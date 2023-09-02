Brennen Ferguson is nearing the end of 10 days at the New York State Fair, outside of Syracuse. Until the fair closes on Labor Day, he is there with his mother, his 2-year-old daughter and many others from the Tuscarora Nation.

Ferguson, 27, is "warming the seat" to become Sekwari Ore, the Tuscarora title for a chief within the turtle clan – a role that can only be established at a Haudenosaunee condolence ceremony. It was held for 54 years by the late Leo Henry, a teacher and leader of such magnitude that Ferguson said “the word ‘mentor’ doesn’t really quite do it.”

Henry died two years ago this month, at 90. “He never deteriorated,” Ferguson said. “He never went downhill.” Within the Great Law of Peace that bonds the Haudenosaunee, the instruction is that a chief’s seat “should never grow cold,” as Ferguson put it.

About a week after Henry’s death, clan mother Lena Rickard invited Ferguson to stop by her home, where she asked if he'd consider becoming a chief. She spoke of the scope of permanent responsibility that Ferguson also talked over with his parents, Kristoffer and Anita Ferguson, and his extended family.

The core of it: The obligation is your nation and your people, above all else. That demands continual time and travel, often on a moment’s notice. It's a tremendous honor, but there's a price in personal time – in family time – for the rest of your life.

Ferguson said yes. That title will be formalized at a condolence ceremony, when chiefs from all Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee ask if the Tuscaroras have someone to replace Henry, and then say:

We want to see his face.

Ferguson understands it'll be a lifetime task to keep the balance.

That's part of the reason he made the 170-mile journey from the Tuscarora territory near Niagara Falls to what the state has called the fair's “Indian Village” since its founding, almost a century ago. What it's become, for the Haudenosaunee, is a true once-a-year community, a green and quiet gathering spot that draws in generations.

It provides an annual reunion for old friends in the Six Nations, whose territories are often separated by long upstate drives. They arrive by car, or even through the special station Amtrak maintains each year at the fair.

In the celebration of dance, art, crafts and cuisine, in welcoming visitors to a unique community, Ferguson said there's also a chance to remind the outside world of a core principle.

The original Haudenosaunee law and instruction is simply: peace.

The Tuscaroras are hosting this year's state fair events, a role that falls to different nations, by rotation. As a Tuscarora vice president in the Six Nations Agricultural Society, Kehala Smith serves as what equates to village coordinator.

She sells elaborate beadwork, as her mother did before her. Smith remembers how she and her husband Jordan, a Mohawk, were both teenage dancers at the fair. That bond became a courtship, then a marriage.

“I have lifelong friendships here,” said Smith, whose daughter Arriana, 24, is this year's Haudenosaunee “princess” – an honorary position that always comes from within the host nation.

As for Ferguson, a lacrosse All-American at Niagara-Wheatfield High School and a Syracuse University graduate, he is at the fairgrounds for community, as much as any formal duties. He leaned last week on the counter of a Tuscarora booth and watched Kanehsnehawi, his little daughter, playing with new friends – not long before she joined a ceremonial smoke dance.

A few steps away, Ferguson's mother sold beadwork in a location where her great-grandmother did the same thing, generations ago.

Asked why Haudenosaunee families return so faithfully each summer, Ferguson paused. He contemplated the question with Lisa Williams, Tuscarora treasurer of the agricultural society; her son, Ethan White; and Ferguson’s sister, Kristiana.

They arrived at the same conclusion: Within a fairgrounds whose atmosphere has changed dramatically in recent years, following an abrupt state decision to build an exposition center atop what had been one of the nation’s most historic mile-long dirt auto racing tracks, the village is a reassuring constant – an oasis of grass and sky-high trees within a fairgrounds' sea of pavement.

“I still pick up hickory nuts here,” said Elizabeth Williams, a Tuscarora poet and great-grandmother who's been coming to the village since childhood.

