hammer's Lot near Highmark Stadium, who contends it is logically and essentially a “done deal” for a new stadium in Orchard Park. From Johnson’s perspective, that plan sustains “the game-day ambiance” he sees as central to the team’s identity.

Others echo the point made by architectural critic Paul Goldberger, in a recent conversation: Unlike a smaller, well-designed baseball ballpark, a football stadium – with its giant footprint and sea of parking – can be damaging, rather than uplifting, for a city.

Estimates from a state consultant say a city site along South Park Avenue could cost about $750 million more than a new structure in Orchard Park – though many readers say, if the city plan involved sweeping civic upgrades, it could justify the extra money.

Some voices came in that were reminders of earlier stadium decisions: Eve Kowalewski of New Jersey, an architect and Buffalo native who played a key role in shaping the notion of now-Sahlen Field as a throwback ballpark, argued there are ways of building in the city that would demand far less than $2 billion.

Brittany Healy, 26, a wildlife biologist who was raised in the Old First Ward and now co-owns a home there, bristles at the notion of that neighborhood as home to the Bills. People outside that tight-knit area, she said, are not thinking of the damage to everyday lives, landmark businesses and the deep but fragile community that she said would be upended by a new stadium.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to put it here,” said Healy, voicing a concern that leads into a point made by architect Peter Flynn, who hopes the stadium is in the city: For a proposal to succeed, he said, it needs to mesh with city fabric, not detract from it.

Charley Ferguson, tight end on the championship Bills teams of the old American Football League, has a particularly intimate perspective. He remembers living in the 1960s at the old Markeen Hotel on Main Street when the Bills played at the old War Memorial Stadium, their Jefferson Avenue home for 12 years, not far from the Carl-Jeff shop. Ferguson said he joined several teammates in parking at an old Loblaws grocery lot and walking to the stadium known as the Rockpile, past the front yards of neighborhood residents who greeted the players as friends as much as celebrities.

Today, Ferguson is 82, a retired production superintendent from Harrison Radiator in Lockport. His barber happens to be Jerry Daniels Jr., who suggested calling Ferguson at Elderwood at Amherst, where he is staying temporarily as he recovers from a pacemaker procedure.

Ferguson spoke of the long-ago talk of a “Crossroads Stadium” near Michigan and Scott, and the doomed plans for a domed stadium in Lancaster. He watched when then-Rich Stadium went up in Orchard Park, part of a movement away from the city, and he now follows the debate about whether the Bills should come back.

The primary issue, he said, is to “take a good look at what it would do” to the tapestry of Buffalo if you build within its borders – what happens to the neighborhoods and streets intertwined with whatever site you pick, and how you measure true civic revenue.

Yet if, and only if, those challenges can be satisfied?

“Well,” said Ferguson softly, “I think it could generate a lot.”

A sampling of thoughts from readers, taken from a longer archive well worth reading at BuffaloNews.com:

I believe that building a new stadium in Orchard Park would be a huge mistake. Fifty years ago, Buffalo lost a generational opportunity when the University at Buffalo went to Amherst (which may be one of the ugliest campuses in America) and the Bills went to Orchard Park. For the sake of my grandkids, don't repeat this mistake!

– Pete Starkey

I truly believe the Bills stadium belongs in Orchard Park … Has anyone considered the devastation (if the team leaves) to the small business owners in Orchard Park and surrounding areas?

– Arline Engasser

Personally, I am very much opposed to corporate welfare. The NFL is a billion-dollar business and should build its own stadiums.

– Stan Watorek

I’m OK with downtown, but no dome ... We should also build a convention center next to the stadium, with a hotel. Make it an all-in-one location.

– Gaston Custer

South Park site has ZERO appeal and maximum disruption. BEST site = Ohio Street. It has outstanding visual appeal: Buffalo River, Lake Erie, grain elevators, Outer Harbor, Canalside, downtown, etc. Would be best venue in NFL. Period. Think big!

– Jim Rudnicki

Let the NFL and the Pegulas pay for it. They'll be getting richer from it.

Keep it in Orchard Park and let the fans enjoy tailgating.

– Susan Udin

I don't live and die by the Bills, but in my opinion, asking for gargantuan amounts of tax money to fund a billionaires’ game is unconscionable … "Gameday Experience" is being at the game and great sight lines … not $7 bottles of water, $14 beer in a paper cup and $30 parking fees.

– Curt Taylor

Think of it this way – putting the “downtown” stadium in the Old First Ward is as logical and makes as much sense as putting it in Allentown, the Elmwood Village or Black Rock. I am not opposed to the stadium being built in Buffalo, but it needs a location that will not dismantle our neighborhoods.

– Brittany Slomba

I have a friend who is a season ticket holder but has trouble getting to the games because of a lack of public transportation sites near the Orchard Park facility. He may give up his seats. Build it in Buffalo, near available public transportation.

– Tom Steffan

The most reasonable decision in my opinion is building in Orchard Park with a variety of funding, 20%-30% from the Pegulas, 5%-10% selling PSLs and suites, remainder from state and county ... Orchard Park is already familiar to fans and it keeps the Bills next to their headquarters and practice areas.

– Michael Wiktor

I like the Central Terminal … a magnificent structure with architectural and historic significance. This is an opportunity to build a stadium central to the region, close to downtown. It would utilize current mass transit and foster future growth of a quality transit system.

– James Norton

Quick thought: A stadium in downtown Niagara Falls. New York State pays 50% … a major convention center is included in the new covered stadium.

– Frank Ricchiazzi

Spending public money on a new (domed) stadium is justified if the stadium delivers benefits to the community beyond football. The South Park site does that and more ... We cannot as a community allow Pegula Sports and Entertainment to ram their ill-conceived, undersized, open-air Orchard Park site down our throats.

– Paula M. Blanchard

Two things about the stadium: It must pave a way to the future. It can't be on the fringe. Why? … The stadium should not stand alone. It should establish a sightline for tomorrow.

– Anthony Bannon

People are so afraid of losing this team that sometimes I think a majority would agree to give the owners their 401ks and their backyards in which to build a stadium ... I personally believe almost all the peripheral benefits … would come from a city location.

– Claudia Staines

I am for the lowest cost possible since we will be paying for some of it, no matter how you slice it … Orchard Park has space and the rest of the Bills infrastructure … so why re-create the wheel.

– Jeffrey Johnson

I'll be brief: NO PUBLIC MONEY! The NFL generates billions of dollars in profits ... Anytime public money is used, it becomes misused and this talk about "vast economic benefits" is just BS.

– John Lipani

I second Miller – if building a new stadium, it needs to have a broader impact beyond football. First, a requirement must be improvements to our public transit ... Finally, any efforts to build a stadium in Buffalo need to ensure that current residents are not displaced from their homes.

– Jessica Gilbert

In my opinion, the new stadium should stay in Orchard Park. Main reason: tailgating!

– Gordy Glose

If a new stadium is to benefit everyone in Western New York … it must include components that affect development of infrastructure (light rail, street reconfiguration, etc.). Also stimulate renewed housing downtown (not just upper-class apartments!).

– Rev. Pat Ipolito (retired)

If NYC can spend $1.6 billion on a new Moynihan train station that doesn’t even give full service, can’t we use the new infrastructure funds to build a new stadium by the Central Terminal? There seems to be lots of open land and the potential to connect to downtown through a renovated terminal is limitless.

– Lisa Gantress

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