Her mother, she said, was forced to attend a residential school, a U.S. government attempt to strip away Haudenosaunee culture and identity.

The effort didn't work. She held onto who she was, and passed it on to her daughter. Williams joined Arianna Smith, the Tuscarora "princess" whose duties involve education, in saying the little community offers this reminder to fairgrounds visitors:

“After all that’s happened, we’re still here.”

Williams also enjoyed a moment on Friday – what the state calls "Indian Day" at the fair, and what the Haudenosaunee transform into an annual reunion – that captured another core element of the village:

Her cousin, Barbara Montalbano, 76, arrived with her family. Montalbano, raised at Tuscarora, lives on the Oneida Nation. She and Williams are cousins who grew up together, before Montalbano married and moved away.

"We cross-stitched," Montalbano said. "We climbed trees."

Now they rekindle all of it, every summer, at the village.

For Ferguson, it was a chance to breathe after a fast summer. Early in the year, he was in Geneva, Switzerland, for the return of sacred objects from the MEG, a Swiss museum, to the Haudenosaunee.

In July, with his mother, he made his fourth trip to Geneva. They joined a Six Nations delegation invited by that city’s mayor for a centennial commemoration of Deskaheh, or Levi General:

He was a Cayuga chief who in 1923 went to Geneva, home of the then-League of Nations, seeking international recognition of Six Nations sovereignty.

Ferguson said Deskaheh was the first Indigenous leader to take that appeal to a world stage. The global concern for the Haudenosaunee is focused now on corporations as much as governments, Ferguson said, and such reckless, profit-driven strategies as destroying the Amazon rainforest.

Sean Kirst: On world lacrosse stage, Haudenosaunee women offer honor to Jim Thorpe The players saw it as a gift: They had been given a chance, in a global sports spotlight, to respond on behalf of the Indigenous world, Kirst writes.

At home, Ferguson said the immediate focus remains providing fresh, clean water for his people – ground wells at Tuscarora have suffered from contamination and pollution – without conceding sovereignty.

He said the Tuscaroras are also working toward high-speed internet service. There is the question of border passage, of creating a Haudenosaunee equivalent of New York’s enhanced license that would be honored on both sides of the Niagara River.

Beyond all else, there is an imperative of strengthening the longhouse ways, of preserving their language and providing a clear vision for young people – in this age of mobile phones, of digital overload – of exactly what it means to be Haudenosaunee.

Which is really what brings Ferguson to the village, at the fair.

To reinforce the point, he introduced me to his aunt, Angela Ferguson, an Onondaga who grew up at Tuscarora. She was selected this year to oversee the souphouse, the Haudenosaunee fairgrounds restaurant.

Sean Kirst: 'Proud to be Haudenosaunee': At Six Nations territory, Robbie Robertson joined the rolls In multiple interviews over the years, Robertson said the musical foundation on that territory changed his life – igniting a passion for guitar that soon had him listening to such disc jockeys as Buffalo's George "Hound Dog" Lorenz.

Angela said she wanted options reflecting the spirit of the "Two Row Wampum," an ancient statement on how the Haudenosaunee see their relationship with those beyond their borders: Two cultures as two canoes, accompanying each other but respectful of singular identities and paths.

So the souphouse offered such meals as meatloaf, pot roast and spaghetti. But it also provides a multitude of Haudenosaunee specialties, built around white corn provided by Tuscarora farmer Vince Schiffert.

Wednesday, during a short break from long hours on her feet, Angela looked out at children playing with new friends from other nations, at elders who might have met long ago in that same way now catching up in the shade of tall trees.

“I imagine,” she said, “this is like old village life."

That feeling also matters to Ann Printup, a Tuscarora who returned for the first time since before the pandemic. She especially loves explaining to curious visitors why her art reflects such themes as strawberries or notions of "turtle island," beadwork serving a dual purpose:

In a gentle way, in this green corner of the fair, she builds a bridge.